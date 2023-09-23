England vs Chile LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

England vs Chile LIVE!

The Rugby World Cup action continues this afternoon with England the overwhelming favourites to make it three wins out of three in Lille. Steve Borthwick’s side are sitting pretty at the Pool D summit and firmly on course for the quarter-finals after all the concern following a dismal build-up to the tournament was washed away by a brilliant win over Argentina with only 14 men on opening weekend.

England then came on strong at the finish to dispatch a tough Japan side last time out, though a lack of attacking prowess and reliance on kicking remains a huge worry for many fans. Today represents a great chance for the Red Rose men to flex their try-scoring muscles at last, with World Cup debutants Chile - the lowest-ranked team in France - having been spirited so far but on the receiving end of heavy losses at the hands of Japan and Samoa.

Borthwick has rung the changes and given a number of fringe players the chance to stake a regular starting claim here, while captain Owen Farrell returns from suspension and Marcus Smith lines up as a second playmaker at full-back. Follow England vs Chile live below, with expert analysis from Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy!

England vs Chile latest updates

Kick-off time: 4.45pm BST, Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to watch: ITV

England team news: Farrell back; Smith at 15

Chile team news: Videla starts after nine changes

Prediction: England to produce big bonus-point win

England 24-0 Chile

17:27 , George Flood

38 mins: Chile are trying to hit back before the break.

But England end up with the put-in at the scrum after excellent defensive work.

England 24-0 Chile

17:25 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

England secure the try bonus point in 35 minutes. Now to navigate the rest of the clash with no mishaps or misfortune.

TRY! England 24-0 Chile | Bevan Rodd 35'

17:24 , George Flood

35 mins: And there’s the bonus point already!

Chile unwisely kick straight to Smith, who sets the platform for this attack as he weaves forward and sheds tacklers.

England are camped deep inside the 22 and there’s great work from Martin before a determined Rodd shrugs off the first hit before crashing his way over.

An easy conversion from Farrell goes through. England enjoying themselves now.

England 17-0 Chile

17:22 , George Flood

32 mins: Two of the easiest finishes you will ever see from Arundell on just three carries.

A winger’s dream!

TRY! England 17-0 Chile | Henry Arundell 30’

17:19 , George Flood

30 mins: Another for Arundell!

England can’t make the breakthrough despite a load more pressure in the 22.

They have a penalty and tired Chile crucially turn their backs expecting a kick or a scrum, but it’s a quick tap from Farrell instead and Dan ends up setting up Arundell for another easy score.

Farrell off the mark with the conversion.

England 12-0 Chile

17:15 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

The sloppiness continues from England. Two good tries but far too many mistakes again. Dropped balls, mistimed runs and messy breakdown work.

TRY! England 12-0 Chile | Theo Dan 24'

17:12 , George Flood

24 mins: A second try in quick succession for England!

Young Saracens hooker Dan profits after the well-oiled rolling maul after Chile are caught offside and Farrell boots to the corner for a perfectly-executed lineout.

No mistake from Farrell from the tee this time. It’s 12-0 to England.

England 5-0 Chile

17:10 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Finally England are on the board, through a facile finish for Arundell after Vunipola’s No 8 break.

England are right to keep rejecting shots at goal, because Chile are so porous that the Red Rose side should break them apart at will.

TRY! England 5-0 Chile | Henry Arundell 20’

17:08 , George Flood

20 mins: England finally have their opening score in Lille!

They get a quick advantage at the scrum and it’s a free hit for Farrell, who loops a brilliant long pass out for Arundell to stride in and touch down uncontested in the right corner.

What a ball!

Farrell hooks a tricky conversion from out wide of the left-hand post. It stays at 5-0 for now.

England 0-0 Chile

17:06 , George Flood

19 mins: England are camped deep inside the Chile 22 now and the forwards crash the ball over the line, but it’s held up.

Scrum five.

England 0-0 Chile

17:05 , George Flood

17 mins: That’s a bad pass from Daly to kill England’s latest attack and suddenly Chile counter again, unleashing a perfect 50:22 kick that takes them from defence to attack in a flash.

However, there’s an interception at the back of the subsequent lineout from a grateful Vunipola and England scamper up field, Daly putting boot to ball in clever fashion.

It’s out before the Chile defender can get his hands on it and England will have the lineout.

England 0-0 Chile

17:02 , George Flood

15 mins: England are inspired by a massive hit from Daly!

England are back on the attack once more and keeping ball in hand, Dan almost sending through Care but the short-range pass is knocked on.

Chile get the ball from the scrum and clear to halfway, with England about to come forward again.

