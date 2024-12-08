England thump New Zealand by 323 runs in Wellington to seal series victory with game to spare

England destroyed New Zealand by 323 runs to wrap up the series with a game to spare

On the day Brendon McCullum took over as England coach he sent a whatsapp message to the players and backroom team entitled ‘my philosophy’.

It talked about being ‘relaxed’ having ‘fun on the road’ and that he valued ‘relationships, hard work, loyalty and ambition’. But there was a warning too. He hates ‘job justifying, long meetings, bull**** and doing things for the sake of it.’

But the real gist was the next bit: ‘It’s meant to be the time of your life at top-level sport, and if we [are] putting into the team, have a smile on our face and we can handle pressure, then we will create the environment needed.’

This tour to New Zealand has been the epitome of that approach. England have faced difficult situations in the first innings of both Tests: 43 for four in Wellington and 43 for three in Christchurch. Both times they have counterattacked, ‘running towards the ‘danger’ as McCullum would put it, uninhibited by the fear of failure. England have scored at 5.18 an over across the series, only once have they batted as boldly as that (in Pakistan in 2022).

It has landed England a first series win in New Zealand for 16 years, the steamrolling in Wellington ended with a 323 run victory in three days. Ben Stokes picked up a handy three wickets for five runs to polish it off as New Zealand were dismissed for 259 just after tea. In total they were bowled out twice in 89 overs in the match, in effect less than a day’s play.

From the moment Harry Brook skipped down the pitch and rifled Nathan Smith over extra cover for six on day one with England 50 for four, they have dominated this match. Brook knocked the New Zealand bowlers off their lengths, and sent the whole team into a tailspin.

Harry Brook’s fine series continued in this second Test - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Now Stokes has overtaken Mike Brearley with 19 Test wins, and in the same number of matches, 31. They have little in common. Brearley would take the field for Middlesex with Shakespearean sonnets written on his wrist; Stokes has rap lyrics tattooed on one of his arms. But the two understand people, and Stokes’ man-management skills have been perfectly encapsulated by the performances of the players who have emerged on his watch: Brook with a hundred and a fifty, Jacob Bethell 96, Brydon Carse taking six wickets and Gus Atkinson a hat-trick.

Even the hundred from an old hand, Joe Root, had splashes of Bazball all over it: he brought up his 36th Test century with a ramp over the keeper, a cheeky up yours to those who have criticised his playing of the stroke. While younger players missed out in the 90s, Root was never going to let this chance slip and now has six hundreds for the year, a remarkable 19 since the start of 2021, ten more than anyone else.

It is rare for New Zealand to lose at home. Only Australia and South Africa have won here in the past decade. But McCullum has the wood over his old players. It now reads 6-1 to England against New Zealand since he took over.

Tom Blundell restored some pride with a wonderful, attacking 115 from 102 balls with five sixes but it made little difference. It was all over when Tim Southee, in the fading days of his career, pulled Stokes to midwicket.

This was the first series win away from home for England since the Pakistan whitewash of 2022 and was needed after losing a 1-0 lead there on the return trip a month ago. Following New Zealand’s 3-0 win in India, they started this series as favourites but now England are eyeing a whitewash of their own in Hamilton next week.

Root’s ramp was almost the last act of the England innings. They added 49 in 6.3 overs declaring on 427 for six setting New Zealand a world record target of 583 with more than eight sessions left in the match. An hour later, by lunch, New Zealand were 59 for four and the result was done and dusted bar Blundell whacking Shoaib Bashir for four sixes into the wind.

It whipped across the Basin reserve all day, and most of the local supporters drifted off after lunch, missing Blundell’s plundering. Gusts of up to 100kph made it a day for a cup of hot tea and a fleece blanket. It was like a cold, spring day in the early championship rounds so played nicely into the hands of Chris Woakes, Atkinson and Carse.

Carse lifted his winter tally to 25 wickets, taking a superb, instinctive one handed catch in his follow through off Tom Latham’s leading edge with his second ball of the innings. Woakes had already struck twice with the new ball, nicking off Devon Conway and bowling Kane Williamson, surprised by a touch of extra bounce.

