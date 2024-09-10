Is England v Finland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

(The FA via Getty Images)

England host Finland at Wembley tonight in the second match of their 2025 Nations League campaign, with the Three Lions looking to build on a positive result last time out.

Lee Carsley took charge of his first match in the interim role last week, and his new-look side produced a positive performance as they easily dismantled Ireland in Dublin.

Despite receiving plenty of pre-match attention for his squad announcement and his opinion on singing the national anthem, Carsley quickly put that to bed as his side produced a first-half attacking performance full of intent and innovation, with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish – both on the receiving end of plenty of boos throughout – producing brilliant moments to effectively seal the result within the first 45 minutes.

England will be confident of putting in a similarly dominant performance at home to Iceland, with plenty of intrigue surrounding the team’s performance and potential debuts for Tino Livramento and Noni Madueke.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Finland?

England vs Finland kicks off at 7.45pm BST tonight at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1. Subscribers will also be able to watch via ITVX online and on the app. The programme begins at 6.45pm.

Team news

Lee Carsley has no fresh injury concerns to consider after the Ireland match and makes four changes to his side, with Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Rico Lewis and Angel Gomes replacing Harry Maguire, Marc Guehi, Levi Colwill and Kobbie Mainoo.

Harry Kane will start as the captain becomes the 10th man to win 100 caps for England.

Finland manager Markku Kanerva is also free from injury worries, with former Rangers man Glen Kamara retaining his spot in the forward line, while former Norwich striker Teemu Pukki comes in to a changed attack in place of Benjamin Kallman.

Confirmed line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Konsa, Lewis; Gomes, Rice, Grealish; Saka, Kane, Gordon.

Finland XI: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Peltola, Schuller, Kamara; Jensen, Keskinen; Pukki.

Prediction

England will be looking to build on last week’s positive result against Ireland, with plenty of players looking to impress as they look to cement a place in the squad under Carsley. Finland lost 3-0 to Greece last time out, so the Three Lions should find it straightforward to grab a comfortable win at home and get the interim manager’s tenure off to the perfect start. England 3-0 Finland.

