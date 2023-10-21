England v South Africa LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 score and result as Springboks snatch semi-final at the death

England suffers defeat in the most agonising circumstances as world champions South Africa emerged victorious at the Stade de France to set up a colossal Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand. Steve Borthwick’s men performed admirably and executed a sublime game plan, backing up their quarter-final victory over Fiji behind the magnificent kicking of Owen Farrell.

But the Springboks showed their resilience and rallied late in the second half, also relying on kicking, with Handre Pollard, on after half an hour following a ruthless move to hook the struggling Manie Libbok, shining and subsequently hitting the match-winning penalty. But South Africa scored the only try of the match, with RG Snyman bundling over with 12 minutes remaining, cutting the deficit to just two points and allowing Pollard to snatch victory and ensure a mouthwatering encounter with the All Blacks.

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi admitted the contest was a tough watch at times: "It was ugly today, really ugly, but that's what champions are made of. England, credit to them, they were written off. They showed who they are. All credit to them, my team, it was ugly, but we found a way to fight and get back into the game. I'm really proud of them, especially the guys who came off the bench.

“England did so well in the kicking game, they outplayed us in that, our discipline was awful. But we showed who we are and what we can do. The All Blacks are playing really well, but we want to thank the South Africans who stuck with us and travelled over, next week will be tough, it'll be special, hopefully we can defend it.” Follow all the reaction and analysis from a pulsating semi-final below.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi proud of ‘ugly’ win

22:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

“All the hard work that we’ve put in, it came off. It was ugly today, but that’s what champions are made of. Credit to England, coach Steve [Borthwick] got them ready and they showed who they are. My team, I’m really proud of the boys. England did so well in the kicking game, they outplayed us in that. Our discipline was awful in the first half, but we fought back in the second half and we showed what we can do.”

On the All Blacks, he adds: “The final? It’s going to be as big as it was tonight.”

Full-time: England 15-16 South Africa

22:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

It is hard to say if the bold substitution of Handre Pollard for a wayward Manie Libbok after only half an hour was decisive. Certainly, Pollard was hugely influential in the final minutes, with a long kick to the corner and with that nailed penalty at the death. Then again, he would have surely come on to the pitch at some point in the second half anyway.

Lots of the talk this week will be about which fly-half starts the final.

Full-time: England 15-16 South Africa

21:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jonny Wilkinson: “England, they did manage it absolutely brilliantly. The guys making the kicks, the guys chasing the kicks, they got almost everything right. But fair play to South Africa, they knew what to do.”

Full-time: England 15-16 South Africa

21:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

South Africa will play New Zealand in the World Cup final next Saturday. England will have to go on to a third-place playoff against Argentina, having led this semi-final for 75 minutes.

Full-time: England 15-16 South Africa

21:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

80 min: A knock-on in the tackle, and South Africa have won! Oh England.

The players break into a petty scrap, grabbing each other’s shirts.

England 15-16 South Africa

21:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

79 min: This is it, England have the ball and they are searching for one final score inside the South African half...

Penalty! England 15-16 South Africa (Pollard)

21:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

77 min: Handre Pollard opts to kick for the posts, and it’s a picture of perfection, whistling through the middle of the sticks.

For the first time all night, South Africa lead.

England 15-13 South Africa

21:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

75 min: This scrum is so vital. South Africa are desperate to earn a penalty here but England are not falling into the trap, yet. Another reset, however... and this time Ben O’Keeffe blows his whistle! Genge is penalised for dropping to his knee: Springbok penalty just inside halfway.

England 15-13 South Africa

21:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

74 min: England survive the scrum with conceding a penalty, but Steward makes a big error a moment later when he slices a kick straight up in the air and then knocks on his attempted catch. Scrum to South Africa just inside England’s half.

Every play is so tense now.

England 15-13 South Africa

21:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

71 min: Willie Le Roux marks Farrell’s high kick and South Africa opt for a scrum on their own 22 to keep the pressure on England’s creaking pack, and Sinckler in particular.