England 0-0 Chile

17:00 , George Flood

13 mins: Really impressive attacking play from Chile, the likes of lock Saavedra charging forward into open space.

But they end up giving away a penalty that is kicked to touch by England, who set up their latest attack very quickly.

However, Willis is pinged for an infringement at the breakdown deep inside the 22 and the chance is lost.

Breathless stuff at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

England 0-0 Chile

16:58 , George Flood

10 mins: England’s attacking intent is clear to see but it’s all a bit ragged at the moment with the ball flying loose all over the place.

Borthwick will want his side to exert a measure of control as ambitious Chile start to grow in confidence, no doubt with a return to the kicking game.

England 0-0 Chile

16:57 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

England have already blown two try-scoring chances, first from a lineout maul then when Marcus Smith could not hit Max Malins with a wide pass.

Smith had actually outstripped the Chile cover in the 13 channel but did not realise. Had he held the ball he would have scored.

England 0-0 Chile

16:57 , George Flood

9 mins: England are frustrated to produce zero points from that early pressure and suddenly Chile burst forward into a blistering counter-attack after a twisting Malins is stripped in the tackle.

Captain Sigren and Game stride forward and Chile are piling men into the 22, until Farrell comes away with it to snuff out the danger for England.

England 0-0 Chile

16:55 , George Flood

7 mins: The pressure is relentless from England and still Chile are under siege as they give away another penalty that is kicked to touch again by Farrell.

England safely claim their own lineout ball and set up their latest attack well, Farrell looping out to Smith with Malins on for a walk in over in the left corner.

However, there’s too much mustard on the pass from Smith and Malins can’t bring it in.

Chile breathe a sigh of relief. They have barely been out of their own 22 so far.

England 0-0 Chile

16:53 , George Flood

5 mins: Far more intent from England already in Lille, with Smith knocking through a clever diagonal grubber intended for Arundell.

Chile wing Game gets there first to touch down behind his own line.

England have a five-metre scrum.

England 0-0 Chile

16:51 , George Flood

3 mins: The scrum takes a while to get sorted and England attack off it with a penalty advantage.

It’s a long advantage as England try to pile on more pressure, moving the ball at pace and getting the likes of Arundell involved out wide.

Care darts through and is felled by a crucial tackle from Chile tighthead Dittus, before we come back for a penalty that is boomed deep into touch by Farrell.

A chance for England to get that rolling maul working early on here from the lineout...

England 0-0 Chile

16:48 , George Flood

1 min: England start on the front foot as Smith spreads the play out wide and Care and Sinckler come forward.

Good to see England looking to move the ball quickly and attack at pace already.

We have an early scrum after the Chile tackler knocks on while crashing into the formidable figure of Lawrence.

England vs Chile

16:46 , George Flood

Kick-off

Underway at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy!

Can England’s new-look attack fire against the lowest-ranked team at the tournament?

After two games in their away strips, Borthwick’s side are back in white this afternoon, with Chile in red.

Jaco Peyper is the man in the middle. Farell kicks to get us up and running.

16:42 , George Flood

The players are out at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Time for the national anthems, starting with God Save the King.

Plenty of emotion expected from the Chile players on the biggest day in their rugby history.

16:39 , George Flood

Final preparations in Lille!

England vs Chile

16:37 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Lille is packed full of England fans, who have been streaming into the city all day from the Eurostar.

But the casual expectation of an England victory against Chile here has meant that half of the supporters are not even in their seats yet, with mere minutes to kick-off.

England have to win this match with something to spare, which means racking up the points, the tries and the attacking fluency.

Pablo Lemoine: Chile cannot leak penalties in biggest ever game

16:35 , George Flood

Chile coach Pablo Lemoine - a try-scorer when his native Uruguay were thrashed 111-13 by eventual champions England at the 2003 World Cup - has stressed the importance of his side keeping their discipline in what he called the biggest game in their history this afternoon.

“We do not have opportunities to play against the tier one. To improve, we must take advantage of these opportunities,” Lemoine said. “You have to play and enjoy it because it is surely the most important game in Chile’s history.

“England have a pragmatic, organised game. A lot of kicking, a lot of strategy, with high-class players looking to counter-attack. I imagine a lot of aggressiveness in the forwards.

“We have been watching them. We saw their games with Argentina and Japan, and ultimately we will have to be intelligent and not commit penalties because it is an important platform for them. I hope we can accomplish that part of the plan.”

Owen Farrell relieved to be back after suspension

16:22 , George Flood

Owen Farrell would likely not have expected to be playing in this game originally, until a four-match suspension ruled him out of the opening Pool D wins over Argentina and Japan.

