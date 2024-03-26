England vs Belgium LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

England vs Belgium - LIVE!

England look to return to winning ways as they host Belgium in a friendly at Wembley tonight. The Three Lions failed to impress over the weekend, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Brazil, and a positive performance is needed here as Euro 2024 increasingly comes into focus.

Gareth Southgate has plenty of injury problems to contend with, after Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker picked up issues against Brazil and subsequently returned to their clubs. Ivan Toney is set to be handed his first England start tonight, while Kobbie Mainoo could make his full debut. Declan Rice will captain the side, in England’s final match before the squad for this summer’s Euros is named.

Belgium were held to a goalless draw by the Republic of Ireland last time out, as they continue their own preparations. Romelu Lukaku is in contention to come into the side tonight, but Kevin De Bruyne misses out with a groin strain. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia and Dom Smith at Wembley!

England vs Belgium latest news

Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT | Wembley Stadium

How to watch: Channel 4

England team news: Toney and Mainoo eye first starts

Belgium team news: Lukaku could return

Standard Sport prediction: England win

Good evening!

17:15 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England vs Belgium!

The Three Lions are back at Wembley, a few days on from their narrow defeat to Brazil. Gareth Southgate will be hoping for a more exciting display from his side tonight.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm GMT. Stick with us!