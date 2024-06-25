England v Slovenia LIVE: Updates and teams news ahead of the Three Lions’ final group game

England look to immediately bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark last week as they face Slovenia in their final group game at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side sit top of the group on four points, knowing that a win will take them through in first place and straight to a last 16 tie in Gelsenkirchen on 30 June.

But before them stands a plucky Slovenia side who were unlucky not to beat Serbia in their most recent group game. Having drawn their first game to Denmark, they sit on two points and know that a win (and perhaps even a draw) will see them into the round of 16.

The Three Lions have put themselves in a decent position in the group, but the pressure is on as nothing other than a win – and perhaps one that reminds us of their previous billing among the tournament favourites – will be enough for many back at home.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction to the Three Lions’ final group game below, as well as news from the other game in Group C between Denmark and Serbia:

England face Slovenia in their final group game, with kick-off at 8pm BST in Cologne

The Three Lions are under pressure to perform well after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark in their second game

07:57 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of England vs Slovenia in Cologne.

England were widely criticised following their lacklustre 1-1 draw against Denmark, but still go into their third group game top of the group and with a good chance of qualifying.

Slovenia have drawn both their matches in the tournament, against Serbia and Denmark.