Blundell swung mightily hard and hit some wonderful, orthodox cricket shots, Bashir suffering the most going at more than 5 an over as he struggled with the wind. He had the last laugh when Blundell went for a dab to fine leg, but Ben Duckett at leg slip, anticipated well and held on to a juggling catch. This was a hammering, and one that justified McCullum’s diktat on his first day.

04:14 AM GMT

The views of England captain Ben Stokes

“It is amazing to be stood here winning the series after being 43/4 on day one. Harry Brook and Ollie Pope were just amazing on that first day to go out and play like that on that surface that was doing plenty. To have the bravery and skill to play like that was phenomenal. We bowled really well but the way Harry and Ollie batted set the game up for us. We do not really give instructions for players on how to play. We back their ability, which is why they are playing international cricket. They are very good at what they do. Harry thought putting the New Zealand bowlers under pressure was the way to go. “Jacob Bethell is another young lad coming into this team and putting in an unbelievable performance so early on in his career. We saw what he could do in the second innings in Chistchurch. We see giving opportunities to guys to go out and express themselves in difficult conditions. It is great to see what they are about and Jacob has shown us and the world what he is about. “The bowling performances through these first two games have been exceptional. Shoaib Bashir did a job for the team today bowling into the wind and it shows a lot about his character. “That opening spell from Chris Woakes bowling into the wind was incredible. I only bowled a few overs into the wind and it was hard work.”

England wrapped up the series with a game to spare - Hagen Hokpins/Getty Images

04:07 AM GMT

The thoughts of New Zealand captain Tom Latham

“We are hurting and it is disappointing to lose in that fashion. When you only put 125 on the board in the first innings you are on the back foot. Not our best. Credit where credit is due to Harry Brook. It was a fantastic innings and one guy that took it away from us in that first innings. The nature of the way he batted on a surface that was offering plenty put us under pressure and well played to him. “We tried really hard. There is no doubting the effort we put in. They put us under pressure and that is the way that they play, which we saw yesterday. Not ideal. We came here today to put together partnerships but losing wickets early on put us under pressure. They are playing some great cricket. We will turn up at Hamilton planning to win it. It will be a great occasion for Tim Southee’s last Test and we are hoping to turn it around for that Test.”

04:03 AM GMT

Man of the match Harry Brook

“Definitely it was my best hundred. With the circumstances of the game and the position we were in, to get us to that score I was happy with it. The bowlers were getting quite a bit out of the surface in the first innings and it was quite difficult to just sit in and block so the best form of defence was attack and thankfully it worked out. “It has been an unbelievable win and extremely windy today. The hard toil the boys put in today into the wind was exceptional. To do it in three days is even more sweet. “It is always amazing winning series and another record for us to tick off.”

03:54 AM GMT

Final game

Seddon Park in Hamilton will be the scene of the final Test as England will look to claim a series whitewash.

03:49 AM GMT

England win by 323 runs

Southee pulls into the legside and the catch is taken by Woakes. Three quick wickets from captain Stokes. England win this second Test by a mammoth 323 runs and wrap up the series with a match to play. That is England’s biggest winning margin against New Zealand.

03:47 AM GMT

OVER 54: NZ 258/9 (O’Rourke 0 Southee 8)

Southee is swinging hard unsurprisingly but is either missing it completely or edging it. But he does get this one away as he comes down the ground at Bashir and hits over wide mid-on for four.

03:44 AM GMT

OVER 53: NZ 254/9 (O’Rourke 0 Southee 4)

Will O’Rourke is the last man in.

03:42 AM GMT

Wicket

Smith c Pope b Stokes 42 Smith is caught down the legside and the end is nigh. Two wickets in his first two overs for Stokes. FOW 254/9

03:39 AM GMT

OVER 52: NZ 251/8 (Smith 42 Southee 1)

Shoaib Bashir is back on after changing ends. Smith goes for a ramp shot and does get some glove on it but Pope cannot take what would have been an unbelievable catch to be able to gather that one.

Southee is off the mark with a quick single into the legside.

An outside edge from Smith for two brings up the New Zealand 250.

03:35 AM GMT

OVER 51: NZ 247/8 (Smith 39 Southee 0)

Tim Southee joins Smith out in the middle. Stokes bowls a well-directed bouncer at Southee, who does well to hit the ball down instead of giving Root a catch at short leg.

