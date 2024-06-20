England v Denmark LIVE: Team news and predicted line-ups as questions linger over Foden and Alexander-Arnold

England face Denmark in their second Euro 2024 match in Group C, knowing victory will send the Three Lions through to the knockout stages.

Gareth Southgate’s side produced an unconvincing display in beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday, and can expect a tougher examination from a Denmark side which includes Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund. Eriksen scored as the Danes took the lead against Slovenia in their opening match, but a late equaliser saw the game finish 1-1.

Much of the talk since England’s first game has focused on the roles of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden, and how they fit into the team, but Southgate says he is shutting out the noise and is expected to stick with a similar line-up to the one which started well against Serbia before fading dramatically in the second half, in the hope of an improved performance in Frankfurt today.

Follow team news, line-ups and all the latest updates from England v Denmark below.

England v Denmark

England take on Denmark in Frankfurt | 5pm BST live on BBC One

England predicted line-up: Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s places called into question

England beat Serbia in opening match as Danes drew with Slovenia

Victory will send the Three Lions into the knockout stages

PREVIEW: England chase chemistry as Denmark hunt revenge in Euro 2024 clash with an edge

Denmark - England

Kobbie Mainoo discusses Bukayo Saka's influence young England squad members

12:39 , Luke Baker

Kobbie Mainoo has had a whirlwind season that has seen him become a star in Man Utd’s midfield and earn a place in England’s squad for Euro 2024. And the teenager has credited Bukayo Saka for his influence on the Three Lions’s young squad members

12:22 , Luke Baker

12:10 , Luke Baker

Denmark team news and predicted line-up

11:59 , Luke Baker

For Denmark, expect a similar line-up to the one that began the draw against Slovenia, with several players – including Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Christian Eriksen and Morten Hjulmand appearing undroppable.

If they are struggling in attack, we may see Mikkel Damsgaard or Kasper Dolberg off the bench, but the starting XI appears fairly rigid.

Predicted Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund

England team news and predicted line-up

11:51 , Luke Baker

England have no fresh injury concerns after their opening win against Serbia, although Luke Shaw trained away from the group as the left back continues an individualised programme after returning from injury. He is unlikely to feature, with Kieran Trippier set to continue at left-back.

It would make sense for Southgate to go with roughly the same starting line-up, as he appears to have consolidated his favoured eleven. Although there are still question marks about who plays next to Declan Rice in midfield, expect Trent Alexander-Arnold to start once more, given his encouraging performance in the opener.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold; Foden, Bellingham, Saka; Kane

Bukayo Saka says England’s attacking talent means ‘everything is possible’

11:40 , Luke Baker

Bukayo Saka insists England’s wealth of attacking options means the sky is the limit at Euro 2024.

“Everything is possible with that,” he told ITV Sport when asked what England can achieve with Saka, Bellingham, Phil Foden and Harry Kane playing together.

“He (Bellingham) since he was 17 he was always so mature, he always knew how to carry himself on and off the pitch.

“What he has done this season has been special so I was a bit taken aback, 20 years old going to Real Madrid and doing what he has done, it is unbelievable but it is no surprise when you know him as a person.”

Asked to describe Bellingham in one word, Saka replied: “Wow!”

(PA Wire)

Southgate draws comparison between Bellingham and Rooney

11:25 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate has warned that success for England “can’t all rest on” Jude Bellingham’s shoulders ahead of their second Euro 2024 Group C match against Denmark.

The Three Lions will be looking to make it two wins in their first two Euros group games after beating Serbia 1-0 in their opener thanks to a bullet header from their star midfielder.

“Over the years, we have had some good players and we have good players now,” Southgate said, likening Bellingham’s impact to that of Wayne Rooney at Euro 2004. The success of the team will not depend just on Jude, it can’t all rest on his shoulders.”

Southgate reveals exact Alexander-Arnold role ahead of Denmark clash

11:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

“I think he’s less likely to be a player who dictates tempo,” Southgate explained. “That’s a different type and probably midfield players who have been in there forever and really understand the flow of a game.

“What I do see is that range of passing and that ability to open up a defence that might be blocking spaces, defending low. He’s somebody that’s going to cause opposition players to be aware that we can play balls in behind them at any point with fantastic accuracy.

“His understanding of the game is good. All the defensive responsibilities we’ve asked of him, it’s not necessarily been where he’s played for many years but he’s been really diligent and open to wanting to take that on board. So, look, we know it’s a work in progress. We know it’s something that’s going to get a lot of attention as it’s not been the norm. But we feel it’s something that can add to what we’ve got.”

10:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Gareth Southgate has said he believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold will become a quarterback at the heart of his England team, rather than a midfield metronome.

The Liverpool vice-captain, who usually plays right-back for his club, is learning a new role and has been talking to Southgate for the last year about operating in midfield.

