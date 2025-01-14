England suffer shambolic Women’s Ashes defeat after free-hit confusion

England failed to chase 181 in a low-scoring match in Melbourne (Getty Images)

England fell to a dramatic defeat in the second of their Women’s Ashes ODI matches after confusion over a free-hit led to Australia completing a 21-run victory in Melbourne.

The tourists were chasing 181 in a low-scoring match at the Junction Oval and had a good opportunity to level the series at 2-2. England were given a further lifeline in the 48th over when Annabel Sutherland was removed from the Australia attack for bowling two no-balls.

However, Amy Jones – who had scored 47 runs in the England chase – did not realise that she should have run from the final ball of the over, which was a free hit.

That left number eleven Lauren Bell to face an over, and she was promptly bowled by Megan Schutt for one run, securing the win for Australia.

It had been a positive performance in parts for the visitors, as England bowled Australia out for just 180 runs in 45 overs, with Sophie Ecclestone taking 4-35 and Alice Capsey on 3-22.

However, Bell’s final wicket capped off an England batting collapse that saw them go from 68-2 and 120-5 to 159 all out.

Capsey had scored just 14 off 35 balls, while Charlie Dean was dismissed after attempting a ramp before Ecclestone edged behind on the next ball. And even before the free-hit confusion, Jones had refused singles on the fifth ball of an over only to not get the hit on the final ball, leaving Bell to defend the entire 46th over.

And Schutt’s final wicket served to illustrate the limp batting performance from England, who failed to seize a great chance to level the Ashes and now find themselves trailing 4-0, with the ODI series concluding in Hobart on 16 January.

Three T20 matches – which are also all worth two points per win – will follow the final ODI, before the Women’s Ashes finishes with a one-off four-day Test match (which is worth four points) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between 30 January and 2 February.