03:33 AM GMT

Wicket

Henry c Bethell b Stokes 1 Captain Ben Stokes is bringing himself on to bowl for the first time in this innings and gets a wicket in his first over. Henry hooks high into the air and, with the wind so strong, it takes some catching and Bethell does a really good job at deep square leg to take the catch. FOW 247/8

Terrific catch out in the deep with the wind very strong - Kerry Marshall/AP

03:29 AM GMT

OVER 50: NZ 246/7 (Smith 38 Henry 4)

Overthrows! Carse bowls a nasty bouncer that hits Smith on the gloves and they come through for a quick single. Pope fires a throw at the non-striker’s end but misses. With the field set for short-pitch bowling, it goes for overthrows and in the end Smith gets a run four.

03:25 AM GMT

OVER 49: NZ 241/7 (Smith 33 Henry 4)

Matt Henry is in at number nine and is off the mark second ball with a thick outside edge for four.

03:22 AM GMT

Wicket

Blundell c Duckett b Bashir 115 Quite an extraordinary wicket! Blundell goes to ramp it and it takes a deflection off Pope. Duckett takes a brilliant catch running from his slip position and showed great reflexes and reactive skills to take that catch. FOW 237/7

Freakish innings from Blundell, throwing everything at battering the ball into the wind over long on when Bashir was struggling with his flight in the strong gusts. It has given something for New Zealand to cling on to in a game when they have been outplayed.

Partnership broken - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:19 AM GMT

OVER 48: NZ 231/6 (Smith 33 Blundell 109)

Blundell pulls hard behind square for four. He hit it hard, meaning fine leg could not get round to prevent the boundary.

03:14 AM GMT

OVER 47: NZ 226/6 (Smith 33 Blundell 104)

Blundell nearly chops on again but he gets to his hundred with a couple down to fine leg. His fifth Test century comes off 96 balls.

He then turns one around the corner down to fine leg for three.

Smith comes down the ground and meets it on the full to get it just over long on’s head for six.

A fighting century from Tom Blundell - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:11 AM GMT

OVER 46: NZ 215/6 (Smith 27 Blundell 99)

Brydon Carse will bowl from the other end. Blundell pulls away fine and it goes for four. He moves to 98.

A single off the final ball of the over down to fine leg takes Blundell to 99.

03:06 AM GMT

OVER 45: NZ 208/6 (Smith 26 Blundell 93)

Shoaib Bashir will bowl the first over after tea. Blundell is 14 runs away from a century. Off just the second ball of the session Blundell uses his feet and hits down the ground for six to bring up the New Zealand 200. Blundell is now into the 90s.

03:03 AM GMT

Evening session

The players are back out in the middle and England are just four wickets away from victory.

02:51 AM GMT

02:43 AM GMT

Tea on day three

There are plenty of fielders on the legside ready for the short ball but Blundell manages to find a gap in front of square to get four.

That is it for the afternoon session and New Zealand are 199/6, with England just four wickets away from victory and wrapping up the series.

New Zealand showing some fight - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

02:40 AM GMT

OVER 43: NZ 194/6 (Smith 25 Blundell 81)

A maiden over from Bashir and there will be time for one more over before the tea break.

02:36 AM GMT

OVER 42: NZ 194/6 (Smith 25 Blundell 81)

Brydon Carse is replacing Atkinson with around 10 minutes left until tea. The field is set for some short-pitch bowling. Smith takes on a Carse short ball and gets two in front of square but the contact was not the best.

A single into the offside brings up the 50 partnership off just 39 balls.

Blundell then looks like he is ducking out of the way but ends up guiding it over Pope’s head for a single down to a very fine third man.

50 partnership up between this pair - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

02:30 AM GMT

OVER 41: NZ 188/6 (Smith 21 Blundell 80)

We have just seen Harry Brook up on the balcony. He is off with an ankle injury but looks fairly relaxed.

Bashir is too short and Blundell cuts behind square for two. Bashir drops short again and Blundell punishes him by pulling away for four.

Another boundary comes as Blundell reverse sweeps for four. The runs are flowing at the moment.