And the England manager thinks Alexander-Arnold’s ability to play defence-splitting passes from a deeper role shows the type of midfielder he can be, rather than one who knits the game together with large numbers of short passes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield against Serbia (The FA via Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo’s stunning rise could be about to see its biggest moment yet

10:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s our chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, on Kobbie Mainoo and how the young midfielder might break into this England team:

Kobbie Mainoo’s stunning rise could be about to see its biggest moment yet

10:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

In the same press conference yesterday, Southgate expressed his appreciation for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.

The Manchester United midfielder scored in his side’s own opening 1-1 draw against Slovenia, three years after suffering cardiac arrest in a match against Iceland in Euro 2020.

“He is a top quality player and he is probably going to be playing a little bit higher than the types of players that dictate the whole tempo of a game but you know that the quality of his passing, his ability to score goals, the quality of his set plays is exceptional, absolutely exceptional. It is a real strength for Denmark. He is a player I have huge admiration for.

“Of course, on a human level, I am delighted to see him back playing. We were watching that game three years ago and it is really heart-warming to see him come back and score. It was almost written but it is only written if you have the mentality and the desire to get back and play and play at the level he has.”

Christian Eriksen (centre) scored Denmark’s first goal of Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Walker explains why he is inspired by Modric and Pepe

10:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Walker has looked to Pepe and Luka Modric for inspiration as he looks to become one of international football’s old-timers.

The England vice-captain recently turned 34 and has twice been talked out of international retirement by manager Gareth Southgate before, but now thinks Euro 2024 will not be his last tournament as he considers the prospect of carrying on for years.

Walker has taken heart from Croatia captain Luka Modric, who was named the third best player in the 2022 World Cup at 37, and Portugal defender Pepe, who became the oldest player in the history of the European Championship when he faced Czech Republic in Leipzig on Tuesday and hopes to prove he can excel as a footballing pensioner as well.

The Manchester City right-back has exceeded his own expectations by winning 84 caps and hopes there are many more to come.

He said: “Of course I want to go as far as I can. To represent my country as many times as I have done – honestly, I never thought I’d do it once, so to do it for the amount of years I’ve done it, I have to say is a credit to myself. But I look at Pepe and he’s 41 playing for Portugal. So, they’re the levels people are setting now, the likes of Luka Modric, people like that. These are people carrying on for top teams at a top level for a considerable amount of time. If they can do it, why can’t I?”

Walker: ‘I stay in my England bubble'

09:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Walker did joke with media afterwards, stating: “Cheers lads. Keep writing though. Keep writing – I just don’t read it. But you’re doing well.”

09:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

A senior player in Kyle Walker exemplified the approach that Southgate spoke about, as he freely spoke of how he pays no attention to any discussion around a tournament.

“He had a brief talk with us last night, and normally there are 20 other Premier League teams to write about and fill columns about. Now all eyes are on us boys over here representing our country and we are all coming together as one.

“So obviously there is going to be a massive scrutiny in certain performances or certain things we do, but I think we cannot take away that we came away from there with three points on the board, a clean sheet and in a good stead for this game against Denmark.

“I don’t look at anything. Because I feel I’m in here and this is the only little bubble. I feel when you concentrate not on two games or three games time but just one game at a time, I feel that’s when you get the best out of each other. When you start listening to outside noise, or good press and bad press, it affects different people in different ways.

“If you were to write good things or bad things about me, if I don’t read it I don’t react and don’t change my opinion on what I’m going to approach a game like.

“I approach a game as a team game, I approach a game to go and win the game at all costs, and that’s all I care about really.”

Kyle Walker speaks to the media (Christof Koepsel/UEFA Handout/PA) (PA Media)

Southgate calls special meeting to prime players before Denmark test

09:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

“There’s going to be a narrative around a player, a couple of players, after every England game,” Southgate said. “This is a different world to the one you experience at clubs. The players as a collective recognise that now after the last couple of days. We talked with them about it. It’s very rare at their club they’d win a game and experience what they’ve experienced over the last couple of days.

“I have to make sure I can guide them through that, let them understand it and recognise it’s the reality of our world but that we shouldn’t be thrown off track by it. We’re in a good position, we know we want to play better, there are a lot of things we did really well and we move towards tomorrow’s game.”

England manager Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

09:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Gareth Southgate has told his young England squad to shut out all criticism, as they held a specific meeting over excessive scrutiny before the second Euro 2024 fixture against Denmark.

With 12 of the players experiencing their first ever tournament, the manager wanted to make them conscious of how the focus is very different to the club game and ensure they know how to handle it.

England opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Serbia, although the restrained nature of the performance did receive criticism. The aim is to ensure they are further focussed for the game in Frankfurt against Denmark.

