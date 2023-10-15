England vs Fiji LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

England vs Fiji LIVE!

The penultimate Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash will see England pursue swift revenge over Fiji in Marseille this afternoon. A last-four blockbuster against either France or South Africa will await today’s winners next weekend, with the hosts and defending champions set to collide in a monster showdown in Paris later on tonight after Argentina and New Zealand overcame Wales and Ireland respectively on Saturday.

England will be keen to avoid making it a hat-trick of Northern Hemisphere favourites crashing out in the first knockout round after watching their Six Nations rivals fall in back-to-back contests. Steve Borthwick has made some bold selection calls after his side answered their considerable critics with a 100 per cent group campaign to top Pool D, with captain Owen Farrell moving back to fly-half and Marcus Smith starting at full-back as Elliot Daly also returns following an alarming display against Samoa last weekend.

Fiji recorded their first ever win over England in a warm-up encounter at Twickenham back in August and 10 of those starters are retained here, with the Pacific Islanders hoping to shake off their shock loss to Portugal that saw them end up scraping through with a crucial losing bonus point as they contest a first World Cup quarter-final since 2007. Follow England vs Fiji live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome.

Steve Borthwick has urged his England stars to embrace the challenge and the pressure of knockout tournament rugby, knowing only too well from his own playing career how fleeting these opportunities on the biggest stage can be.

"You've got to take the opportunities that are presented to you. Rise to the occasion of this game because you never know what's around the corner," Borthwick said this week.

"As a rugby player I thought I had an opportunity in 2003 and didn't get picked. I went in 2007 and thought I'd be there in 2011, but I wasn't so I played in one tournament.

"I want the players to embrace this challenge and have the time of their lives representing England. I want them to have a fantastic memory of this World Cup.

"There's a lot of players here who have experienced knockout rugby before. There's a lot of players who have lifted a lot of trophies at different times in their careers.

"It is quite clear that this is knockout rugby. I think that these players will embrace this challenge and I think they will really rise to the occasion.

"That's my expectation and I think that's what they have done throughout this tournament. I am expecting them to rise again on Sunday against Fiji."

Tragedies can galvanise Fiji

Fiji have suffered two awful tragedies at this Rugby World Cup, and my heart goes out to Josua Tuisova, Sam Matavesi and their families, writes former England wing Topsy Ojo.

Tuisova’s son died after a long illness, while Matavesi’s father passed away this week. There can hardly have been a tougher two-week period for their team.

Emotionally, it can be extremely difficult to handle things like this, with your mind wandering to anywhere other than rugby. At the same time, such events can also galvanise a squad.



Dallaglio column: England criticism is fair and the players know it

Steve Borthwick thinks England had been written off ahead of the Rugby World Cup, but any and all criticism that has come their way has been justified, writes Lawrence Dallaglio.

You cannot live in cloud-cuckoo-land as England head coach.

The last two games against Ireland, they have been well beaten; the last time they played France, they were hammered by 40 points; they lost three of their four warm-up games, including a first-ever defeat by Fiji.

I think Borthwick has taken criticism of England too much to heart, to be honest. If England really think any of the criticism they have received is wildly out of line, I would love to know what they really think of their own performances, behind the scenes.



Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal has arrived back at the Stade Velodrome, scene of England’s triumphant 27-10 win over Argentina on opening weekend that saw Steve Borthwick’s side prevail in impressive fashion thanks largely to the boot of George Ford despite the early dismissal of Tom Curry.

England have been to Nice and twice to Lille since then, but they will be hoping for another triumph back in the Mediterranean port city where the sun is still shining brightly - as it was for Argentina’s eventful win over Wales in yesterday’s first quarter-final contest.

Fiji have yet to play in Marseille, with their Pool C fixtures coming in Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

England vs Fiji lineups

14:03 , George Flood

Here are today’s teams in full, barring any unforeseen injuries or late changes...

England XV: Smith; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Farrell (c), Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole; Itoje, Chessum; Lawes, Curry, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Ford, Lawrence

Fiji XV: Droasese; Habosi, Nayacalevu (c), Tuisova, Radradra; Lomani, Botitu; Mawi, Ikanivere, Tagi; Nasilasila, Tuisue; Tagitagivalu, Botia, Mata

Replacements: Matavesi, Ravai, Doge, Derenalagi, Miramira, Kuruvoli, Masi, Maqala

England vs Fiji prediction

13:59 , George Flood

Kicking could be the key to this game, with Fiji having felt the effects of star fly-half Muntz’s absence in their pretty middling efforts in front of the posts during the tournament so far.