02:26 AM GMT

OVER 40: NZ 178/6 (Smith 21 Blundell 70)

Smith drives Atkinson down the ground through mid-off for four. New Zealand are not going to go down just blocking; they are going to play some shots. He then flicks away through midwicket for another four. That will probably be Atkinson’s last over in this spell as he is leaking runs.

New Zealand playing some shots - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

02:22 AM GMT

OVER 39: NZ 170/6 (Smith 13 Blundell 70)

How has Blundell not chopped on there? For the second time in a few overs he nearly chops on against Bashir. A few balls later though Blundell uses his feet and deposits Bashir miles over his head for six. He had to reach for that one but smacks it out of the ground.

02:17 AM GMT

OVER 38: NZ 164/6 (Smith 13 Blundell 64)

Blundell gets onto the back foot and punches Atkinson through the covers for four. Nice shot.

Smith then chips over wide mid-on for four. Atkinson has been leaky in this innings, going for 60 runs now in his 11 overs.

Quality shot from Tom Blundell - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

02:12 AM GMT

OVER 37: NZ 155/6 (Smith 9 Blundell 59)

Smith gets off the mark with a single first ball down to long-on. Blundell is very, very lucky as he comes very close to chopping onto his stumps.

Smith gets his first boundary of this innings as he belts Bashir well over long on’s head for six. He finishes the over by cutting just behind square for a couple.

02:09 AM GMT

OVER 36: NZ 145/6 (Smith 0 Blundell 58)

Nathan Smith joins Blundell in the middle. Atkinson strikes Blundell on the pads but it was sliding down. Not really a thought about whether to review that as it would have been missing leg.

Blundell finishes the over by flicking through wide mid-on for four. Quality shot.

02:04 AM GMT

Wicket

Phillips b Bashir 16 Phillips hit Bashir for 12 in the over but Bashir gets the last laugh. Phillips goes back to a ball that keeps a little low and crashes into his stumps. Phillips probably should have gone back to that delivery. Short and sweet from Phillips, who won a few battles but lost the war against Bashir. I was just about to say that Bashir may be about to come out of the attack but he gets a wicket. FOW 141/6

You miss, I hit! - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:59 AM GMT

OVER 34: NZ 129/5 (Phillips 4 Blundell 54)

Blundell pounces on some width from Atkinson and cuts away through backward point for four to bring up his fifty on his home ground. It comes off 56 balls.

More width and it is the same result with four more to wide third man.

Some resistance offered by Tom Blundell - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

01:55 AM GMT

OVER 33: NZ 121/5 (Phillips 4 Blundell 46)

Blundell comes down the ground to Bashir and launches him back over his head for four.

A few balls later Blundell uses his feet again, this time getting a six over long-on. That shot brings up 2000 Test runs for Blundell.

01:52 AM GMT

OVER 32: NZ 110/5 (Phillips 4 Blundell 35)

Glenn Phillips is in at number seven and I can only imagine him playing his usual way, which is pretty aggressive. He gets off the mark third ball with a well-timed shot through backward point for four. More of the New Zealand batsmen should have been batting in this series like Phillips does.

01:49 AM GMT

Wicket

Mitchell c Pope b Atkinson 32 There is a change in the bowling as Gus Atkinson is back on and the drinks break does for Mitchell. How often do we see that happen? It is a lovely delivery from Atkinson, which takes the outside edge and Mitchell is gone. The partnership is broken. FOW 106/5

Breakthrough for England - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:44 AM GMT

OVER 31: NZ 106/4 (Mitchell 32 Blundell 35)

Two runs come from Bashir’s over and it is time for drinks. Perhaps not a bad thing for England to have just a little break to reassess and go again. A change in the bowling looks imminent.

01:38 AM GMT

OVER 30: NZ 104/4 (Mitchell 31 Blundell 34)

Woakes gets too straight and Blundell flicks off his pads through midwicket for two.

This pair have certainly offered some resistance as it felt after the wicket of Ravindra that the rest might crumble.

01:34 AM GMT

OVER 29: NZ 101/4 (Mitchell 31 Blundell 31)

A single into the offside brings up the New Zealand 100. Some of these singles off Bashir feel too easy and England have plenty of runs to play with so can afford to be super aggressive with the field.

