England v Slovakia LIVE: Team news, build-up and latest updates ahead of Euro 2024 last-16 tie

England take on Slovakia in the round of 16 as the Euro 2024 knockouts continue today. Gareth Southgate’s side have returned to Gelsenkirchen for this clash, playing in the only stadium to yield a win for them so far in the tournament.

After a slim victory over Serbia and two unconvincing draws versus Denmark and Slovenia, the Three Lions need to put in a strong performance if they hope to comfortably reach the last eight. With the team and manager under heavy scrutiny for their style of play a win over Slovakia will ease concerns going forward.

Despite outside noise, Southgate insists his players have no fear of the knockout rounds and told the media: “It could be another brilliant night to create more memories for our supporters. Tomorrow, it’s about the team progressing. We shouldn’t have a fear of losing, it’s about opportunity. We are trying to reach for something which is a challenge.”

Slovakia reached this round by sneaking through a tight Group E having finished on the same number of points as Romania, Belgium and Ukraine. They had a goal difference of zero and secured third spot to set up this encounter with England.

Follow all the build-up and latest updates as England prepare for their last-16 fixture:

England v Slovakia LIVE

England take on Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with kick off at 5pm, live on ITV 1

Phil Foden has returned to the England camp after attending the birth of this child

Winner of this match will go on to face Switzerland in quarter-finals

MIGUEL DELANEY: England’s first few touches against Slovakia will reveal everything about their Euro 2024 hopes

RICHARD JOLLY: Penalty shootouts are no longer a lottery and England may just have the edge

England - Slovakia

England route to the Euro 2024 final

11:00 , Luke Baker

England topped Group C at Euro 2024 in unconvincing fashion and are through to the knockout stages.

Gareth Southgate’s team toiled in all three matches, struggling to create chances as they edged Serbia 1-0, drew 1-1 with Denmark and then endured a drab 0-0 stalemate with Slovenia in their final game. It was enough to win the group, however, mainly because all three matches not involving England ended in draws.

England will need a huge improvement in the knockout phase of the competition if they are to live up to their pre-tournament billing as one of the favourites, but they have had a stroke of fortune with the draw.

Austria’s surprise conquest of Group D has sent France over to what now looks like the toughest half, containing hosts Germany and previous champions Spain, Portugal and Denmark.

So, will England take advantage? Here is their route to the final of Euro 2024.

What is England’s route to the final of Euro 2024?

Early England team news

10:45 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate ruled Luke Shaw out of England’s final Euro 2024 group match against Slovenia but there are hopes that the left-back will be fit to play a part in balancing out the defence especially after Kieran Trippier seemingly picked up a knock in the game.

The manager is still searching for his ideal midfield pairing with Kobbie Mainoo putting forward a strong case to start alongside Declan Rice with his performance against Slovenia. Expect him to get the nod ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher.

Phil Foden left the camp temporarily for personal reasons but returned to Germany on Friday. Southgate will need to assess whether he is fit to start with options to bring in Eberechi Eze or Anthony Gordon, with the Newcastle winger perhaps favoured to match Bukayo Saka’s pace on the opposite wing.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Luke Shaw may not be fit to start England’s game against Slovakia (PA Wire)

How to watch England v Slovakia

10:30 , Luke Baker

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Sunday 30 June at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, the only venue England have won at so far in the tournament.

It will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting around 3.30pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Everything you need to know about England v Slovakia

10:15 , Luke Baker

England face Slovakia in their first knockout match at Euro 2024 in what turns out to be a favourable draw for Gareth Southgate’s side. Faced with the prospect of playing the Netherlands in the last 16, Georgia’s historic win over Portugal means England instead go up against Group E’s third-place finishers.

That is the benefit of topping Group C and the reward for not losing any of their group games. Southgate’s side have failed to impress over their three matches having scored just two goals without providing a consistent threat. Yet, they went through unbeaten and know they have the scope for mass improvement.

Questions have been asked about England’s formation and personnel as pundits, fans and the players themselves all seek solutions to a lack of spark shown so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

Gareth Southgate once freed England’s players – now he risks suffocating them

10:00 , Mike Jones

When Gareth Southgate talks about being “very careful” not to go back to the old England “environment”, there are specific moments he is thinking of.

One memory that stands out was when Southgate himself was picked to play midfield rather than centre-half for the infamous 1-0 defeat to Germany in 2000, which was the last match at the old Wembley. He and Kevin Keegan — the manager about to resign due to how unenjoyable the job was — had been savaged for it before the game. It got worse afterwards.