England v Denmark talking points: 50 not out for Kieran Trippier

09:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Kieran Trippier will mark a half-century of England caps if he starts as expected in Frankfurt.

The Newcastle defender has been operating at left-back with Luke Shaw still battling back to full fitness having not played for Manchester United since suffering a hamstring injury in February.

Trippier is a more than able deputy and one of the men Southgate had relied upon at all four major tournaments at the helm – but he will need another strong showing if he is to keep his place once Shaw is ready for action.

Kieran Trippier has become a key player (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

England v Denmark talking points: Fan friction

08:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

England supporters will be hoping for a much smoother ride when they make the journey to Frankfurt, having experienced issues in the previous game in Gelsenkirchen.

Travel chaos before and after the Serbia game left some fans stranded in and around the stadium and unable to make onward journeys once they made it back into the city centre.

With the Deutsche Bank Park, home of Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, better connected fans will be optimistic of a better all-round experience.

Riot police stands in Hauptbahnhof main railway station prior to the Group C England v Serbia match (Getty Images)

England v Denmark talking points: Danes out for revenge after paying the penalty

08:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

England beat Denmark in extra-time in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, coming from behind to win 2-1 in contentious circumstances.

A Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick had put the Danes ahead at an expectant Wembley only for Simon Kjaer’s own goal to level for England and take the game into an additional 30 minutes.

There, England were awarded a soft penalty as Joakim Maehle was deemed to have fouled Raheem Sterling. Harry Kane’s spot-kick was saved but he turned home the rebound to send his country through to the final.

Denmark have not forgotten about the decision. Head coach Kasper Hjulmand said: “Maybe some of the players can take something from that.”

England v Denmark talking points: Bellingham to get his Phil of Foden

08:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Another quandary for Southgate to resolve is fitting two of his best players into the starting XI without clipping either of their wings.

Jude Bellingham was the match-winner against Serbia and arguably England’s stand-out player, while Foden was on the periphery for much of the contest as he continues his struggles of bringing his club form at Manchester City to the international stage.

Southgate insisted after the game that the pair can co-exist but if it does not click soon, comparisons to the Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard issue that plagued a number of his predecessors could emerge.

Phil Foden was quiet as England beat Serbia (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

England v Denmark talking points: Trent end?

08:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Southgate’s most eye-catching decision for the Serbia game was the call to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

A right-back at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold revealed after the win that the England coaching staff have been working with him on the move for over a year.

However, his performance split opinion and he was replaced for the final 20 minutes by Conor Gallagher so it remains to be seen if Southgate sticks with the plan or abandons it at the first opportunity.

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold start? (Getty Images)

England chase chemistry as Denmark hunt revenge in Euro 2024 clash with an edge

08:07 , Luke Baker

Once Gareth Southgate felt his England team understood his instructions for Thursday’s match against Denmark, he then attempted to ensure they also knew what the game meant. The staff went through a session on the mindset of the opposition and “what motivations they might have”.

That is something Southgate now insists on for every game, as “it’s an important part of psychologically preparing our team” for the “narrative” of any occasion, but it is more distinctive for this one. Denmark are fired up. Their squad are constantly talking about the penalty that was given for England’s 2-1 victory in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley, and want to right that “injustice”.

The scorer Harry Kane is of course still there, but the player who was criticised for apparently diving isn’t. Raheem Sterling is one of three of England’s front six from that game who won’t be playing in Frankfurt, as Southgate attempts to get a new chemistry to blend. It still seemed elusive, on the evidence of the 1-0 win over Serbia. The manager said his staff “have challenged everybody to take that next step” in terms of performance in this game.

Read Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney’s full preview of tonight’s game:

England seek chemistry as Denmark hunt revenge in Euro 2024 clash with an edge

How can I watch Denmark v England?

08:03 , Luke Baker

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Thursday 20 June at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

What TV channel is it on?

Denmark vs England will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Everything you need to know about Denmark v England

08:02 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate’s England side will look to answer their critics and stretch their lead at the top of Group C when they face Denmark.

The match is a replay of the Euro 2020 semi-final, when England squeezed past a spirited Danish side thanks to Harry Kane’s rebound from a penalty.

The Three Lions earned a nervy three points against Serbia in their opening game, but with Slovenia and Denmark drawing the other match in Group C, it has put them in a strong position at the top of the group.

Denmark were good value in their opening game, but will be disappointed to have thrown away a win after Christian Eriksen’s dream opening goal. Nevertheless, the 1992 champions have a history of causing upsets in this competition, and they’ll be hoping to do the same again in Frankfurt.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group C fixture:

Denmark v England TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture tonight

England v Denmark – Euro 2024

Wednesday 19 June 2024 22:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s second group game of this Euro 2024, as they take on Denmark in Frankfurt today.