01:30 AM GMT

OVER 28: NZ 97/4 (Mitchell 29 Blundell 29)

Woakes is continuing to test this pair and it is getting good carry through to Pope. Another maiden over from Woakes.

England six wickets away from victory - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

01:26 AM GMT

OVER 27: NZ 97/4 (Mitchell 29 Blundell 29)

There is the release shot I was talking about. Blundell comes down the ground to Bashir and hits back over his head for four.

01:23 AM GMT

OVER 26: NZ 91/4 (Mitchell 28 Blundell 24)

Woakes has bowled very well today and continues to test this New Zealand pair. He finishes the over by going wide of the crease and finds the outside edge but it goes through a gap at about fourth slip for four.

01:18 AM GMT

OVER 25: NZ 86/4 (Mitchell 27 Blundell 20)

A tight over from Bashir costs just one run and it feels like a release shot might be coming soon.

01:15 AM GMT

OVER 24: NZ 85/4 (Mitchell 26 Blundell 20)

It is difficult for these New Zealand batsmen to get Woakes away as he sends down another maiden over.

01:12 AM GMT

OVER 23: NZ 85/4 (Mitchell 26 Blundell 20)

Three singles come from Bashir’s fourth over and New Zealand require just another 498 runs to win!

01:08 AM GMT

OVER 22: NZ 82/4 (Mitchell 25 Blundell 18)

Chris Woakes is coming into the attack. His first spell earlier was terrific and he starts off with a maiden over.

01:03 AM GMT

OVER 21: NZ 82/4 (Mitchell 25 Blundell 18)

Bashir drops too short and Blundell punches through the covers off the back foot for three.

New Zealand in dire straits in Wellington - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

01:00 AM GMT

OVER 20: NZ 78/4 (Mitchell 24 Blundell 15)

Mitchell gets it through midwicket for a couple.

12:56 AM GMT

OVER 19: NZ 76/4 (Mitchell 22 Blundell 15)

Bashir offers Blundell some width and he cuts behind square for a couple. Bashir then bowls a beauty that is nearly the perfect ball for an off spinner to a right-handed batsman. He lures Blundell into a drive and turns one between bat and pads.

Blundell finishes the over by clipping through midwicket for two after using his feet.

12:53 AM GMT

OVER 18: NZ 72/4 (Mitchell 22 Blundell 11)

Carse goes for the yorker that is not far away from Blundell’s off stump.

Just one run comes from Carse’s latest over.

12:49 AM GMT

OVER 17: NZ 71/4 (Mitchell 22 Blundell 10)

For the first time in this match, Ben Stokes is turning to spin as Shoaib Bashir is brought on to bowl.

He causes Mitchell a few issues with a bit of turn and bounce in his first over and it is a maiden.

Shoaib Bashir brought on to bowl for the first time in this match - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

12:45 AM GMT

OVER 16: NZ 71/4 (Mitchell 22 Blundell 10)

Brydon Carse will open up from the other end. He finds the outside edge of Blundell’s bat but Bethell drops the catch at third slip. It burst through the hands as Blundell went for the drive. Blundell then finishes the over by pulling Carse just over Bashir’s head at fine leg for six.

Harry Brook is currently off the field with an ankle injury so Rehan Ahmed is on as a substitute.

Burst through the hands - Andrew Cornaga/AP

12:41 AM GMT

OVER 15: NZ 60/4 (Mitchell 21 Blundell 0)

Gus Atkinson was just one ball into his over so he will resume after the lunch break. A false start as Atkinson pulls out just before the delivery stride.

Just the one run comes from those first five balls after lunch.

12:36 AM GMT

Afternoon session

The rain has passed, helped by the strong winds, and we are ready to go after lunch. England are six wickets away from victory and wrapping up the series.

12:25 AM GMT

12:15 AM GMT

12:05 AM GMT

11:57 PM GMT

Lunch on day three

Mitchell plays games, pulling away with the rain coming down, and has succeeded as the umpires are taking the players off which will bring about lunch. New Zealand are 59/4 at lunch, requiring another 524 to win this match. England have ripped through the New Zealand top order in that morning session.

