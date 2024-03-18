England vs Belgium: When is it, predictions, and what channel is it on?

Gareth Southgate will likely field something close to his strongest line against Belgium – which will include Jude Bellingham - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

England take on Belgium at Wembley Stadium in an international friendly,

Both sides are preparing for big summers with Euro 2024 fast approaching and will be looking to build some good form before the tournament starts.

England have remained unbeaten since being knocked out of the World Cup, as they finished off Euros qualification by beating Malta 2-0 and drawing in North Macedonia.

When do England play Belgium?

The match will take place on Tuesday, March 26, with kick-off at 7.45pm (GMT).

Where is the match being held?

At Wembley, the home of English football.

What channel is it on TV?

The match will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 6pm.

What is the latest England team news?

Gareth Southgate brings in Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon for their first senior call ups. Familiar faces of Jordon Pickford, Saka and Harry Kane all remain along with a somewhat shock inclusion of Jordan Henderson.

Joe Gomez, who won the last of his 11 senior caps in October 2020, has returned from the international wilderness for March’s Wembley friendlies.

Ivan Toney is back involved at the first opportunity after serving an eight-month Football Association betting ban, but Raheem Sterling is conspicuous by his absence once again.

England squad to face Brazil and Belgium

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Head to head

There have been 25 meetings between both sides, with England winning 16 compared to Belgium’s five victories, whilst four have ended in a draw.

The last match between both sides ended with Belgium winning 2-0 in Uefa Nations League clash in 2020 courtesy of goals from Dries Mertens and Youri Tielemans.

Predictions

England should continue their good form in this fixture but Belgium will test their resolve. Southgate will be aware of Belgium’s threat – that’s why we’re looking at both teams to score but for England to grind out a win.

England to win: 2-1

Match odds

England to win: 7/4

Belgium to win: 6/4

Draw: 23/10

Odds correct as of March 18