TRY! England 15-13 South Africa (RG Snyman)

21:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

68 min: South Africa win the lineout and then barrel towards the English line and RG Snyman does the honours between a couple of struggling backs. Pollard makes the kick to add two more.

England 15-6 South Africa

21:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

67 min: A few moments later South Africa have a scrum near the halfway line, and this time Jamie George gets told off by Ben O’Keefe for a technical infringement.

Now then: Pollard kicks perfectly into the corner and South Africa will have a lineout very close to the English try line. Vunipola comes on for a limping Tom Curry.

England 15-6 South Africa

21:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

65 min: Finally the Springboks break into the English half but there’s another South African error at the breakdown, this time by Bongi Mbonambi. He’s not happy with that, but the decision won’t change. England penalty inside their own half.

England 15-6 South Africa

21:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

64 min: Sinckler has been punished again at the scrum – Ox Nche is dominating him on that side of pack right now. South Africa are still struggling to get out of their own half, however...

England 15-6 South Africa

21:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

62 min: Replacement Ellis Genge knocks on and South Africa will have a scrum in their own half. There’s a little timeout as Ben O’Keeffe is annoyed by the number of water carriers and medics rushing on to the pitch and interrupting the game. He makes his feelings clear to both captains.

England 15-6 South Africa

21:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

59 min: Swing Low rings out around the Stade de France as we wait for this scrum. The English crowd are silenced, however, as Sinckler is penalised for not pushing straight. A promising position for England ends in a South African penalty.

England 15-6 South Africa

21:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

57 min: Another big moment for England. Farrell kicks a bouncing ball to the corner where Arendse seems to panic under pressure, and he ends up knocking on. Yet another error by the Springboks. England have an attacking scrum.

South Africa, by the way, have used up all their replacements. That is how much pressure they’ve been put under tonight in Paris.

England 15-6 South Africa

21:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

54 min: Jonny Wilkinson had called for England’s players to produce the game of their lives before kick-off, and they are delivering on that.

England have thrown on Danny Care and Kyle Sinckler.

Drop goal! England 15-6 South Africa (Farrell)

21:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

53 min: England make a little progess into the South African half when, out of nowhere, Farrell gets himself into the slot about 45-50 yards out and smashes a drop goal over the posts! The captain has been immaculate and that was his best kick yet.

England 12-6 South Africa

21:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

52 min: Almost brilliant by South Africa! Pollard plays a clever kick to the left wing where Cheslin Kolbe grabs and surges into the 22. He grubbers towards the line and Le Roux gets to it first, but he can only kick the ball heavily off the pitch.

England 12-6 South Africa

21:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

50 min: A messy few moments end with England being awarded a scrum around halfway when a South African hand knocks on. England’s entire pack have been exceptional so far.

England 12-6 South Africa

21:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

48 min: Itoje grabs the loose ball in the tackle at the halfway line and recycles it to Mitchell, but he makes a rare mistake with a kick straight out to touch. South Africa will have a lineout just inside English territory.

England 12-6 South Africa

21:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

46 min: A brief pause in play while George Martin is given some treatment. The game resumes with a South African scrum in their own half.

England 12-6 South Africa

21:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

45 min: South Africa have made a few early changes in this second half: Faf de Klerk is on at scrum-half, Willie Le Roux comes on at full-back and RG Snyman replaces their man mountain, Eben Etzebeth. England won’t mind that.

England 12-6 South Africa

21:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

44 min: Brilliant by Owen Farrell, first catching a high ball he had no right to win near the Springbok 22, before bouncing a kick towards the corner, which Willemse slips and slides to grab and ends up knocking off the field. However, Jamie George’s attacking lineout is not straight. A waste.

England 12-6 South Africa

21:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

42 min: A terrible start to the half by South Africa, as Cobus Reinach box-kicks straight up the air to give the ball away. A moment later, England win a penalty in their own half after Damian Willemse prevents Joe Marchant from releasing the ball at the ruck.