11:53 PM GMT

Wicket

Ravindra c Pope b Carse 6 Another wicket for Carse and England as rain starts to sweep across the ground. Ravindra tries to play through the offside but only succeeds in getting an edge through to Pope. FOW 59/4

Another wicket falls - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

11:48 PM GMT

OVER 13: NZ 57/3 (Mitchell 19 Ravindra 5)

Mitchell gets onto the back foot and punches through wide mid-off for four to bring up the 50 for New Zealand. He then slashes at a ball outside his off stump and is fortunate that it flies through the gap in between the slip cordon and gully for four.

We have around 10 minutes to go until lunch.

11:44 PM GMT

OVER 12: NZ 48/3 (Mitchell 11 Ravindra 4)

Woakes has made up for mis-field with a superb diving stop at mid-off to deny Ravindra a certain boundary through mid-off.

Just three runs from the over.

11:39 PM GMT

OVER 11: NZ 45/3 (Mitchell 10 Ravindra 2)

Gus Atkinson has now switched ends, replacing Woakes who bowled a terrific opening spell.

Mitchell pushes down the ground and a sloppy piece of fielding from Woakes at mid-on allows New Zealand to come back for two. Probably the first mistake Woakes has made in this morning session.

Mitchell finishes the over by driving through the covers for four.

11:33 PM GMT

OVER 10: NZ 38/3 (Mitchell 4 Ravindra 1)

Daryl Mitchell joins Ravindra in the middle and he is off the mark second ball with a drive through backward point for four after being offered a bit of width. England will not be too disappointed to see Mitchell going after those balls as it will present opportunities.

A no-ball means Carse has an extra ball to bowl and nearly gets a wicket with it as Mitchell nearly plays on trying to leave the ball.

11:29 PM GMT

Wicket

Latham c&b Carse 24 What an amazing caught and bowled! Brydon Carse is on to replace Atkinson and takes a one-handed catch to dismiss Latham. It was leading edge from Latham and Carse’s reflexes were superb. FOW 33/3

England making light work of this. It is shaping up to be a complete pasting for New Zealand. Somehow they need to salvage something out of this game to take to Hamilton next week. Surely Conway will go, and they bring in Will Young, the man of the series in India. Terrific catch in his follow through for Carse off Latham. He can do no wrong.

Superb catch - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

11:26 PM GMT

OVER 9: NZ 32/2 (Latham 24 Ravindra 0)

Latham punches off the back foot through the covers for two. There are then appeals for caught behind but umpire Rod Tucker shakes his head, having none of it. Ben Stokes does not really contemplate a review. Latham clipped his pad with his bat and there was not contact between bat and ball so a good decision not to review.

11:21 PM GMT

OVER 8: NZ 30/2 (Latham 22 Ravindra 0)

Rachin Ravindra is in at number four. Atkinson is too full and Latham drives well through mid-on for four. Atkinson responds by beating Latham’s outside edge.

Good running from Latham as he dabs into the offside for a quick single.

11:16 PM GMT

Wicket

Williamson c Pope b Woakes 4 New Zealand’s best batsman is gone. Woakes had bowled a few beauties to Williamson in that over and gets his man as Williamson feathers it behind. New Zealand already two down. Very good bowling from Woakes, who has the two wickets so far. FOW 25/2

Big wicket of Kane Williamson - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

11:11 PM GMT

OVER 6: NZ 21/1 (Latham 14 Williamson 4)

Atkinson gets one to nip back into Williamson and strikes him on the pads but it is too high. Even for a player of Williamson’s calibre this is not easy.

Williamson drives aerially down the ground and it is not far away from a return catch for Atkinson. It goes just wide of Atkinson’s left hand and they get three down to the long-off boundary.

11:07 PM GMT

OVER 5: NZ 17/1 (Latham 13 Williamson 1)

Woakes concedes just one run from this third over and New Zealand are in an absolute hole here. However difficult it may be to put the bigger picture to one side for the time being, these two just need to focus on building a partnership.

11:03 PM GMT

OVER 4: NZ 16/1 (Latham 12 Williamson 1)

Just the one run coming from Atkinson’s second over.