Long-time rival and friend George Ford has posed a serious challenge for the No10 jersey at the tournament so far, though Farrell is just pleased to be on the pitch again after going through a roller coaster of emotions in the stands.

“I don’t detach myself. I’m knackered by the end, to be honest,” Farrell said this week of watching from the sidelines.

“I was especially knackered after the Argentina match. I feel involved, I feel like I’m out there at times. I feel every emotion that goes with it, sometimes even more than I would if I was playing.

“I wouldn’t describe myself as the best in the stands, no.”

(PA)

On England’s new-look attack today, Farrell added: “There will be lots of options in that attacking shape, hopefully. The boys in this backline are all tremendous talents.

“And with Marcus at full-back, you’ve seen how he’s come on and impacted the game over his last three appearances. He’s come on and had an impact straight away.

“He wants the ball, he wants to make a difference – he wants to get the team on the front foot and I see it being no different on Saturday.

“Everyone knows what a talent Marcus is. Hopefully we can link up, hopefully we can find space together and get each other involved in the game.”

England must find some fluency - and fast

16:09 , George Flood

England can beat Chile with their eyes closed, but Steve Borthwick and Co still need a loftier World Cup vision, writes Nick Purewal.

The Red Rose side will boast two playmakers from the start in their third Pool D encounter, and this is the blueprint that will now dominate their tournament.

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith will be the men looking to have a hand in every event by piloting England's tactical ship. Farrell is back from his suspension to captain England in his first match of this World Cup, while Smith will make his first ever start — at any level — at full-back.

In the most crucial matches ahead, England will pair George Ford and Owen Farrell at 10 and 12. The systems they have used so far do not work properly without that pairing, so that is quite obviously the plan.

Click here to read the full match preview

England vs Chile

15:59 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Dallaglio: England need to show their ruthless streak

15:53 , George Flood

Every single England player still has a point to prove at this World Cup, writes Lawrence Dallaglio.

Games like today’s clash against a team ranked 22nd in the world are not that difficult to navigate in any situation for a team like England.

Add in the fact that England are still trying to prove their full ability and find their attacking groove, then this should not be a tough match to negotiate.

A much-changed team will see players making their first appearances and looking to impress Steve Borthwick.

This match is a test of England's discipline: do the basics correctly and everything else will follow. England must be ruthless. That is a streak that has been missing in Borthwick's men.

Put bluntly, tries should come without England having to work too hard. It would be great, therefore, if England can start finishing off some of those chances.

When any team starts to do that, then the confidence and the attacking flow comes flooding back.

Click here to read the column in full

England’s Marcus Smith experiment

15:38 , George Flood

The Owen Farrell-Marcus Smith combination has never been a particularly popular one among England fans, with the prevailing opinion having long since been that they simply cannot operate effectively together.

So it will be very intriguing this afternoon to see how this new version of the partnership works, with coaches having been impressed with how quickly natural fly-half Smith has learned a new position at full-back.

“Marcus has trained there a fair bit and been really impressive, he really has,” said attack coach Richard Wigglesworth this week.

“It’s definitely something that you look at more and more because of his attitude to it and how positive he is with it, and then how he’s performed on the training field as well.

“I think he has been really smart with how he has done it. He wants the ball, he is desperate to get his hands on the ball, but he’s been really smart with where he positions himself and how he gets on the ball and he hasn’t tried to play like a fly-half out wide.

“He could have been a bit lost having not played there much but he is not. He worked out the best places for him to get the ball to have a positive impact on the team. I’ve been really impressed with him.”

15:24 , George Flood

Quite a unique-looking stadium from the outside, the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Seems like there is plenty of support for Chile in Lille this afternoon.

England players with a point to prove

15:17 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Max Malins

Bristol's new signing must rank among the unluckiest of England men so far at this tournament.

So vital to the cause in the Six Nations, so far here he has been overhauled by Elliot Daly and Jonny May on the wings.

Malins has it all, and will be out to prove it all over again today.

England players with a point to prove

15:14 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Jack Willis

The former Wasps flanker won France’s Top 14 with Toulouse last term — the hardest league in world rugby.

Willis is durable, powerful, aggressive and talented, and his World Cup bow is arguably overdue.

He will be out to make that point abundantly clear to Steve Borthwick through gritty ball-carrying and breakdown acumen.

England players with a point to prove

15:05 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal looks at three England players with a point to prove in Lille today...

Theo Dan

The 22-year-old Saracen is a livewire attacking threat with ball in hand and boasts breakdown power.

But the hooker must nail down his set-piece work to establish himself further as Jamie George's understudy.