Just a few months before that, Southgate’s usual centre-half partner Tony Adams had a specific message for newcomer Steven Gerrard. Adams went right up to the midfielder’s face and screamed “Are you f****** ready for this?!”

Phil Foden rejoins England squad ahead of Euro 2024 clash with Slovakia

09:45 , Mike Jones

Phil Foden is rejoining the England squad in Germany after the birth of his third child.

The Manchester City winger returned to the United Kingdom for a flying visit but will return to Germany and should be in contention for the round of 16 tie against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

Foden, who also has a daughter, was present at the birth of his second son. The 24-year-old has started all three of England’s matches in Euro 2024 so far and could now keep his place for the knockout stages.

Luke Shaw not ready to start for England against Slovakia but could feature

09:30 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate says Luke Shaw is not ready to start for England but might still be able to feature in the Euro 2024 last-16 clash against Slovakia.

The Euro 2020 finalists return to the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen as they get their knockout phase under way on Sunday.

All 26 players trained at their Blankenhain base on Saturday lunchtime, including Shaw as he looks to make his first appearance since sustaining a hamstring issue in mid-February.

“Slovakia test is a chance to improve aspects of our game” says Southgate

09:15 , Mike Jones

Under-fire Gareth Southgate says it is time to deliver as England attempt to put an underwhelming group stage behind them by making improvements and progressing past Slovakia in the round of 16.

The road to Berlin has begun in unconvincing fashion for the Euro 2020 runners-up, with boos greeting the end of the 1-1 draw with Denmark and Tuesday’s goalless stalemate with Slovenia.

But England won Group C having started with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Serbia at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, where they return for their first knockout match on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate says England have ‘refined’ penalty preparations

09:00 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate has been refining England’s penalty shoot-out preparations in an attempt to prevent a repeat of their Euro 2020 heartbreak.

Having topped Group C despite attracting scathing criticism for their performances, England now face Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

England lost the last European Championships final on penalties to Italy at Wembley as they came closer than ever to ending the wait for a major men’s trophy, a run which now stretches back 58 years.

Gareth Southgate gives team update ahead of England’s match against Slovakia at Euro 2024

08:45 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate gave a team update on Saturday (29 June) ahead of England’s match against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Under-fire Southgate says he is enjoying the “ultimate challenge” of trying to steer the England “juggernaut” to Euros glory as attention turns to improvements and knockout progress.

The road to Berlin has begun in unconvincing fashion for the Euro 2020 runners-up, with boos greeting the end of the 1-1 draw with Denmark and Tuesday’s 0-0 stalemate with Slovenia.

But England won Group C having started with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Serbia at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, where they return for their first knockout match on Sunday.

Harry Kane insists he will be at ‘peak sharpness’ for England against Slovakia

08:30 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane believes he will be at “peak sharpness” as he looks to continue his fine knockout goalscoring record for England at Euro 2024.

Captain Kane may be England’s all-time leading goalscorer but his strike in the draw with Denmark was his first in the group stage of a major finals since the 2018 World Cup.

However, he will be buoyed by his recent record once the business end of the tournament begins against Slovakia on Sunday, having scored four in four at Euro 2020 as England were eventually beaten on penalties by Italy.

Gareth Southgate says trying to win Euros with England ‘the ultimate challenge’

08:15 , Mike Jones

Under-fire Gareth Southgate is embracing expectations and the “ultimate challenge” of trying to win the Euros rather than worrying whether Sunday’s last-16 clash with Slovakia could be his final match.

Boos, and even some plastic cups, were aimed the long-serving manager’s way after Tuesday’s miserable 0-0 draw with Slovenia, which saw them win Group C but left fans and pundits unhappy.

Southgate knows the team have to find their “next level” as the knockout phase gets under way against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, where they recorded their only win of these Euros a fortnight ago against Serbia.

Good morning!

08:00 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Euro 2024 action which sees England back on the pitch as they take on Slovakia in the last-16.

Gareth Southgate’s men had failed to impress so far following three lacklustre performances though they did manage to finish top of Group C and set up a more favourable route to the final.

Their opponent’s today snuck through Group E after all four teams finished on four points. The Slovaks’ goal difference of zero was enough to secure them a spot in the knockouts rounds as Ukraine were eliminated.

Slovakia’s goal for the tournament was to qualify for this stage and now that they’re here they will believe that they can cause England a few problems and possibly even beat the struggling team.

Kick off for this one is at 5pm and we’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates throughout the day so stick around.