10:58 PM GMT

OVER 3: NZ 15/1 (Latham 11 Williamson 1)

Kane Williamson, as he has been used to in this series, is in very early. He is off the mark straight away with a single behind square on the legside.

Latham then slashes one over the slip cordon for four. Streaky but a boundary nonetheless.

10:53 PM GMT

Wicket

Conway b Woakes 0 Conway’s miserable run continues with a duck. It is a beauty as Woakes gets one to nip back into Conway. It goes past the inside edge and clips the off stump. FOW 9/1

Another failure for Devon Conway - Kerry Marshall/AP

10:52 PM GMT

OVER 2: NZ 9/0 (Latham 6 Conway 0)

Gus Atkinson will open up from the other end. Conway is in desperate need of runs here. New Zealand’s account is opened by a no-ball from Atkinson, who has struggled with overstepping a fair bit in this series and in this wind he may have more issues with it.

Latham gets a leading edge and it falls just short of Carse at short mid-off. Very, very lucky.

Atkinson gets one to rise at Latham and it comes off the glove, running away down to fine leg for four.

Latham finishes the over by flicking in front of square on the legside for two.

10:46 PM GMT

OVER 1: NZ 0/0 (Latham 0 Conway 0)

Chris Woakes will open the bowling for England and he immediately beats the outside edge of Latham’s bat.

Later in the over he strikes him on the pads but it is too high. These strong winds will not make it that easy for the bowlers running in.

Maiden over to start with from Woakes.

10:41 PM GMT

Run chase begins

New Zealand need a whopping 583 to win this Test and keep the series alive. Tom Latham and Devon Conway are on their way out to the middle. Can England wrap up this game and the series today?

10:35 PM GMT

Root level with Dravid

This has been a commanding performance by England. Root goes level with Rahul Dravid on 36 Test hundreds and New Zealand need just 583 to level the series. England batted at quicker than five an over in both innings, dominating from the moment Harry Brook started skipping down the pitch in the first innings. Feels like this will be done today.

10:30 PM GMT

England declare on 427/6

Root gets out his reverse ramp and gets it over Blundell and away for four to bring up yet another Test hundred. What a player he is.

He follows that up by smashing O’Rourke down the ground for four more. Mid-on and mid-off are up in the circle and Root took advantage. I am a little surprised that England did not walk off as soon as he got to his century.

Root is then caught behind by a terrific catch from Blundell and that brings about the declaration. New Zealand need a very, very improbable 583 to win this match. England will be hoping they can wrap up the match and therefore the series today.

England had long run off the field as the third umpire did check the catch but it still stands.

Root brings up his 36th Test hundred with a ramp over the keeper for four, cheeky and a big grin on his face when he saw it flying for four. Hint of glove, not middle of the bat but he will not care. Some excellent, old school bread dipping by Root with his team miles ahead in the game but also a lesson for the younger guys in the side - do not leave hundreds out there.

What a player Joe Root is! - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

10:25 PM GMT

OVER 82: ENG 418/5 (Root 98 Stokes 49)

Six runs from Henry’s latest over. Root is two shy of his century and Stokes one run short of his fifty.

10:20 PM GMT

OVER 81: ENG 412/5 (Root 96 Stokes 45)

The new ball is available but it is perhaps not a surprise that they continue with the old one. A new ball will just fly to the boundary faster.

O’Rourke strays onto Root’s pad and the Yorkshireman flicks fine for four. That brings about New Zealand asking for the new cherry.

Root drives uppishly through a vacant gully region but it is safe and he comes through for a single. He is now just four runs shy of yet another Test ton. I would assume England will declare either as soon as Root gets to a hundred or not long after.

10:16 PM GMT

OVER 80: ENG 406/5 (Root 91 Stokes 44)

Root has already pulled Henry in front of square for four and he does so again here after advancing down the wicket.

A single into the legside brings up the England 400.

Root hits a slower ball just over Phillips’ head at cover for four, which takes him into the 90s. It only just went over Phillips outstretched hand.

10:12 PM GMT

OVER 79: ENG 394/5 (Root 81 Stokes 42)

O’Rourke bangs one into Stokes that is too high and is called a wide. Blundell did well behind the stumps to prevent it from flying away for five wides.

Root tries to pull O’Rourke away and he top edges it into his helmet. Just got a bit high on him and as is customary when a batsman is hit on the helmet the concussion test is done. Root is absolutely fine though.

How much longer will England keep batting? Surely not for much longer as England’s lead is nearly 550 runs.

Joe Root is fine - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

10:07 PM GMT

OVER 78: ENG 390/5 (Root 80 Stokes 40)

Matt Henry will open up from the other end. Stokes belts one back at Henry but the New Zealand fast bowler cannot hold on. It was hit back at him quite hard.

Henry then drops too short and Root emphatically pulls the ball away in front of square for four. That is the first boundary of the morning and Root is into the 80s’.

Joe Root approaching another Test ton - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

10:04 PM GMT

OVER 77: ENG 384/5 (Root 75 Stokes 39)

Will O’Rourke will open the bowling on day three, with the field spread to Stokes. England get going first ball as Stokes comes back for two after a shot into the covers. Good running.

Root gets his first run of the day with a flick of his pads down to fine leg for a single.

Positive start to the day with six runs coming from the first over. England lead by 539 runs.

09:58 PM GMT

Time for action

No declaration quite yet from Ben Stokes and he is on his way out to the middle with Joe Root, who will be eyeing up another Test century. With plenty of cloud cover England might fancy bowling soon.

Suspect England bat on this morning. Let Joe Root get to a hundred, and Stokes will continue trying to hit every ball out of the Basin Reserve. We still have three days to go, so no reason to declare. It is very windy today in Wellington, swirling around the ground and will make life harder in the field.

09:53 PM GMT

Weather update

The winds in Wellington today are going to be very, very strong so something for the bowlers in particular to take into account. There may be some showers as well. Not quite the serene blue sky and sunshine we have seen over the first couple of days.

09:52 PM GMT

Jamie Smith becomes a father

Congratulations to Jamie Smith and his partner on the birth of their son, Noah Edmond Smith ❤️



A new member of the England Cricket family 🥰👶 pic.twitter.com/wgnd1lpThX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 7, 2024

09:47 PM GMT

Highlights from day two

Gus Atkinson delivered a hat-trick and Jacob Bethell came just short of a maiden century 👀



Day 2 highlights of #NZvENG 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6NIeVLdjrn — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) December 7, 2024

09:41 PM GMT

09:33 PM GMT

09:29 PM GMT

Series victory in sight

England are in complete and utter control of the second Test in Wellington after two days of action and could wrap up the series with a game to spare with victory today. They finished day two on 378/5, 533 runs ahead after a dominant display with the ball and the bat.

England led by 155 runs after the first innings after bowling New Zealand out for 125 early on the second day. Gus Atkinson became the first England player since Moeen Ali in 2017 to take a Test hat-trick as England wrapped up the New Zealand first innings with a big lead. Atkinson spoke after the second day’s play about his confidence running in for the hat-trick delivery.

“I was not thinking too much at all about a hat-trick - as a bowler you think about five-fors, 10-fors, that sort of thing - but there are not many chances when you are on two wickets from two balls.

An England bowler took a Test hat-trick for the first time since 2017 - Kerry Marshall/AP

“I felt pretty confident as I was running in for that third ball that I had a good chance of getting it. You always want to get more and be greedy. You want to take as many as you can and that is something I want to try and do in the future. It has been a great year for me personally and hopefully I can get a few more milestones to help the team.”

Brydon Carse, who has made such an impressive start to his Test career, ended with four wickets of his own after taking two quick wickets early in the morning session to get England rolling on day two.

Jacob Bethell fell agonisingly short of a maiden Test and first-class century as he was caught behind on 96. He formed a terrific 187-run partnership with Ben Duckett, who also fell in the 90s as he chopped onto his own stumps on 92. Harry Brook backed up hundreds in the first Test and first innings of this match with a fifty in the second. Joe Root made his 100th Test score of 50+, with only Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting ahead of him.

Zak Crawley’s miserable series continued as he was dismissed early yet again by Matt Henry, who has got him out four times out of four in this series and his average against New Zealand is under 10.

There is some rain due today so there could be some disruption. Play on day three gets going at 10pm UK time.