Dan appears to have edged ahead of Jack Walker for the role of deputising for George, and a big showing here would tie that up.

14:49 , George Flood

The fans are already out in force on a sunny Saturday afternoon outside the Stade Pierre-Mauroy - AKA the Decathlon Arena, the 50,186-capacity home of Ligue 1 football side Lille OSC.

A carnival atmosphere building nicely with just under two hours to go until kick-off in Pool D.

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

England vs Chile prediction

14:39 , George Flood

England have been dogged in their opening two wins, though a match against Chile appears to be the perfect opportunity for attacking flair to come to the fore.

There has been a strong reliance on a kicking game so far in the tournament, but Steve Borthwick’s side must show they can do more than just grind opponents down. More excitement with ball in hand is needed today.

Even with all the changes, England should have more than enough to ease to a comprehensive bonus-point win, and those coming into the side will be keen to make an impression in Lille.

Marcus Smith will add a bit more unpredictability as he starts as an auxiliary playmaker at full-back, while there will be plenty of focus on Owen Farrell to see if he can match the performances produced in his absence by George Ford.

Chile started well against both Japan and Samoa, but the gulf in class eventually told and more of the same can be expected here. England will likely be made to work hard in the early stages, but they should then be pulling away in comprehensive fashion.

England to win, by 40 points.

England vs Chile lineups

14:37 , George Flood

England XV: Smith; Arundell, Daly, Lawrence, Malins; Farrell (c), Care; Rodd, Dan, Sinckler; Ribbans, Martin; Ludlam, Willis, Vunipola

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Youngs, Ford, Marchant

Chile XV: Urroz; Game, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, Videla; Lues, Bohme, Dittus; C Saavedra, Eissmann; Sigren (c), Silva, Escobar

Replacements: Dussaillant, Lastra, Gurruchaga, Huete, Orchard, Martinez, Carvallo, Ayarza

Chile team news

14:35 , George Flood

Chile have made nine changes of their own from the 43-10 drubbing by Samoa in Bordeaux last weekend.

It’s a first senior international start for ex-Sevens player Benjamin Videla at scrum-half, with Francisco Urroz drafted in at full-back and Franco Velarde and Cristobal Game on the wings.

Salvador Lues and Augusto Bohme come into the front row, with Javier Eissmann getting the nod at lock alongside Clemente Saavedra.

Ignacio Silva and Alfonso Escobar join the back row, where they pack down alongside captain Martin Sigren, who plays his club rugby in England’s second-tier with Doncaster Knights.

England team news

14:25 , George Flood

12 changes in total from Steve Borthwick today, with only tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler, versatile back Elliot Daly and back-rower Lewis Ludlam retaining their starting berths after the somewhat laboured 34-12 win over Japan in Nice last weekend.

As mentioned, it’s captain Owen Farrell back at No10 after suspension and Marcus Smith operating as a secondary playmaker from 15. It will be fascinating to see how that particular experiment works out this afternoon.

Henry Arundell gets a chance to shine on the wing opposite Max Malins, with Daly partnering Ollie Lawrence in the centres and Danny Care preferred to fellow veteran Ben Youngs to deputise for Alex Mitchell at scrum-half.

Young Saracen Theo Dan is at hooker either side of Sinckler and Bevan Rodd, with David Ribbans and George Martin the lock pairing.

Billy Vunipola makes a first start after his own suspension at No 8 having come off the bench against Japan, with Ludlam and Jack Willis on the flanks.

There’s a strong bench featuring Ollie Chessum, Ben Earl, Youngs, George Ford, Joe Marchant, WIll Stuart and Jack Walker.

Where to watch England vs Chile

14:19 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3.55pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Welcome to England vs Chile LIVE coverage

14:13 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of England vs Chile at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

After contrasting opening wins over Argentina and Japan, Steve Borthwick's side comfortably top Pool D and are easing into the quarter-finals as things stand.

They will be expected to make it three victories from three at the tournament with an emphatic bonus-point success in Lille today, with fans very eager to finally see some free-flowing attacking rugby and a whole lot less kicking against debutant minnows, who haven't lacked for heart so far at their first World Cup but conceded 11 tries in heavy defeats by Japan and Samoa.

Borthwick has rung the changes for this most-lopsided group fixture on paper, with a number of players hoping to leave a lasting impression with a two-week break to come before the final group meeting with Samoa on October 7.

Owen Farrell returns from suspension to captain the side as England gear up for the knockout stages, while the most interesting selection is at full-back, where fly-half Marcus Smith starts as an auxiliary playmaker.

Kick-off is at 4:45pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up and live updates, with expert analysis from the Evening Standard's rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.