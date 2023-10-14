England vs Afghanistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Jos Buttler’s side eye ODI World Cup win

(REUTERS)

England have travelled to Delhi to continue their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign on Sunday as they take on Afghanistan in their third match of the tournament’s round robin stage. Jos Buttler’s men suffered the worst possible start to the competition by being hammered by New Zealand in their opening fixture.

They responded exceptionally, bouncing back with a 137-run victory over Bangladesh in Dharamsala last Tuesday. Dawid Malan was the outstanding player, scoring 140 off 107 to set up England’s innings becoming the oldest World Cup centurion in the process. Consistent pressure with the ball saw Buttler’s side bowl the Tigers out for just 227 and earn them their first points of the tournament.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are currently at the bottom of the points table with two losses from the two matches they have played. Having been skittled out for 156 by Bangladesh in their first match they performed admirably against India, recovering from a rocky start to post 272. Indian captain Rohit Sharmaunleashed chaos in the host’s reply though and the total was easily chased down.

That match was also played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi so the Afghans will at least be familiar with the conditions before they take on the current World Champions today.

England vs Afghanistan LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

Match starts Sunday, 15 October at 9:30am BST

Team news

15:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

England are expected to make changes ahead of this fixture which could see Ben Stokes return to the team if he is fit enough to play. Pace bowlers like Mark Wood and Chris Woakes could be rested with David Willey and Gus Atkinson making their returns to the line-up. Moeen Ali sat out the win over Bangladesh and could slot back in as the wicket in Delhi doesn’t provide much help for the seamers.

Afghanistan should name an unchanged side as they look to pull off a shock victory over England. The XI impressed against India on this ground and can use the familiar conditions to challenge England.

09:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.