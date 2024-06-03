England vs Bosnia LIVE! Match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction for Euro 2024 warm-up today

England vs Bosnia LIVE!

England are at Newcastle’s St James’ Park for the first time since 2005 tonight as they play their penultimate game before jetting off to Germany for the start of Euro 2024. Iceland are the opponents for a Wembley summer send-off on Friday evening, but first the Three Lions are up against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tyneside.

Opportunity knocks for many of England’s fringe hopefuls in the North East, with time of the essence as Gareth Southgate prepares to trim his 33-man provisional European Championship squad to a final 26-man group ahead of the official Uefa deadline later this week. A number of players are missing tonight due to injury or involvement in the FA Cup and Champions League finals, leaving a golden chance for others to secure their seat on the plane.

Bosnia are not heading to the Euros after finishing fifth in their qualification group, but Edin Dzeko and Co will still look to pose a stiff challenge as the hosts put preparations in place for their Euros opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16. Follow England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at St James’ Park!

England vs Bosnia latest news

Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST, St James' Park

How to watch: Channel 4

England team news: Eze set for first start

Bosnia team news: Dzeko captain; no Kolasinac

Score prediction

Opportunity knocks for England hopefuls tonight

18:16 , George Flood

Gareth Southgate arrived in the north-east armed with the numbers and the caveat, writes Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia.

“We’ve got 43 days until the final,” the England boss said at the Three Lions training base near Darlington on Sunday.

“Not every day is going to be a great one, not every hour is going to be perfect.”

Of the 42 that now remain, the next five are unlikely to be given too much airtime in the telling and retelling should England make it all the way to Berlin on July 15 and, once there, lift a men’s major trophy for the first time in 58 years.

Read the match preview in full

(The FA via Getty Images)

Southgate: Luke Shaw has 'good chance' of being fit for Euros

18:06 , George Flood

No Luke Shaw for England tonight as expected, but Gareth Southgate revealed yesterday that he was very pleased with the Manchester United left-back’s recovery.

Though he surely won’t feature against Iceland on Friday either, it appears he now has a “good chance” of making the Euros.

"He's progressing very well, I have to say," Southgate told talkSPORT of Shaw.

"I think I said last week that until we had the players in front of us working with us, there was a lot of information that we didn't have.

"We're pleased with how he's progressing. There's still a bit to do before he can get on the pitch in a game situation.

"But really pleased with the work he's doing with our physical performance team and our medics, so, yeah, he's in with a good chance."

(The FA via Getty Images)

How will England line up against Bosnia?

17:52 , George Flood

Official team news on the way from St James’ Park, but here’s how Standard Sport sees England lining up tonight...

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Konsa, Dunk, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Bowen, Palmer, Eze; Watkins

(REUTERS)

17:47 , George Flood

A huge opportunity in store for Eberechi Eze tonight...

(REUTERS)

England vs Bosnia prediction

17:42 , George Flood

Gareth Southgate can be expected to name a strong side, with the tournament now just a couple of weeks away and only 180 minutes of football to finalise preparations.

England were not entirely convincing in the last international break, against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley, but this is an obvious step down in opposition and it should be a comfortable night for the hosts in Newcastle.

England to win, 2-0.

(REUTERS)

Bosnia team news

17:35 , George Flood

Bosnia and Herzegovina aren’t heading to the Euros this summer, having finished a lowly fifth in their qualification group - behind Portugal, Slovakia, Luxembourg and Iceland.

Only Liechtenstein picked up fewer points (none, to be exact) in Group J, with Bosnia winning three and losing seven of their 10 qualifiers.

They still advanced to the play-offs via the Nations League, but were ousted by Ukraine 2-1 in Zenica in March after a late double from Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk that cancelled out an own goal from Mykola Matviyenko at Bilino Polje Stadium.

Ukraine would later beat Iceland - who beat Israel in the semi-finals - 2-1 in the Path B final in Wroclaw.

Bosnia are captained by 38-year-old former Manchester City, Inter Milan and Roma striker Edin Dzeko, who currently plays his club football in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

The only player in the current squad who plays in England is Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic, while former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is missing tonight due to injury.

Experienced defender Ermin Bicakcic is also sidelined.

(AFP via Getty Images)

England team news

17:26 , George Flood

England are without a number of players tonight due to injury, including Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Anthony Gordon.

Harry Kane has trained after a back injury that saw him miss the last three matches of Bayern Munich’s season, but he won’t start in Newcastle so Magpies full-back Kieran Trippier will captain his country for the fourth time on the occasion of his 47th cap.

Bukayo Saka and John Stones also won’t be involved, along with Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo and Kyle Walker.

Bar Saka, those are the players due to link up late with the squad this week following their exertions in the Champions League and FA Cup finals respectively.

Eberechi Eze is expected to be handed his first England start tonight, while one of Ivan Toney or Ollie Watkins will presumably have the chance to impress with Kane on the bench.

Eze’s Crystal Palace club-mate Marc Guehi is also set to line up in central defence with Maguire and Stones both absent.

(Action Images via Reuters)

How to watch England vs Bosnia

17:24 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on free-to-air television in the UK on Channel 4.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Channel 4’s website and app will over a live stream service online, free of charge.

England vs Bosnia live

17:13 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first of the Three Lions’ two pre-Euro 2024 warm-up friendlies.

It’s a huge night in store for many players yet to secure their seats on the plane for Germany, with a somewhat experimental team under Gareth Southgate missing a number of key stars due to injury and FA Cup and Champions League final involvement.

They will be hoping to impress the boss as he prepares to trim down his 33-man provisional Euros squad to a final 26-strong group to be named on Friday, when England face Iceland in a Wembley send-off.

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, which is playing host to a senior England men’s international for the first time since 2005 tonight.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news, updates and analysis from Tyneside throughout the evening.