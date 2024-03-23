England vs Brazil: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

England battle Brazil tonight in a marquee friendly fixture at Wembley.

Both international heavyweights are stepping up their preparations for major summer tournaments, with the Three Lions among the favourites for Euro 2024 glory in Germany and the Selecao with their eyes firmly fixed on the latest Copa America in the United States.

England are unbeaten since being knocked out of the World Cup quarter-finals by France in Qatar in 2022 but failed to hit top gear in the last round of internationals, as they rounded off Euros qualification by beating Malta 2-0 and drawing in North Macedonia.

Gareth Southgate will be focused on bigger things in this month’s games against Brazil and Belgium yet a pair of wins will lift the nation’s mood considerably ahead of a title tilt in Germany.

Brazil, playing under new coach Dorival Junior for the first time, are on a run of three consecutive defeats and are without several high-profile players as they also meet Spain in Madrid on Tuesday.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Brazil is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off tonight on Saturday March 23, 2024.

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

Where to watch England vs Brazil

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 6pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live and for free online via the Channel 4 app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this evening via Standard Sport's live blog, with expert analysis from our team of reporters at Wembley.

England vs Brazil team news

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Foden, Rice, Bellingham; Gallagher, Watkins, Gordon

Subs: Johnstone, Ramsdale, Konsa, Dunk, Branthwaite, Gomez, Toney, Bowen, Rashford, Maddison, Mainoo

Brazil XI: Bento; Danilo, Fabricio, Beraldo, Wendell; Bruno Guimaraes, Joao Gomes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Rodrygo

Subs: Rafael, Leo Jardim, Murilo, Bremer, Richarlison, Yan Couto, Pepe, Andre, D.Luiz, A.Pereira, Savinho, Endrick, Galeno, Ayrton Lucas, P.Maia

England vs Brazil prediction

Friendly games are hard to predict as the result is, ultimately, not all that significant. Still, the Three Lions are rightly favourites to beat a new-look Brazil team on a difficult run of form.

England to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Frank Lampard’s winner in a 2013 friendly is England’s only victory over Brazil in almost exactly 34 years, with a further four defeats and six draws since including the opening senior game at the new Wembley.

England wins: 4

Brazil wins: 11

Draws: 11

England vs Brazil match odds

England: 19/20

Draw: 12/5

Brazil: 29/10

Odds via Sky Bet (subject to change).