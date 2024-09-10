England vs Finland LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England vs Finland LIVE!

The Three Lions return to Wembley tonight as interim head coach Lee Carsley make his bow under the arch for a Nations League qualifier. An eye-catching win over Ireland in Dublin, which produced two early goals and plenty of further attacking intent, has seen Carsley win over some sceptics, and another resounding victory should follow tonight.

Remarkably, England have not won a Nations League game at Wembley in almost four years; that run includes just three games but in two the Three Lions failed to score. That trend will surely end in front of a home crowd tonight with Carsley expected to keep faith with the same forward line while changing up his defence.

Rico Lewis, Ezri Konsa and John Stones are expected to be the three changes the interim boss teased in his press conference, leaving Angel Gomes and others to hope for more minutes off the bench. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia and Dom Smith at Wembley.

England vs Finland latest updates

Kick-off: 7.45pm BST, Wembley Stadium

How to watch: ITV1 and ITVX

England team news: Carsley teases changes

Finland team news: Minnows juggle injuries

Score prediction; Big Wembley win

Where to watch England vs Finland

17:24 , Alex Young

TV channel: This game will be shown live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.45pm ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome

17:14 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Nations League clash between England and Finland.

It’s a Wembley bow for interim Three Lions head coach Lee Carsley, who will be looking to follow up a 2-0 win against Ireland in Dublin with another convincing victory tonight.

It should be fairly straightforward for Carsley & Co., but England have not won in front of their own fans in this stadium and in this competition for almost four years.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST. We have Malik Ouzia and Dom Smith there for us this evening.