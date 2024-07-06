England v Switzerland TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online

Euro 2024 has reached the quarter-final stage and England are still very much involved - despite having been seconds from elimination last time out and having underwhelmed throughout the tourmanent so far.

A Jude Bellingham overhead kick saved the Three Lions against Slovakia, before Harry Kane’s header in extra time won them the tie, after finishing top in the group stage despite only managing a single victory from their three games.

Improvement is expected and will be necessary, but for that to happen changes seem are no doubt needed once more in the team - and there’s still the matter of a potentially pending suspension for Bellingham to solve, after he made gestures outside the realms of “decent conduct” and was investigated by Uefa.

Now they face Switzerland, who themselves looked assured in finishing second behind Germany in Group A, before knocking out an Italy side in the last 16 who performed even worse than England at the tournament. There’s no doubt, though, that Gareth Southgate’s team needs an extraordinarily improved performance to continue their journey from this point.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is England vs Switzerland?

The quarter-final matches take place on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July, with England’s game with Switzerland on the latter at 5pm BST at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BBC One and can be streamed via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here. Coverage starts at 4pm on BBC One and the iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Marc Guehi is suspended meaning England’s back line will change for the first time at the tournament. Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa are the options, with the latter possibly first in line after an appearance already, albeit as sub at left-back. However, England may need an alteration there too after Kieran Trippier went off injured in the last game and Luke Shaw not yet considered ready for action by the head coach. Gomez or Konsa can fill in there - but Kyle Walker shifting across and Trent Alexander-Arnold playing on the right is also a consideration if Trippier doesn’t return.

Switzerland strolled through against Italy with no further apparent injury concerns or bookings, with Silvan Widmer now back from a ban. Denis Zakaria still hasn’t played at the tournament as he nurses ongoing fitness issues.

Predicted lineups

ENG - Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Konsa, Walker, Rice, Mainoo, Palmer, Bellingham, Foden, Kane

SUI - Sommer, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Vargas, Ndoye, Embolo

Odds

England 5/4

Draw 21/10

Switzerland 3/1

Prediction

Without a grand alteration of tempo or tactics it’s hard to see even individual moments overcoming how cohesive the Swiss have been, particularly in attack. England 1-2 Switzerland.

