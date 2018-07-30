England should host 2022 World Cup if Qatar are stripped of the tournament, says ex-FA chief

Lord Triesman has called for England to host the 2022 World Cup if Qatar are stripped of the right

England should be considered to host the 2022 World Cup if Qatar are stripped of their right to hold the tournament.

That is the opinion of former FA Chairman and Labour peer Lord Triesman, who was speaking after more allegations were levelled against the tactics used by Qatar in the bidding process.

A Sunday Times investigation alleges that the Qatari bid broke rules by targeting other countries involved in the bidding process – namely Australia and the USA.

One of FIFA’s key criteria when selecting hosts is for there to be widespread support in the bidding country. The Times say that PR firms and ex-CIA agents were used to spread fake stories about the bids being unpopular at home.

Ever since FIFA awarded the 2022 tournament to Qatar, there have been controversies and calls for them to be stripped of the right and those have gathered pace again in the last 24 hours.

England are one of few countries who could host the event at short notice and given England have not held the tournament since 1966 and put a lot of money into bids for 2018 and 2022, Triesman feels England should be in pole position.

Lord Triesman believes England should be considered to host the tournament if Qatar are stripped of the right

“Fifa’s obligation is to look at the evidence thoroughly and rapidly and have the courage to take what may be a difficult decision,” he told The Sun.

“If Qatar is shown to have broken the Fifa rules, then they can’t hold on to the World Cup.

“I think it would not be wrong for Fifa to reconsider England in those circumstances. We have the capabilities.”

But it does appear unlikely that Qatar will be stripped of the event, with a FIFA source telling The Sun that “there is no real appetite to move it now – it is too far down the line.”

The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy were quick to deny the allegations and point out that they have been open with the previous investigation into their tactics.

Fifa council members have called for evidence of Qatar 2022 World Cup corruption claims

“We have been thoroughly investigated and have been forthcoming with all information related to our bid, including the investigation led by US attorney Michael Garcia,” it read.

“We have strictly adhered to all Fifa’s rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process.”