Kick-off! England 12-6 South Africa

21:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Pollard gets the second half under way. South Africa’s players had been out on the pitch early, presumably after a bit of a rollicking.

Half-time: England 12-6 South Africa

21:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

Some images from that first half in Paris:

Half-time: England 12-6 South Africa

20:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bryan Hababa is, unsurprisingly, not happy. Speaking on ITV at half-time, Habana is critical of the substitution which saw Libbok hooked for Pollard after half an hour. “I don’t think that’s fair on a guy who’s put his body on the line for the past six weeks for his country,” Hababa says.

He also disagrees with Jonny Wilkinson’s assessment that this semi-final has been a “chess match”, accusing South Africa of simply losing the physical confrontations.

Half-time: England 12-6 South Africa

20:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

40 min: England get hold of the South African restart and run down the clock. O’Keeffe calls on scrum-half Mitchell to stop faffing and use the ball, so he goes on a dash all the way back to his own try line while the clock ticks over to 40 minutes, and kicks it out right on cue.

Half-time, and you have to say that could not have gone much better for England. South Africa, meanwhile, are a bit of a mess.

Penalty! England 12-6 South Africa (Farrell)

20:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

38 min: England have a lineout near the halfway line, and this time they win it and set up a maul. Mitchell kicks up in the air and Jonny May wins a penalty in the high contest after being deliberately impeded by Steph du Toit. The replay suggests that was a good decision by Ben O’Keeffe.

Farrell will go for goal from about 40 yards, on a slight angle – and he nails it through the centre of the posts. Sublime, again.

Penalty! England 9-6 South Africa (Pollard)

20:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

34 min: A mistake by Vunipola, who charges forwards with ball in hand and knocks on, deep in England territory. South Africa then win a penalty at the next breakdown, and they are going to kick a simple goal: Pollard’s first involvement is to add three points.

England vs South Africa

20:41 , Luke Baker

Here’s the latest from our reporter Luke Baker at the Stade de France

Thirty-one minutes in and England have officially forced South Africa to change their gameplan. It’s a fly-half substitution as Manie Libbok exits and the veteran experience of Handre Pollard comes on. This is a tacit acknowledgement from the Springboks that kicking is king and they’re willing to play the game on England’s terms. Libbok is the far more creative, dynamic No 10, who is explosive from open play and can conjure up moments of magic from nothing, while Pollard is the kicker extraordinaire – more limited around the park but with a reliable boot both from the tee and from open play. The aerial bombardment won’t slow down from here.

England 9-3 South Africa

20:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

32 min: The game is paused while Tom Curry is taken off to get a bloody nose cleaned up. Billy Vunipola is sent on as temporary replacement.

Bryan Habana on ITV, on that South African substitution: “I’m hoping it’s not a knee-jerk reaction. I don’t think Libbok is solely responsible. You feel for a guy who’s put his body on the line.”

England 9-3 South Africa

20:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

30 min: Jamie George’s long lineout is pinched by a South African hand, but a poor Libbok kick soon hands possession back inside the Springbok half.

And wow, look at this: Libbok is being replaced by Handre Pollard already. South Africa are losing the kicking game and they are not going to wait to act.

England 9-3 South Africa

20:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

27 min: England are given yet another penalty, this time after a not-straight South African lineout.

England 9-3 South Africa

20:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

25 min: Duane Vermeulen catches a high kick and is immediately impaled by the speeding figure of Elliot Daly. That was plain cruel. England are playing like team possessed.

Penalty! England 9-3 South Africa (Farrell)

20:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

22 min: Springbok full-back Willemse catches a long kick but then throws a loose pass into his own 22, which Ben Earl jumps on, and earns England a penalty. South Africa are not quite themselves so far tonight.

Farrell kicks well from a slight angle.

Penalty! England 6-3 South Africa (Libbok)

20:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

20 min: South Africa had opted to kick a couple of early penalties to touch and take the lineout, but this time Libbok goes for the posts, from about 35 yards, and he makes it. They finally have some points on the board.

England 6-0 South Africa

20:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

18 min: Mitchell catches a high ball expertly and box-kicks down the right touchline. Libbok responds with a high ball of his own, and although a backtracking Daly catches it for England, South Africa follow in hard and win a penalty at the breakdown as he fails to release.

England 6-0 South Africa

20:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

15 min: A huge tackle by George Martin near England’s try line forces Franco Mostert to drop the ball. England have the scrum, and they celebrate like they’ve scored a try. They win a penalty at the scrum too, after the Springboks don’t push straight.

England 6-0 South Africa

20:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

14 min: Courtney Lawes is penalised for bringing down a maul and South Africa use the penalty to kick to the corner. England, though, are doing a brilliant job of frustrating the Springboks, and when they win the next penalty, a scrap breaks out between just about every player on the pitch. O’Keeffe tells off the captains.

Penalty to South Africa, against Manu Tuilagi, who is accused of starting all that, so England lose their advantage.

England vs South Africa

20:16 , Luke Baker

Here’s the latest from our reporter Luke Baker at the Stade de France

It’s the perfect start for England. To spring the upset here, they will have to win the inevitable aerial battle and hold their own, or even triumph, at the set-piece. Double tick so far. Elliot Daly got up well to knock back an up-and-under that led to Owen Farrell’s first penalty, while Freddie Steward brilliantly claimed a high ball on the run. Alex Mitchell’s box-kicking has also been solid so far. Then at the set-piece, Maro Itoje superbly stole a lineout (after another Daly box-kick win) and Steve Borthwick’s decision to start his two best scrummagers at prop (Joe Marler and Dan Cole) to paint a good early picture for referee Ben O’Keeffe is paying dividends. The scrum has been rock solid and led to that second Farrell penalty. A long way to go but it couldn’t have gone better for the underdogs so far.

Penalty! England 6-0 South Africa (Farrell)

20:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

9 min: England work the ball across the field to a central position near the posts, where South African captain Siya Kolisi is too eager at the ruck and he’s penalised for preventing Mitchell from playing the ball.

A simple kick for Farrell, and England are six points in front.

England 3-0 South Africa

20:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

7 min: A brilliant little sequence by England. First Steward wins a high ball, then Daly contests well enough to force a South African spillage at another. Mitchell box-kicks cleverly into the corner with one bounce, where Bongi Mbonambi’s lineout is then not thrown straight: England now have a scrum in a very advanced position down the left wing.

England 3-0 South Africa

20:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

5 min: England pinch the ball from a Springbok lineout, but soon knock on, and South Africa have the put in at the scrum just inside their own half.

Penalty! England 3-0 South Africa (Farrell)

20:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

3 min: A moment later, however, Elliot Daly wins a high contest and flicks it back into England hands. At the subsequent breakdown, lock Franco Moster is penalised for handling the ball of his feet. He thinks it was harsh, clearly.

Owen Farrell lines up the kick, on a slight angle from the left about 30 yards out, and slots the first score of the game.

Kick-off! England 0-0 South Africa

20:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ben O’Keeffe peeps his whistle and Owen Farrell switches around his position to hang up a surprise kick down the middle, where it’s knocked on by the charging Joe Marchant. A wasted chance to gain some early territory.

England v South Africa – Rugby World Cup semi-final

20:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

The anthems are done and dusted, and Siya Kolisi gets top marks for belting out the South African edition with gusto, as usual. Here we go, then. Can England really do this? Over the next couple of hours we will find out...

England v South Africa – Rugby World Cup semi-final

19:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Just a few minutes to kick-off now and the rain is still falling in Paris. The players are about to emerge...

Cheslin Kolbe can fire South Africa to victory, says Bryan Habana

19:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bryan Habana might be about the only man Cheslin Kolbe couldn’t have beaten in a sprint down the touchline. South Africa’s former flying wing says of the modern superstar: “People were saying how small he was 10 years ago. But he was blockbuster on the sevens circuit and now he’s much bigger. His ability to be unrelenting, his ability to pop up everywhere on the field, his work rate, is absolutely phenomenal.”

19:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

England have built stable foundations during this tournament and will be hopeful they can cause a shock in this semi-final. So, how do they win this game tonight? Our reporter in Paris, Harry Latham-Coyle, has come up with a three-point plan to bring down the Springboks:

Freddie Steward key to England’s hopes

19:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

There’s a lot of focus on Freddie Steward tonight, who has come back in at full-back specifically to deal with South Africa’s high balls and hit back with kicking bombs of his own.

Former Springboks captain John Smit goes as far as to predict kicking will decide this match, saying: “My gut tells me that the team who has a better kicking game is going to go on to final.”

England vs South Africa

19:35 , Luke Baker

Here’s the latest from our reporter Luke Baker at the Stade de France

After the shellacking that the England men’s cricket team received at the hands of South Africa earlier today, it’s up to the men’s rugby side to restore some national pride against the same opponents. Having come through the weaker side of the draw and, frankly, being an objectively inferior team, they’re big underdogs for this semi-final though. The Springboks have been desperate to play down their favourites tag this week, however. Mind games? Perhaps. But they’re keen not to underestimate Steve Borthwick’s men, who can theoretically play with the freedom of low expectation. It’s still raining here in Paris and although the downpour has eased somewhat, the fact that both sides have spent a lot of their pre-match warm-up practising box kicks, lineouts and carries in the tight probably tells its own story. Expect an aerial bombardment and ‘up the jumper’ rugby with expansive, free-flowing ambition kept to a minimum.

England v South Africa line-ups

19:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of the line-ups tonight. England have made three changes from their narrow semi-final win over Fiji, with Steward, Marler and Martin coming into the side. South Africa stay the same after that epic win over France.

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Jonny May, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Joe Marler, 2. Jamie George, 3. Dan Cole, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Martin, 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Ellis Genge, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Ollie Chessum, 20. Billy Vunipola, 21. Danny Care, 22. George Ford, 23. Ollie Lawrence.

South Africa XV: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach; 1-Steven Kitshoff, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Willie Le Roux.

19:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sir Clive Woodward pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton, who died earlier today aged 86.

“A wonderful wonderful guy,” says Woodward, who watched England win the 1966 World Cup aged 10. “It’s not just a big loss to football but for world sport.”

More on Bobby Charlton’s life and legacy:

England need to play the game of their lives, says Jonny Wilkinson

19:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jonny Wilkinson knows a thing or two about winning a World Cup semi-final, and he’s called on England to produce the game of their lives.

“The Sprinboks are so intense, it comes in waves,” he says on ITV. “England need to match that intensity. They need to jump up quickest after every tackle, attack every single ruck, challenge for every high ball like your life depends on it. I’m not asking for much…”

England v South Africa – Rugby World Cup semi-final

19:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

The players have been out on the pitch getting a sense of the stage for tonight’s showdown as the atmosphere begins to build at the Stade de France.

South Africa captain Kolisi talks up role of giant lock 'enforcer’

19:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Eben Etzebeth’s influence on and off the field for South Africa is likely to be a key factor in tonight’s Rugby World Cup semi-final, as it proved last weekend when the Springboks eliminated France in the last eight.

The imposing lock, whose gladiatorial style has made him first choice in the Springbok second row for more than a decade, turned in a match-winning performance in the 29-28 victory over France and is his team’s mainstay, according to captain Siya Kolisi.

“He is the enforcer, the guy who makes sure the discipline is good amongst the team and he is always there for anyone who needs help,” Kolisi said. “He will fight through anything to put on that green and gold jersey. He is the most experienced guy in the team. He will fight through injury and he inspires all of us.”

Etzebeth, who has 117 caps and skippered the Boks in Kolisi’s injury-enforced absence earlier this year, overcame an early tournament shoulder scare to turn in an inspired performance in last Saturday’s narrow quarter-final win over France, even though he was sin-binned near half-time.

”He was special last week, He always gives 100 per cent for the team, at training, how he sees the game, his influence among the group,“ Kolisi continued. ”When he got that yellow card, I know him, he would want to pay back to the team. He was huge last week. A lot of players did well but he was really amazing.”Â

19:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus – who led South Africa to victory at the last World Cup as head coach – has been trying some mindgames this week, by talking up England’s threat and then trying to predict the entire English XV (something he didn’t get particularly close with, as it turns out).

Here’s a closer look at South Africa’s puppet master:

How to watch England v South Africa tonight

18:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

If you want to watch the match tonight on TV in the UK – while following along to The Independent’s live coverage, obviously – then you can tune in live on ITV1, where coverage begins at 7.15pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Registered users can also stream the match for free online on ITVX via the website and app.

Sinfield calls on England to ‘rip into South Africa'

18:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Another England coach, Kevin Sinfield, has demanded England’s players empty the tanks tonight to ensure they are not left with lifelong regrets.

For eight of the starting XV it is the chance to avenge their defeat to the Springboks in the 2019 final when the expectations generated by a thumping victory over New Zealand a round earlier were ground into the Yokohama Stadium turf.

Steve Borthwick’s England were given little hope of challenging for South Africa’s crown due a dismal series of warm-up fixtures which extended their losing run to five defeats in six Tests, yet they are the only unbeaten side left in the tournament.

Defence coach Sinfield sees the benefit of continuing to confront adversity head on at the Stade de France.

“I am certainly not overwhelmed. I understand the challenge in front of us,” the English rugby league great said. “But I don’t mind being backed into a corner, don’t mind being written off, don’t mind being slammed, don’t mind being in the thick of a pretty tough circumstance.

“I just think that we’re in a World Cup semi-final, there is a lot of good in us, there are a lot of things to be excited about. Coming up against South Africa will let us know where we’re at. But for our players, they are so excited to be out there. Rewind eight weeks to the end of August and it was pretty grim for us, but we want them to absolutely rip into it on Saturday night.

“We want them to give everything they’ve got, otherwise you end up with a load of regrets for the rest of your life. We are really looking forward to this - we are coming up against the best team in the world at the weekend.”

England are ready for South Africa’s ‘dark arts’

18:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Indeed, England are ready for scheming from South Africa.

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus is accomplished at what Wales head coach Warren Gatland describes as “dark arts”, such as using mind games to give his side an edge, especially through the use of social media to “control the agenda”.

The most recent example are rumours that the Springboks used HIAs in their quarter-final victory over France last Sunday to give forwards Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Bongi Mbonambi a rest – a claim denied by Erasmus.

England’s attack coach Richard Wigglesworth insists his side know they will be targeted in the last-four showdown in Paris and even believes that their media output is being monitored closely.

“I’m sure that, with the smarts of their coaching team, they will try to throw stuff at us, no doubt. Will that be the winning and losing of this game? Probably not,” Wigglesworth said.

“It will probably be the big bits of the game that decides that and then they’ll give those little nuances a chance. I wouldn’t like to guess what they are going to try and do because I know they will watch and hear everything we say. I wouldn’t like to try and give anyone a head start.”

18:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

South Africa have been doing their best to play down the favourites tag, in a week of mind games leading up to this semi-final showdown tonight. Here’s Luke Baker o their efforts to downplay England’s underdog status:

South Africa revel in mind games and winning the mental battle that always precedes the on-pitch war. More often than not, it eventually leads to victory once the final whistle has blown.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus particularly enjoys this arena, whether attempting to name England’s team on a Monday ahead of the weekend’s game, making pointed remarks about referees or taking to Twitter/X to defend his players against slights – both real and perceived.

So the context of this weekend’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against England provides an interesting challenge.

England vs South Africa

18:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good evening from a rather wet and wild Paris, where the wind is whipping around the suburb of Saint Denis and the rapidly filling Stade de France with kick off creeping ever closer. The inclement weather isn’t likely to do much for a game we were already expecting to be pretty kick-heavy - the aerial contest, and any resultant scrums, will obviously be key.

It’s been a long day for both sets of players, plenty of thumbs a-twiddling with a 9pm kick off local time. Can England lift their game to meet the Springboks’ might?

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster: ‘I don’t care who wins’

18:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand boss Ian Foster plans to enjoy a bowl of popcorn while watching England’s blockbuster with South Africa after his side eased into the Rugby World Cup final by dispatching Argentina.

Foster can put his feet up for tonight’s colossal semi-final clash between Steve Borthwick’s men and the Springboks thanks to a crushing 44-6 success over Los Pumas in Paris.

The 58-year-old expects an “interesting contrast of styles” in the other last-four fixture and is not bothered who the All Blacks face in next week’s showpiece match at Stade de France.

New Zealand barely broke sweat in booking an unprecedented fifth World Cup final appearance and now have the luxury of an extra day’s rest as they await the identity of their ultimate opponents.

“I’ll be watching it,” said Foster. “I’ll probably have some popcorn and sit there and watch it and I don’t care who wins. We’re very much in a focus-about-ourselves stage.

“One thing that extra day does give us, it gives us a bit of a chance to have a break mentally and not to spend too much juice worrying about if it’s them, if it’s them.

“They’re both good teams. South Africa have been playing some brilliant rugby the last few weeks and are clearly on top of their game.

“But we’ve also seen an English side that just build away quietly and are probably starting to understand how they want to play and they’re starting to get really good at how they want to play and believe in that.

“It will be an interesting contrast of styles.”

18:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Before we take a closer look at tonight’s mouthwatering contest between England and South Africa, first a look at what happened last night, by Harry Latham-Coyle in Paris:

Rugby beauty comes in many forms – as New Zealand showed against Argentina. Perhaps it is Will Jordan that takes your fancy, his 31 tries in 30 Tests rugby’s equivalent of the golden ratio. Perhaps you are entranced by Mark Tele’a, sinewy and sinuous, gliding in and out of contact like an electric eel. Or could it be Richie Mo’unga and his teasing grin, most often flashed at a grasping Argentine after a coquettish click of the heels on a night where the fly half seemed to step into space at will.

But it was the All Blacks’ muscle-men and their rugged charm that laid the foundations for the decorative touches elsewhere. And to think New Zealand had entered this tournament with questions about their ability to assert themselves up front; this was a frightening display of forward strength, leaving Argentina’s Rugby World Cup dreams buried beneath the black mass.

England v South Africa line-ups

18:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

And here is how the two teams line up this evening.

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Jonny May, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Joe Marler, 2. Jamie George, 3. Dan Cole, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Martin, 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Ellis Genge, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Ollie Chessum, 20. Billy Vunipola, 21. Danny Care, 22. George Ford, 23. Ollie Lawrence.

South Africa XV: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach; 1-Steven Kitshoff, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Willie Le Roux.

England v South Africa team news

18:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Steve Borthwick has made three changes to England’s starting XV from the side that defeated Fiji in the quarter-finals.

Marcus Smith doesn’t make the matchday 23 as Freddie Steward slots back in a full-back. Ellis Genge drops to the bench with Joe Marler in as the loose-head prop and George Martin takes Ollie Chessum’s place in the second row.

South Africa have named an unchanged side for their Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

After pipping France in Paris last week, Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus have kept faith with the same starting line-up and bench.

17:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

The England players will remember the feeling. Look back on the images of that night in Yokohama and see the empty eyes, despair writ large on wounded faces as South Africa celebrated beyond them. The Springboks had not just secured World Cup victory but romped to it, an England side coursing with optimism after a stunning semi-final performance against New Zealand left lifeless and limp.

To some extent, it is a low from which England have never recovered.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full semi-final preview below:

England v South Africa – Rugby World Cup

15:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of this Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and reigning champions South Africa in Paris.