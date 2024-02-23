England vs Austria LIVE: Team news, line ups and more from Lionesses friendly in Marbella

England take on Austria in an international women’s friendly match as part of their February training camp.

The Lionesses have two friendlies in Marbella, against Austria and Italy as part of the international break, but it is a schedule that offers little relief to burnt out players, despite the national side having missed out on qualification for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Sarina Wiegman’s side were dealt a blow ahead of the matches. Euro 2021-winning captain Leah Williamson had been called up for the first time following her nine-month recovery from her anterior cruciate ligament rupture. Her much-anticipated return had to be pushed back after she sustained what has been described as a minor hamstring injury.

The England manager recently signed a contract extension with the Football Association until 2027, and this will mark the start of her new cycle although without a tournament on the horizon, the matches themselves do not count for anything significant.

Squad update

18:10 , Sonia Twigg

A small squad update ahead of the game tonight: Aggie Beever-Jones has joined the seniors from the under-23s for the first time.

Sarina Wiegman spoke ahead of the match

18:00 , Sonia Twigg

“This is really the start of our Euros campaign and after the very disappointing result of not qualifying for the play-offs to qualify for the Olympics we moved on,” said Wiegman ahead of the match.

“This is the start, with two friendlies which is really good for us because we can try out some things.

“We are also very close to the Under-23s [also training in Spain] so we can see them, we can connect with them and we get a lot of players that we can see where they are at this moment.

“This is a great start because in April the Nations League starts which are the qualifiers for the Euros.”

Sarina Wiegman insists Lionesses have left previous heartbreak behind them

17:30 , Sonia Twigg

England head coach Sarina Wiegman believes her side have “moved on” from the heartbreak of missing out on Olympic qualification.

The Lionesses face Austria on Friday and Italy next Tuesday in a pair of friendlies which have replaced what they hoped would be Nations League semi-finals.

A 6-0 thrashing of Scotland looked to have secured top spot in Group A1 in December, only for the Netherlands to score twice in added time against Belgium to pip England on goal difference and end Team GB’s hopes of qualifying for Paris 2024.

Leah Williamson out of England squad after injury setback

17:00 , Sonia Twigg

Leah Williamson has withdrawn from her first England women squad since last April due to injury, with Millie Turner called up in place of the Euro 2022-winning captain.

Arsenal described the 26-year-old’s problem as a “minor hamstring injury” ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United, less than a month after Williamson returned to action for the Gunners following a nine-month recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

When is England vs Austria and how can I watch it?

16:30 , Sonia Twigg

England Women are back in action on Friday for the first time since December when they take on Austria in Spain as attention turns towards building a new team capable of winning Euro 2025.

The likes of Mary Earps and Rachel Daly return to a squad with a familiar feel. Head coach Sarina Wiegman has opted not to bring any newcomers into the group for this training camp in Spain.

Is England v Austria on TV? Channel and how to watch the Lionesses

14:42 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Austria, the first of two international friendly matches the Lionesses will play in Spain.