Similarly, for England the decision to go with Farrell over Ford at 10 could prove the deciding factor in whether Borthwick’s team sinks or swims in Marseille.

Fiji may have shocked the Red Rose men in the build-up to this tournament but their handling of the opener against Argentina showed they are perhaps better suited to the big game, when the chips are down and doubters most vocal.

England to win, by five to 10 points.

Fiji team news

13:56 , George Flood

Fiji’s fly-half selection is also a key talking point today, with Castres centre Vilimoni Botitu making just his third start at 10 after Teti Tela was ruled out through injury.

Sevens star Botitu was only called up to Simon Raiwalui’s squad as a late replacement for first-choice fly-half Caleb Muntz, who was ruled out of the World Cup just days before the opener against Wales.

He hardly excelled in the position against Portugal last weekend and faces an extremely tough battle with Owen Farrell this afternoon.

10 of Fiji’s starting XV today also started the historic warm-up win at Twickenham back in August, with Tevita Ikanivere making his first start of the tournament at hooker with Northampton’s Sam Matavesi on the bench after attending his father’s funeral in Cornwall this week.

Dangerous former Bristol dynamo Semi Radradra is back on the left wing, while Ilaisa Droasese returns at full-back. Gloucester’s Albert Tuisue comes into the second row to replace the injured Temo Mayanavanua and Lekima Tagitagivalu gets the nod on the openside.

Selestino Ravutaumada misses out as Vinaya Habosi moves over to the right wing.

England team news

13:42 , George Flood

As mentioned, England captain Owen Farrell is back at fly-half today with George Ford dropping to the bench.

Harlequins 10 Marcus Smith makes just his second start in any capacity at full-back after impressing in his new role in the 71-0 rout of minnows Chile in Lille and again off the bench against Samoa - the positional switch for the rapid playmaker is the brainchild of defence coach Kevin Sinfield and one that Smith has apparently relished.

High-ball specialist Freddie Steward does not even get a spot among the replacements after being a reliable ever-present at 15 for England over the last couple of years.

Joe Marchant’s selection on the wing last weekend was a puzzling one and he’s back in a familiar home in the centres this afternoon alongside Manu Tuilagi, with Elliot Daly returning on the left flank opposite Jonny May.

Steve Borthwick has resisted the urge to make any changes in the pack, with Dan Cole and Ben Earl again preferred to Kyle Sinckler and Billy Vunipola at tighthead prop and No 8 respectively.

Where to watch England vs Fiji

13:37 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game is available to watch live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Welcome to England vs Fiji live coverage

13:34 , George Flood

England are in Rugby World Cup quarter-final action this afternoon as they seek sweet and swift revenge against Fiji in Marseille.

A shock 30-22 first-ever loss to the Pacific Islanders at Twickenham in a dire warm-up clash back in August felt like the nadir of a rotten 2023 for the Red Rose men, posing more serious questions about Steve Borthwick’s early tenure in charge.

However, England head into this last-eight showdown as clear favourites and with renewed confidence after answering their long list of critics with four straight wins to top Pool D, even if they needed a late Danny Care try and then try-saving tackle to avoid a full-strength team being embarrassed by inspired Samoa in Lille last weekend.

Borthwick has made some key selection gambles to face the Flying Fijians today, with captain Owen Farrell moving back to fly-half at the expense of George Ford and Marcus Smith making only his second start at full-back as Freddie Steward is dropped completely.

England hope those bold calls will ignite an attack that has still yet to really get firing despite that perfect group campaign.

Fiji, meanwhile, were riding high after running Wales desperately close in their opener and then beating Australia for the first time in 69 years, but ended up only scraping through Pool C as runners-up thanks to a pivotal losing bonus point as they were stunned by minnows Portugal in Toulouse.

Simon Raiwalui’s side are a real force to be reckoned with on their day and will hope that they now have England’s number as they contest a first World Cup quarter-final since 2007.

Kick-off today is at 4pm BST, so stay tuned for live updates across the afternoon - including expert analysis from the Evening Standard’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome.