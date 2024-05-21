England Euro 2024 squad announcement LIVE: Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson axed as Adam Wharton called up

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have been left out by Gareth Southgate as the England manager named a bumper 33-player training squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Rashford scored only eight goals all season in a dramatic drop off from his career high of 30 in the previous campaign and pays the price in a major shock. Henderson’s move to Ajax to save his international career has meanwhile failed and the 33-year-old is unlikely to play for his country again.

Crystal Palace duo Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze have made the long list, which also includes Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones. But Chelsea full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been left out.

Southgate has named a large squad today, with several more than the allotted 26 players included, ahead of friendly matches with Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park on 3 June and Iceland at Wembley on 7 June. The England manager will then finalise his Euros squad with an announcement on Saturday 8 June, six days before the tournament begins.

Gareth Southgate confirms 33-man preliminary squad - Marcus Rashford out, Curtis Jones among five uncapped call-ups

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson axed from England setup

Chelsea captain Reece James and vice-captain Ben Chilwell also left out

Crystal Palace midfield duo Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze make cut

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah both included

England play warm-ups against Bosnia and Iceland ahead of tournament

Final 26-man squad will be named on 8 June, six days before Euros begin

No talks with Ben White; other players ‘ahead’ of Eric Dier after fine season with Bayern

England axe Marcus Rashford from Euro 2024 squad – with five uncapped players on long list

16:16 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate has axed Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson from his England training squad for Euro 2024 as he has given call-ups to young and in-form players.

The uncapped Liverpool duo of Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones are in a 33-man party along with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who began 2024 as a Championship player with Blackburn.

Henderson, who was England vice-captain and who has won 81 caps, has not missed a major tournament since the 2010 World Cup but has had a difficult season, first joining Al-Ettifaq and then leaving after six months to sign for Ajax. Southgate had remained loyal to both the midfielder and forward Rashford as they have struggled at club level until taking the dramatic decision to drop both.

Rashford, who has been in England’s last four major tournament squads, including all three under Southgate, has not started a match since last month’s FA Cup semi-final and has only scored eight goals for Manchester United and lost out to wingers who have had better seasons.

Cole Palmer, the second-highest scorer in the Premier League, Jarrod Bowen, who got 20 goals in all competitions for West Ham, and Anthony Gordon were all preferred. Jack Grealish, who has lost his place in the Manchester City side, was also chosen ahead of Rashford.

Full squad details:

England axe Rashford from Euros squad – with 5 uncapped players on long list

The biggest omissions from England’s Euro 2024 squad: Jordan Henderson

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

A big surprise, given how loyal Southgate had been to the midfielder and the experience and leadership he brought to the camp. Henderson has represented England at the last six major tournaments but the former Liverpool captain will not go to Euro 2024.

The 33-year-old will surely regret last summer’s controversial move to Saudi Arabia last summer, while a transfer to Ajax in January has not helped his cause, either. Henderson was in Southgate’s squad for the March friendlies, but the performances of youngsters Kobbie Mainoo, Curtis Jones and Adam Wharton means one of England’s vice-captains has been overtaken in Southgate’s plans.

“He is a fantastic professional and it was a difficult call to make,” Southgate said.

“He’ll be a miss. He’s an exceptional individual and fantastic human being.

“The determining factor is the injury he picked up in the last camp. He missed five weeks and he just hasn’t been able to get to the intensity in the games since then.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

The biggest omissions from England’s Euro 2024 squad: Marcus Rashford

16:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Undoubtedly the biggest omission of Southgate’s squad, as the Manchester United forward pays the price for a poor season on the pitch that has seen him score just eight goals in all competitions. The form of other attacking options - namely Anthony Gordon on the left wing for Newcastle - means Rashford will miss a major international tournament for the first time since he was an 18-year-old at Euro 2016.

It’s a big change: Rashford has been a near-constant for Southgate since the England manager took charge. But the forward has not been the same player this campaign after hitting 30 goals in all competitions for Manchester United last season. Forward is the most competitive area of the England squad and Rashford has simply not played well enough to be included.

“With Marcus, I just feel other players in that area of the pitch have had better seasons, it’s as simple as that,” Southgate said.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Club friendly in Australia could impact England’s preparations for Euro 2024

16:05 , Karl Matchett

England manager Gareth Southgate is facing the unwelcome prospect of some potential members of his Euro 2024 squad flying halfway across the world for a post-season friendly.

Tottenham will play Premier League rivals Newcastle at Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22.

Newcastle’s FA Cup exit last weekend opened the door for the Magpies to face Spurs in a post-season friendly, which will see the two clubs jet off for Australia immediately after their final league game of the season on May 19.

Club friendly in Australia could impact England’s preparations for Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate explains Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson omissions from Euro 2024 squad

15:50 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate has explained the reasons behind Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson’s ommissions from the England training squad for Euro 2024 after turning to young and in-form players.

Southgate has previously remained loyal to both the midfielder and forward despite struggles at club level.

But after naming a 33-man squad ahead of this summer’s tournament in Germany, Southgate has made the “difficult” decision to cut the experienced pair.

Southgate explains Rashford and Henderson omissions from Euro 2024 squad

Luke Shaw a ‘long shot’ for Euro 2024 as England face defensive injury crisis

15:37 , Karl Matchett

England left back Luke Shaw is a major injury doubt ahead of Euro 2024 with Gareth Southgate admitting the Manchester United defender is a “long shot” to be fit for the tournament.

Shaw has been sidelined since February with a muscle injury and his potential absence leaves Southgate facing an injury crisis at left-back, with Ben Chilwell, who is also injured, left out of England’s 33-player training squad.

Southgate has included Joe Gomez, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa in his initial group, which must be cut to 26 players by June 8, while Kieran Trippier has played at left-back for England in the past and is available.

But Shaw is England’s first choice at left-back and has started there at the past two major tournaments, with Southgate admitting he will give the Manchester United defender every chance to make the tournament.

Luke Shaw a ‘long shot’ for Euro 2024 as England face defensive injury crisis

Marcus Rashford sends message to Gareth Southgate after being cut from England squad

15:25 , Karl Matchett

Marcus Rashford wished Gareth Southgate and England “all the best” at Euro 2024 after the Manchester United forward was left out of the squad for the tournament this summer.

Rashford was a shock omission from Southgate’s 33-player training squad announced on Tuesday afternoon, which will be trimmed to the allocated 26 players by June 8 ahead of the Euros.

The 26-year-old has represented England at the last four major international tournaments but has suffered a difficult season on the pitch this term, scoring just eight goals in all competitions for United.

Marcus Rashford sends message to Gareth Southgate after being cut from England squad

Does England’s squad lack goals?!

15:15 , Karl Matchett

Some still have to be cut of course, but there appears to be plenty of options for Southgate in terms of match-winners.

Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham have all been regulars in front of goal this term - as well as Kane having a best season ever, of course.

But with an England shirt on? Different matter so far...

Kane - 62 goals Saka - 11 Maguire - 7 Foden - 4 Stones, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Watkins - 3 Grealish, Alexander-Arnold - 2 Walker, Trippier, Toney - 1

No senior international goals yet for Gordon, Palmer, Eze, Bowen, Maddison, Gallagher, Mainoo, Gomez, Guehi, Dunk or Konsa...or the four uncapped outfielders, obviously!

England Euro 2024 preliminary squad: Strikers

15:00 , Karl Matchett

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich - 89 caps - Obvious starter. Captain, penalty-taker, top scorer in the squad by a mile. The only one with more than 11 goals, in fact. As usual, England need him.

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa - 11 caps - Really did earn his place this year with some sensational performances. Great scoring and assisting rates too. Has to go.

Ivan Toney, Brentford - 2 caps - Quite aside from his excellent penalty record, he’s the most “Kane-lite” option available. Is that enough, though? Poor end of season form.

England Euro 2024 preliminary squad: Wingers

14:55 , Karl Matchett

Jack Grealish, Man City - 35 caps - Mercurial, inconsistent, occasionally full of magic. Grealish has the talent but hasn’t been a go-to for club or country for a while.

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal - 32 caps - Likely to be a starter for Southgate but there’s plenty of competition here, even for one of the best players in the Premier League.

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham - 7 caps - Had a fine season in goalscoring terms but it was certainly patchy. Will being left-footed, right-sided cost him with so many others the same? Or will playing centre-forward this term help his cause?

Cole Palmer, Chelsea - 2 caps - There might rarely have been a player so clearly needing to be “in” after just two caps. Insane productivity in effectively his rookie senior campaign.

Anthony Gordon, Newcastle - 2 caps - A totally different style to some of the other wide forwards here, but being right-footed helps his cause...as does being effective in the final third, obviously. A big pick ahead of Rashford.

England Euro 2024 preliminary squad: Attacking midfielders

14:50 , Karl Matchett

Phil Foden, Man City - 33 caps - Still some uncertainty as to his main role with England but can play anywhere in attacking roles...and do all of them brilliantly. England need his club level goals from this season.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid - 29 caps - Whether he plays as a No.8 in a three or a more advanced player as at club level, much of England’s hopes are on him. A potentially elite performer in the final third.

James Maddison, Tottenham - 6 caps - Forever seems to be on that line of being cut or kept; so inventive and brings set plays too but needs a strong showing in the warmups.

Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace - 2 caps - A very much deserved inclusion after a great individual season - and his end-of-campaign form is up there with the best. Could easily be a big impact option for England.

England Euro 2024 preliminary squad: Central midfielders

14:45 , Karl Matchett

Declan Rice, Arsenal - 50 caps - Given there’s no other No.6 in the squad he probably has the most locked-in position in the team. Superb this term, but in a different midfield role.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool - 23 caps - Presumably solely a midfield option for Southgate by now. Excellent technique and vision. Set-piece prowess, too.

Conor Gallagher, Chelsea - 12 caps - Arguably the biggest engine of all England’s midfield options, which might make him a must-have in the team at times. Box to box performer.

Kobbie Mainoo, Man United - 2 caps - Earned a call-up in March which seemed to nail his place in the squad. Gifted technically.

Curtis Jones, Liverpool - uncapped - Looked to have missed his shot after a great season when injured earlier this year but has one final chance with the warm-up games.

Adam Wharton, Crystal Palace - uncapped - A real outside pick from Southgate to look at closer after a fantastic half-season following a January transfer.

England Euro 2024 preliminary squad: Centre-backs

14:40 , Karl Matchett

John Stones, Man City - 71 caps - Hasn’t featured as often this term for City but a certain starter in the middle. Technically and tactically impressive.

Harry Maguire, Man United - 63 caps - The storylines rarely stop surrounding him but probably a strong candidate to start left of centre, at least to begin with.

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace - 9 caps - Was tremendous up until a knee injury. If he’s fit he will be second or third choice centre-back and should really be starting, but the next friendly or two might tell much.

Lewis Dunk, Brighton - 5 caps - Southgate’s alternate in the middle to add aerial prowess. Had a really difficult international break last time out and hasn’t been in great form.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton - uncapped - Didn’t take to the pitch after being called up in March but has had a fine campaign.

Jarell Quansah, Liverpool - uncapped - What a rise this year if he makes the plane. Composed, aerially strong and consistent, though very inexperienced.

England Euro 2024 preliminary squad: Full-backs

14:36 , Karl Matchett

Kyle Walker, Man City - 82 caps - A long-serving lietenant of Southgate’s time. Pace crucial at the back, as well as ability to play right of a three.

Kieran Trippier, Newcastle - 46 caps - Not at his fittest or sharpest but has been an important component for the Three Lions on both sides of defence.

Luke Shaw, Man United - 31 caps - Scored in the last Euros final but unlikely to make the final squad this time as the first-choice left-back battles injury.

Joe Gomez, Liverpool - 13 caps - Presumably in as full-back cover given most of his season has been there for Liverpool. Another who plays right and left, and gives central options too.

Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa - 2 caps - A centre-back by trade but came on for England at right-back this year and has played there at club level too.

England Euro 2024 preliminary squad: Goalkeepers

14:32 , Karl Matchett

Jordan Pickford, Everton - 60 caps - Undisputed first choice, fine season with the Toffees.

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal - 4 caps - Backup for the Gunners and probably for England.

Dean Henderson, Palace - 1 cap - Should snare third spot after a late-season run and with Nick Pope only playing once.

James Trafford, Burnley - uncapped - Likely just the squad backup in case of further injuries.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Southgate ends Euro 2024 press conference

14:27 , Karl Matchett

And that’s it from Southgate - 20 minutes or so discussing his selections...and a lot of it his non-selections, as expected.

Five uncapped players called up, two previously key seniors left out.

All the current big names are in, though Luke Shaw is the go-to starter most affected by injury right now and Southgate said he doesn’t give the United man too much chance of making the final 26.

Southgate on cup football and winning the Euros

14:25 , Karl Matchett

Southgate on goals:

“Not just Harry [Kane], Raheem [Sterling] was crucial at the last Euros. We’ve shared that load a lot more across the forward line, people like Saka have weighed in with a lot of goals. You need those options for people to refresh the team and with the physical demands of a seven-game tournament.”

On winning Euro 2024:

“I’m an idiot if I say no, but if I say yes it looks not a lot of work ahead. The players know it’s possible, they’ve won at club level and know what it takes. But in cup football you have to navigate game by game. Three (English) teams in the Champions League didn’t get to where they hoped because it’s fine margins - that’s our world. You have to deliver on those moments.”

Southgate explains what he’s looking for with the current squad

14:22 , Karl Matchett

There’s a new group again this time - here’s what the boss expects to see in Germany.

“Some of them might not be for England this summer, they might be for the future. It’s important to keep allowing that development to happen. We’ve evolved every tournament and the attributes each time are different. We’ve got a lot of difference from the last Euros and it’ll change again I’m sure.

“The group have a lot of important shared experiences on the pitch. Digging in for the last 20 minutes of the game is what helps you grow as a team - there’s a lot of tournament experience, it’s the third time for some of the young ones. We’re really happy where the squad is at and we have to grab the opportunities in front of us.”

No conversation with Ben White this time

14:18 , Karl Matchett

Southgate speaks on injuries and whether some players will be cut before the official squad confirmation date: “We’ve had tournaments where we’ve taken [injured] players but thought they’d be back at a certain moment. We’re used to dealing with that and you take the best decisions you can.

“At the moment we can’t answer, certain pictures will emerge and anything could come out of the game. I like to give players as much clarity as possible.”

On Ben White:

“As far as I’m aware he’s not available to us.”

Eric Dier is another to miss out - Southgate explains why

14:15 , Karl Matchett

Southgate on Henderson’s omission and the leadership group he was part of:

“We’ve moved away from a defined leadership group because we’ve got so many people who lead and have a voice. If you limit that it means others don’t step forward, they defer to a hierarchy. We’ve got so many good individuals and we want people to step forward, we encourage it.”

On Eric Dier:

“He’s played very well for Bayern and they’re happy with him. He’s played well in big matches and we’re conscious of that but he’s just behind some of the others and we’ve assessed that across the board.”

On Foden and Gordon on the left:

“Anthony missed the last game with injury. Phil has played right and left, the key is where he ends up not his starting position. With City he’s allowed to drift and same with us. But then it’s about where they defend - Jude defends left wing for Real Madrid. So it’s where they arrive and where they can drift to is key - we never pin our forwards to the touchline, there is a freedom.”

The biggest omissions from England’s Euro 2024 squad

14:12 , Karl Matchett

England manager Gareth Southgate has named a 33-player training squad ahead of Euro 2024, with several big names left out of the European championships in Germany this summer.

Southgate will trim his squad to 26 players on Saturday 8 June, following friendly matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Newcastle and then Iceland at Wembley.

The England manager has included several surprise players in his initial training squad, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah named on Southgate’s long list.

Led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and the Premier League’s player of the year Phil Foden, the Three Lions will be among the favourites to go one step better than last time and win the Euros.

England reached the final three years ago, suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Italy on penalties in the Wembley final. Here, though, is a look at some of those who have missed out on the plane to Germany…

The biggest omissions from England’s Euro 2024 squad

Southgate explains Luke Shaw’s chances

14:09 , Karl Matchett

On Luke Shaw:

“He’s up against it. He’s missed a lot of football, the fact he’s our first-choice in that position we’re giving him longer than we might have done but I’m not sure what’s realistic at this time.

“We’ve talked, with him and the medical team, but I’d have to say he’s a long shot.”

On youth in midfield:

“You’d like to have experienced players and we can still play in a way we have that. But we need to see the younger guys too, they’ve had good seasons and we feel they are the best right now to fulfill the roles we’re talking about.”

On positions and forwards:

“I wouldn’t be obsessed where they are listed. I write the names, these guys (the media team) write the positions. It would be easier to say forwards and backs and that’s it. There are opportunities for everybody and I’d say you can take too many forwards and too many options too. With forwards you’ve got to give them love, make them feel special - that can be complicated with too many!”

Southgate explains Rashford and Henderson omissions

14:06 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate’s first words are on those omitted:

“These are difficult calls. You’re talking about very important players over a number of years. But other players have had better seasons than Marcus Rashford, it’s as simple as that.

“Henderson, we’re taking a longer squad with young players to look at as well. The detmining factor is the injury in the last camp, he’s missed five weeks and hasn’t been able to get to the intensity since then. He’s been so important and supportive in my time here.

“Ben [Chilwell], Marcus and Jordan were incredibly professional and considering the disappointment, they dealt with it well.”

England axe Marcus Rashford from Euro 2024 squad – with five uncapped players on long list

14:02 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate has axed Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson from his England training squad for Euro 2024 as he has given call-ups to young and in-form players.

The uncapped Liverpool duo of Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones are in a 33-man party along with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who began 2024 as a Championship player with Blackburn.

Henderson, who was England vice-captain and who has won 81 caps, has not missed a major tournament since the 2010 World Cup but has had a difficult season, first joining Al-Ettifaq and then leaving after six months to sign for Ajax. Southgate had remained loyal to both the midfielder and forward Rashford as they have struggled at club level until taking the dramatic decision to drop both.

England axe Rashford from Euros squad – with 5 uncapped players on long list

ENGLAND EURO 2024 PRELIMINARY SQUAD

14:00 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate has confirmed an initial 33-man group, from which he’ll pick 26 players for England at Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford.

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Euro 2024 preliminary squad incoming

13:56 , Karl Matchett

Gareth Southgate just a few minutes away from addressing the media and confirming those in...and out. And why there’s such a large group, perhaps.

Portugal named theirs earlier - a straight 26, no messing, all done bar late injuries.

Gareth Southgate set to speak to media after naming England squad

13:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder that England’s training squad will be officially announced at 2pm BST – 10 minutes from now – and Gareth Southgate will be speaking to explain his decisions.

We’ll have all the live updates from the press conference as it happens.

Ezri Konsa set to be included in provisional squad

13:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is set to be included in England’s training squad, to be announced very shortly. Along with John Stones, Lewis Dunk and an injured Harry Maguire, Konsa joins Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah among centre-half options in the group.

That’s an awful lot of players for what will probably be four or five spots, and we’ve had no news on Joe Gomez yet. It would seem Southgate is still very undecided over his defensive options.

Ezri Konsa played in friendlies at Wembley in March (Getty Images)

Southgate changing tack with bold selection calls

13:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

No Rashford, no Henderson, while there are call-ups for uncapped players like Adam Wharton, Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite. So what does this say about Gareth Southgate’s approach?

The England manager has got most things right during his stint in charge of the national team, but he has come in for criticism over the years for being too loyal to established players and ignoring form. It seems that can’t be levelled at Southgate this time, as he looks to give opportunities to young, hungry talent emerging in the Premier League and moves on from some of his old favourites.

Raheem Sterling and Kalvin Phillips are two more who are going to miss out, and this England squad is going to look have quite a fresh look compared to other recent tournaments.

Southgate is initiating a youthful transition for the England team (The FA via Getty Images)

Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances ahead of the tournament

13:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Euro 2024 is nearly upon us with 24 teams competing to win the Henri Delaunay Trophy in Germany this summer.

There are only two more warm-up games for most sides before the tournament begins on 14 June when the Germans take on Scotland in Munich.

The March international break offered some more insight into each nation’s preparation, with Germany’s 2-0 win over France one of the most eye-catching results.

The strongest nations all appear fallible coming into the European Championship, and it is shaping up to be an open tournament with the chance to go deep into the knockout rounds for any side who can get their act together.

Here, The Independent assesses how every nation stacks up ahead of Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 power rankings: Rating every nation’s chances ahead of the tournament

Could this be the best thing for Marcus Rashford?

13:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Marcus Rashford’s omission is the big talking point – should he be in the squad?

On the one hand, here is a player who has performed well in major tournaments before and has been playing at a high level since he was 17 years old. He has a big bag of career goals to call upon, despite a slow season, and has developed a good relationship with Gareth Southgate over the years.

On the other, his form is simply not as good as a number of other wide forwards in England right now, and Southgate is lucky to have a surplus of talent in that area. Rashford has looked way off his best in terms of goalscoring, creating chances and even simple work rate, and distractions off the field perhaps point to a loss of focus. Maybe a summer break and a chance to reflect might be exactly what Rashford needs right now.

At 26, he has time to feature in major tournaments in the future, and he would not have played many minutes here even if he had been in the squad, given the form of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and others.

The story so far today: Rashford and Henderson set for chop as Wharton earns first call up

13:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson are set to be left out by Gareth Southgate when the England manager names his training squad ahead of Euro 2024 today.

Rashford scored only eight goals all season in a dramatic drop off from his career high of 30 in the previous campaign, and will pay the price this summer in a major shock. Henderson’s move to Ajax to save his international career has meanwhile failed and the 33-year-old is unlikely to play for his country again.

Crystal Palace duo Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze are set to make the long list, which will also include Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones. But Chelsea’s Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been left out.

Southgate will name a large squad today, with several more than the allotted 26 players included, ahead of friendly matches with Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park on 3 June and Iceland at Wembley on 7 June. The England manager will then finalise his Euros squad with an announcement on Saturday 8 June, six days before the tournament begins.

Marcus Rashford is set to miss out on an England spot (Getty Images)

Breaking: Jack Grealish makes long list ahead of Euro 2024

12:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rashford may be out of the fold but it’s better news for Jack Grealish, who is included in the training squad despite a stop-start season often spent on the bench for Manchester City.

However, Grealish will still be concerned about his place in the final Euros selection when it’s whittled down to 26 players.

Breaking: Marcus Rashford set to be left out of England’s Euro 2024 plans

12:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

Huge news and undoubtedly the story of the day: Marcus Rashford is set to be excluded by Gareth Southgate.

Euro 2024 kits: Every shirt so far ranked and rated

12:45 , Mike Jones

Euro 2024 is nearly upon us and with it comes a sartorial smorgasbord for us to enjoy, or be deeply offended by.

What have Croatia done this time? Have England pulled off a genuine gem? Why are Belgium wearing brown shorts? And which kit has won our highly coveted top spot?

There are still a few shirts to be released by Macron and the good people at Joma, but Nike, Puma and Adidas have dropped most of their gear already so, without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

From the visually upsetting to the optically arousing, here is our list of Euro 2024 kits, ranked and rated from worst to best:

Euro 2024 kits: Every shirt ranked and rated

What is England’s potential route to the final as the group runners-up?

12:39 , Mike Jones

If England finish second in Group C and all other results see teams with the better world ranking win then this is how the Three Lions’ knockout rounds would play out:

Round of 16: Saturday 29 June - Germany vs England

Quarter-final: Friday 5 July – Spain vs England

Semi-final: Tuesday 9 July – England vs Netherlands

Final: Sunday 14 July – England vs France

What is England’s potential route to the final as the group winner?

12:33 , Mike Jones

If England top Group C and other results go as predicted this is who they could face in the knockout rounds en route to the final:

Round of 16: Sunday June 30 - England vs Austria/Romania/Turkey

Quarter-final: Saturday July 6 – England vs Italy

Semi-final: Wednesday July 10 – France vs England

Final: Sunday July 14 – Spain vs England

England’s potential Euro 2024 route

12:27 , Mike Jones

Group stage

Sunday 16 June - Group C: Serbia vs England

Thursday 20 June - Group C: Denmark vs England

Tuesday 25 June - Group C: England vs Slovenia

Breaking: Reece James set to be left out of England squad

12:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

It sounds like Reece James will not be making Euro 2024. The Chelsea captain has missed much of the season through injury, though perhaps he would have been included had he shone in the final games of the campaign. Instead he was sent off and then suspended, and it looks like Gareth Southgate is happy with his other options at right-back.

Ivan Toney, Cole Palmer and why England need penalty specialists at Euro 2024 more than you might think

12:20 , Mike Jones

Gareth Southgate has a host of dilemmas to solve before picking England’s Euro 2024 squad, and there will no doubt be countless tense conversations with assistant Steve Holland over the next few weeks about left-backs and No 6s and the existential necessity of Jordan Henderson.

Chief among them is the question of which striker to take alongside Harry Kane. Given that squads have shrunk back down to 23 players from 26 at the past two tournaments, Southgate will likely pick only two out-and-out No 9s. Callum Wilson was once in the picture but has faded with injuries. Dominic Solanke has made a charge but it is too late. The battle to join Kane at the Euros is between Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney.

They match up pretty evenly. On form, Watkins has the edge with a flood of goals and assists since Unai Emery took charge of Aston Villa. Toney returned from his betting ban in January with a few goals but is not as prolific, though that is perhaps understandable playing for Brentford rather than Villa. Watkins has a little more international experience, having made 11 caps and scored three goals; Toney has one goal in two appearances.

Ivan Toney, Cole Palmer and why England need penalty specialists at Euro 2024

Where should Phil Foden play for England after scintillating Man City form?

12:13 , Mike Jones

Phil Foden’s hat-trick against Aston Villa on April 3 might well be looked back on as a watershed moment for the Manchester City player.

Long thought of as an understudy to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, on that occasion he shone in their absence, with a swagger and confidence England fans have been waiting for. Not even Wayne Rooney had three Premier League hat-tricks to his name before the age of 24.

Undoubtedly Foden will be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024, but questions remain over whether he will play.

Here The Independent’s sports team take a look at where they think the England manager should employ one of his key weapons:

Where should Phil Foden play for England after scintillating Man City form?

Ivan Toney set for place in England’s training squad

12:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Daily Mail is also reporting that Ivan Toney is in the initial squad. He was not necessarily a shoo-in, given his poor club form in recent months, without a goal since February. But the striker is in the group and will hope to make the final 26 after scoring a penalty against Belgium in March to remind Gareth Southgate of his spot-kick prowess.

Ivan Toney has been backed by Brentford manager Thomas Frank despite a lack of goals (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

James Maddison and Kobbie Mainoo make England long list

11:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

James Maddison and Kobbie Mainoo are the latest players to be confirmed in the training squad, although they are no great surprise.

The initial squad’s size has still not been confirmed but we are expecting around 33 players to be named, meaning seven or so will be cut when the final 26 are announced on Saturday 8 July, six days before Euro 2024 begins.

Who could benefit after Euro 2024 squad sizes increased to 26?

11:52 , Mike Jones

Luke Shaw

A key figure in England’s last two tournaments, the Euro 2020 final goalscorer has endured a difficult, injury-impacted campaign. The 28-year-old has only managed 15 appearances for Manchester United this term and has not featured for the national team since last June. Shaw is expected to return for United from his latest setback next month and feature before the end of the season. Southgate would surely include someone he calls “one of the best left-backs in world football” if the squad is enlarged.

Reece James

Right-back is nowhere near as much of a pressing issue as left-back given England’s options, but a selection of 26 would offer James a glimmer of hope. The Chelsea captain has only managed nine appearances this term and is at risk of missing his second successive international tournament, having been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar with a knee injury. This time James is dealing with a hamstring issue and the Football Association has been in close contact with Chelsea throughout the 24-year-old’s rehabilitation.

Eric Dier playing ‘best football of career’ and wants England spot at Euro 2024

11:43 , Mike Jones

Eric Dier believes he is playing the best football of his career and warrants a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

The 30-year-old has been a regular for Bayern Munich since his eye-catching loan switch in January, having dropped down the pecking order at Tottenham where he made only four appearances under Ange Postecoglou.

Dier has impressed for the German giants but Southgate overlooked the 49-cap England defender for March’s final camp before naming his Euros squad.

“Obviously, I want to be a part of the England set-up and I believe that I should be a part of it, that I’m that level of a player,” Dier told The Overlap podcast.

“I haven’t spoken at all to Gareth Southgate, but you try and play as well as possible for your club and then the decision is out of your hands.

“Since the World Cup, I wouldn’t say that I’ve had any dip in form, I’m playing the best football of my career since (Antonio) Conte came (to Tottenham in 2021) and I’ve carried it on since I’ve been here, and I think I’ve shown that.

“People think that I’m 37 or something, but I’m 30 years-old and am nowhere near the end of my prime and imagine that this will be my prime.

“When I look around the players I’ve played with in my career, like (Mousa) Dembele, (Jan) Vertonghen, (Toby) Alderweireld, (Hugo) Lloris – all these guys, they were 31, 32 and were playing their best football at Tottenham.”

Adam Wharton: The Crystal Palace star chasing Euro 2024 place

11:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s a bit more on Adam Wharton, the Crystal Palace midfielder who is expected to be announced in the senior England squad for the first time today:

The Crystal Palace star making a late push for England’s Euro 2024 squad

Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah set for place in training squad

11:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Reports are now surfacing that Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah is included in England’s initial squad, to be officially announced later today. The 21-year-old has been excellent this season coming into the Reds’ defence alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Jarell Quansah has impressed at the start of his Liverpool career (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

England training squad announcement: What we know so far

11:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Notable inclusions

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

James Trafford (Burnley)

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Notable exclusions

Jordan Henderson (Ajax)

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Chilwell on missing out on previous tournaments

Ben Chilwell, who has now earned 21 caps since his international debut six years ago, reckons previous major tournament heartbreak can propel England even further this summer.

He said: “You have to take those moments and opportunities and use them to fuel you going forward.

“I think this group of players, what was a very young group then is more experienced now after a few tournaments since. We’ve got good experience that we can use to fuel us, motivate us and push us to go one step further this summer.”

Breaking: Ben Chilwell set to miss out on England squad

11:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

In a complicated left-back situation, the injured Ben Chilwell will miss out today but the injured Luke Shaw will be included, according to the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg – who also reports that West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen has made the training squad.

Does that mean Chilwell will not be included at Euro 2024, or could he still prove his fitness in time? I’m sure Gareth Southgate will be asked that question this afternoon.

Ben Chilwell is not expected to be on today’s the long list (The FA via Getty Images)

Dean Henderson and Levi Colwill also set for long list

11:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

And two more to note: Dean Henderson is set to be included as one of four goalkeepers, according to the Daily Mail. The others will be Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and James Trafford.

And Chelsea’s Levi Colwill has been selected among the defenders. The 21-year-old missed the past three months of action with a toe injury but did return to the Blues’ bench at the end of the season.

Breaking: Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze included on long list

11:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Good news for Palace fans, as their brilliant midfield duo Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze are in the training squad. Both players were integral to a seven-game unbeaten run to finish the season.

Marc Guehi, their defensive teammate, is also in despite only just returning to action from knee surgery.

Palace finished the season strongly and their players have been rewarded (Action Images via Reuters)

Is Jordan Henderson’s England career over?

10:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Is that the end for Jordan Henderson’s international career? At 33, he has amassed 81 caps and played at six major tournaments, becoming crucial to Gareth Southgate both on the pitch and in the dressing room as vice-captain. But it seems like England are now looking to the future, with the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo perhaps a factor in any midfield shake-up at Euro 2024.

Whatever you think of Jordan Henderson and his move to Saudi Arabia, he has undoubtedly given his all for his country and been a vital part of England’s huge progress since the damned Hodgson era.

England concerns grow after Harry Kane ruled out of Bayern Munich’s final match with back injury

10:52 , Mike Jones

Harry Kane missed Bayern Munich’s final game of the Bundesliga season at Hoffenheim due to an ongoing back injury.

Kane’s absence will raise fears for England head coach Gareth Southgate as he is due to name his preliminary squad for next month’s European Championships today.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said: “Harry is receiving treatment with his personal doctor – he’s no longer here and won’t travel to Hoffenheim.

“It was really a borderline decision in Madrid. We tried it with treatment and it got worse with every move that he made, so there was no chance for him participating in practice.”

Breaking: Jordan Henderson misses out as Curtis Jones included

10:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Now then, some breaking news reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein: Jordan Henderson has been left out of England’s training squad, and therefore excluded from Euro 2024 entirely, you would think.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones has been included though, which suggests Gareth Southgate is looking to the future with what might be his final England squad. Jones enjoyed a bright first half to the season, before tailing off after an injury around Christmas.

Burnley’s James Trafford is also expected to included in what we think will be a four-man goalkeeping party.

Jordan Henderson has been a mainstay in the England setup (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Euro 2024 stadiums

10:37 , Mike Jones

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin

Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)

Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)

Frankfurt -Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

Gelsenkirchen -Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

Hamburg -Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Leipzig -Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

Stuttgart -Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

Euro 2024 groups

10:30 , Mike Jones

Group A

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

Poland

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Ukraine

Group F

Turkey

Georgia

Portugal

Czech Republic

Euro 2024 fixtures: Full tournament schedule, groups, kick-off times and dates

10:22 , Mike Jones

The schedule for this summer’s Euro 2024 is complete, as England head to Germany as one of the favourites and Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham look to lead the Three Lions to glory after their heartbreaking defeat to Italy three years ago.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be joined at the Euros by Scotland, who will play in just their second men’s major international tournament in 25 years under Steve Clarke.

Wales had the chance to join them, but suffered an agonising defeat to Poland on penalties in March’s play-offs. Poland made it through, while Ukraine sealed an emotional place at the Euros and Georgia celebrated their first-ever qualification for a major international tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2024 finals.

Euro 2024 fixtures: Full schedule, groups, kick-off times and dates

England’s predicted Euro 2024 squad

10:15 , Mike Jones

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson.

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Gomez, Stones, Dunk, Maguire, Guehi, Chilwell.

Midfielders: Rice, Mainoo, Henderson, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Maddison, Bellingham.

Forwards: Saka, Foden, Palmer, Grealish, Rashford, Watkins, Kane, Toney.

Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who will miss out?

10:07 , Mike Jones

Missing out

James Trafford

The Burnley goalkeeper and England Under-21 international was called up to the senior squad following an injury to Johnstone, even though he had been dropped by club manager Vincent Kompany. But Trafford failed to win back his place at Burnley and that could cost him a spot at the Euros.

Ben White

The Arsenal defender left the 2022 World Cup for personal reasons and has not returned to the England setup. Southgate revealed that White “doesn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time”, and it seems unlikely the right-back will change his mind before the Euros.

Reece James

The full-back is one of the best in the world when in full flight but his lack of consistent fitness is a concern. What’s more, James is fighting for a place against a competitive field of Walker, Trippier and Alexander-Arnold. He needed to return with a strong run of performances to finish the season but it is surely too late after a red card against Brighton in the Chelsea’s penultimate game.

Rico Lewis

The versatile Manchester City teenager was promoted from the Under-21s to the senior squad for March’s friendly match with Belgium, and could be an option should Southgate face any more injury problems at full-back. But he has struggled to earn minutes under Pep Guardiola and that is likely to count against him this summer.

Adam Wharton

The Crystal Palace midfielder has seamlessly fitted into Palace’s team after a £22.5m move from Blackburn in January and has filled an important role that was missing in Oliver Glasner’s team. The defensive midfield position is also somewhere England lack competition, but this tournament may have come a bit too early for the 20-year-old.

Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who will miss out?

10:00 , Mike Jones

Missing out

Harvey Elliott

The Liverpool midfielder offers balance with his left foot and a rare confidence to demand possession and dictate the game’s rhythm. A scintillating recent display against Tottenham showed his outrageous potential to dominate games too, but it might have come too late to push into the England squad for Euro 2024.

Jadon Sancho

The Manchester United winger has rebounded during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and will be one of only two Englishmen in the Champions League final, up against Real Madrid’s Bellingham. But it has been three years since his last international cap and a recall would be a surprise.

Raheem Sterling

The Chelsea winger has not been involved in recent camps and faces a fight against Foden, Rashford, Grealish and Gordon to figure on the left side of England’s attack in the manager’s preferred formation. Sterling’s form this term showed signs of promise earlier in the campaign but it is unlikely he will earn a recall now.

Dominic Solanke

The Bournemouth striker has been sensational in what is proving to be the best season of his career to date. The 26-year-old has matured into a sharp No 9 and he is in contention for Euro 2024, but Toney and Watkins are the front-runners to join Kane in what will probably be only two or three out-and-out striker berths in the final squad.

Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who will miss out?

09:53 , Mike Jones

Fitness doubts

Nick Pope

England’s third goalkeeper spot appears still undecided this summer, and Pope is back in contention after playing for the first time all year in Newcastle’s final-day win over Brentford.

Marc Guehi

The Crystal Palace defender is highly rated by the England coaching team and, at 23, could be a future cornerstone of the back line. Centre-back is a position that’s still up for grabs at Euro 2024 and Guehi has a real chance, especially after starts in qualifying. But a recent knee injury required surgery, so Guehi’s first start since January – against Aston Villa on the final day of the season – will have boosted his hopes.

Ben Chilwell

The Chelsea left-back didn’t play a single minute at the last Euros and watched on as Shaw (and occasionally Trippier) filled that spot. If he’s in the squad, Chilwell should be more involved this time, given Luke Shaw’s injury troubles. However, he was a little unconvincing during the March friendlies and has now picked up another issue in an injury-hit campaign, missing Chelsea’s run-in and facing a race to be fit for the Euros.

Luke Shaw

When fit, Shaw is the preferred left-back in this England team, bringing attacking threat on the overlap as well as long-standing relationships with both Maguire and Rashford at Manchester United. But he has spent most of this season out with a leg injury, before a hamstring strain ended his campaign early. With Chilwell and Trippier as viable alternatives, Shaw may struggle to regain his England place even if he recovers over the coming days.

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips was another firm favourite with the England manager but has not shown his best over the past 18 months. A red card while on loan at West Ham brought criticism, and a hamstring injury ended his spell in east London prematurely. Even if passed fit, Phillips hasn’t found the form to earn a place on the plane.

Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who will miss out?

09:46 , Mike Jones

In contention

Anthony Gordon

The Newcastle winger is enjoying a fine season at St James’ Park and his flurry of goal involvements makes a compelling case. Gordon earned his senior debut against Brazil and looked sharp, and the increase in tournament squad size from 23 players to 26 could play in his favour in a competitive area of the pitch.

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen had an excellent season for West Ham and showed bright attacking intent in his five England caps to date. On form Bowen has earned a place, but what may count against him is that he is a left-footed winger who likes to cut in from the right – a role which Saka, Foden and Palmer can all fill.

Jack Grealish

Grealish took time earning Southgate’s approval but, at 28 and with a treble on his CV, has become a regular squad member. However, the winger started only one of Manchester City’s last seven league matches and a lack of consistent game time this season will be a concern for the England manager when considering Grealish for what is such a competitive area of the squad.

Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United forward is the third-highest goalscorer of the Southgate era with 16, behind only Kane and Raheem Sterling. His pace and direct runs towards goal from the left wing complement Kane’s preference to drop deep and link play, and he can also offer an option as a No 9 should it be needed. But his poor club form this season has raised questions while others like Palmer, Gordon and Bowen push for places – will Southgate keep faith?

Ivan Toney

The Brentford striker initially returned from a betting ban with some goals to put himself back in Southgate’s thoughts, and earned an immediate recall to the squad for March’s friendlies, where he scored a penalty against Belgium. But a goal drought at Brentford stretching back to mid-February is concerning and could count against Toney, even when taking into account his penalty prowess for potential shootouts at the Euros.

Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who will miss out?

09:39 , Mike Jones

In contention

Dean Henderson

Henderson stood in for the injured Sam Johnstone at Crystal Palace in the final two months of the season, and was part of their impressive seven-game unbeaten run to end the campaign. He could now fill Johnstone’s spot as England’s third-choice goalkeeper at the Euros.

Lewis Dunk

Brighton’s captain had to wait five years for his second international cap but has enjoyed a flurry of chances under Southgate in recent months. Dunk’s aerial dominance and ball-playing ability, honed at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, are valuable traits at centre-half, one of England’s most uncertain positions. But a costly mistake against Belgium raised fresh doubts over his ability to step up to international football.

Joe Gomez

The 26-year-old defender has been a semi-regular fixture in the Liverpool side since early December and his versatility could help earn a place in the England squad, with the ability to cover at both centre-back and full-back.

Ezri Konsa

Konsa is a vital part of an impressive Aston Villa team under Unai Emery. He played in England’s friendly against Brazil in March, and could travel to Germany as a back-up centre-half.

Jarrad Branthwaite

The Everton centre-back has been impressive all season at the heart of Sean Dyche’s defence, with composure on the ball that belies his 21 years. But Branthwaite did not get the chance to make his England debut after receiving his first senior England call up for March’s friendlies, and so may be down Southgate’s pecking order.

Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who will miss out?

09:31 , Mike Jones

Nearly there

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo has had an impressive breakthrough year at Manchester United after graduating from the club’s academy, and the teenager reproduced that form in his first senior start for England against Belgium. Given the lack of midfield options, Mainoo may well have played himself into the Euros squad – and perhaps even the starting XI.

James Maddison

The midfielder struggled with an injury at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which prevented him from making an appearance, but he’s done enough for Tottenham this season to earn another squad place at the Euros. Maddison will provide an alternative option as an attacking midfielder, though his minutes may be limited by Bellingham, Foden and the emergence of...

Cole Palmer

Chelsea’s talisman won the Premier League’s young player of the year award after scoring 26 goals and racking up 15 assists in all competitions. Palmer has two England caps, although a minor injury scuppered his chances of showing what he can do during March’s internationals. But his four goals against Everton in April underlined the point: a man in incredible form, Palmer has to be on the plane.

Ollie Watkins

Watkins has been sensational since Unai Emery took over as Aston Villa manager last year, and the striker makes the strongest case to play the role of Kane’s deputy at the Euros after finishing the Premier League season with the most assists (13) and joint-fourth most goals (19).

Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who will miss out?

09:24 , Mike Jones

Nearly there

Aaron Ramsdale

The goalkeeper lost his battle for a starting place at Arsenal with David Raya, but even so, he is likely to go to the Euros as Pickford’s deputy.

Kieran Trippier

One of Southgate’s favourites, Trippier is likely to be part of the squad for his experience, versatility and his set-piece delivery. His form for Newcastle this season has not been to his typical high standards and he had battled injury over the past two months, but Trippier returned for the final games of the season and should go to Germany this summer, where he will cover both right-back and left-back.

Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has been bright and energetic in his cluster of England caps and is clearly valued by the manager. He seems to have done enough to usurp more well-established internationals and regular starts for Chelsea this season have increased his chances of being selected for the Euros in a position where England lack depth.

Jordan Henderson

The midfielder was booed by England fans in last year’s internationals at Wembley following his move to the Saudi Pro League but that only seemed to strengthen Southgate’s loyalty to the player. The manager values Henderson’s professionalism, experience and leadership in a youthful squad, and his push for a place on the plane was boosted after a return to European football with Ajax. There are not many obvious deputies for Rice in the holding role and that plays in Henderson’s favour.

Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who will miss out?

09:17 , Mike Jones

On the plane

Kyle Walker

Experience, recovery pace and an ability to play on the right of a back three all make the Manchester City captain an essential part of Southgate’s plans. Only Kane and Harry Maguire have won more than Walker’s 61 caps since the manager took charge in 2016.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has struggled to get games for England at right-back, but a switch into midfield has seen him more involved for his country. The Liverpool vice-captain offers unique creativity as well as pinpoint set-piece delivery and could be an option alongside Rice as a deep-lying midfielder.

Jude Bellingham

The 20-year-old has quickly elevated himself to be one of England’s essential players. He is consistently producing outstanding performances both for his country and his club, Real Madrid, racking up goals and assists after driving runs from midfield. Southgate likes to use Bellingham as a No 10 playing off Harry Kane, but an abundance of attacking talent could see him deployed in a deeper role at the Euros.

Harry Maguire

The Manchester United defender is one of Southgate’s most trusted players and he remains the most likely partner for Stones at Euro 2024, in what will be their fourth tournament together. A lack of playing time for his club had brought scepticism from fans and the media about his role this summer, but Maguire re-established himself in Erik ten Hag’s first team.

Bukayo Saka

Saka is fast becoming a senior England player despite being only 22, and is set for a key role at Euro 2024. He has produced another excellent season for Arsenal, with 20 goals and 14 assists from 47 games, and Saka will be first choice on England’s right wing in Germany.

Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who will miss out?

09:10 , Mike Jones

On the plane

Harry Kane

England’s captain remains their talisman on the pitch, both with his leadership and with his goals as he continues to add to his record tally in his debut season at Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old has recovered well after an ankle injury ruled him out of the March internationals, although a trophyless debut season in Germany was a disappointment.

Jordan Pickford

The Everton goalkeeper has been England’s No 1 for a long time and that position is safe – despite a poor error in the March friendly against Belgium – particularly given the way his closest challenger, Aaron Ramsdale, was usurped by David Raya at Arsenal this season.

John Stones

The Manchester City defender has been a stalwart for Southgate over the years, integral to deep runs at the 2018 World Cup and the last Euros, and the lack of centre-back alternatives only strengthens his position in the squad. Stones has struggled for fitness at times, but finished the season on the City bench and still has time to sharpen up before the tournament.

Declan Rice

Rice has been one of Arsenal’s outstanding players this season, and his importance at international level has grown immeasurably over the past few years to the point where he is crucial to how England play. After Kane, Rice is arguably England’s hardest player to replace.

Phil Foden

Foden enjoyed his best season yet in a Manchester City shirt, becoming a talisman for the club that delivers time and again. He will be 24 when the Euros come around and is increasingly essential to Pep Guardiola’s City team, as well as England. His velcro control is unique in the national squad and Southgate’s only conundrum is where to fit Foden’s attacking talents into a team containing Bellingham, Saka and more.

When is England’s Euro 2024 squad announcement?

09:00 , Mike Jones

The England Euro 2024 squad will be announced on Tuesday 21 May at 1pm BST.

This will only be a preliminary squad leaving Gareth Southgate with a bit of time to decide who is fit and who is firing before the tournament itself.

England’s first game at Euro 2024 is against Serbia on June 16 but they play two friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3 and Iceland on June 7 as warm-up matches.

Uefa have mandated a deadline of June 7 for teams to name their final squads.

Uefa increases squad sizes to 26

08:55 , Mike Jones

Uefa confirmed its decision to stick with the increased squad size of 26 players for this summer’s tournament.

They released a statement earlier in the year that read: “The Uefa executive committee has today decided to increase the maximum squad size of the teams participating in the upcoming Euro 2024 from the original quota of 23 to 26 players.

“The increase does not represent an obligation for the participating national associations.

“In accordance with the competition regulations, teams must provide Uefa with a list containing a minimum of 23 players and a maximum of 26 by the deadline of June 7.”

England and Scotland given Euro 2024 boost as UEFA confirms 26-player squads

08:49 , Mike Jones

Countries competing at this summer’s European Championship will be allowed to name 26-player squads, UEFA has confirmed.

England boss Gareth Southgate, Scotland manager Steve Clarke and their continental counterparts had been preparing to return to 23-man squads for the tournament in Germany, after being allowed expanded groups at Euro 2020 to help cope with the knock-on impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 World Cup also featured 26-man squads due to it taking place in the winter.

England and Scotland given Euro 2024 boost as UEFA confirms 26-player squads

Luke Shaw set to be included in England training squad despite injury

08:43 , Mike Jones

England boss Gareth Southgate will include several players who are injury doubts when he names a training squad ahead of Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

Southgate adopted a similar strategy three years ago ahead of the last European Championship when he called up a 33-man squad before it was whittled down to 26 on the eve of the finals.

A group of around 30 players will be selected on Tuesday and Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to get the nod despite his ongoing injury issues, the PA news agency understands.

Shaw has not played for Manchester United since February due to a muscle problem and last week Erik ten Hag admitted the left-back was a major doubt to feature in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Luke Shaw set to be included in England training squad despite injury

Good morning!

Monday 20 May 2024 16:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hello all and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s England squad announcement.

Gareth Southgate will be revealing who has made the cut for his initial training squad this afternoon but we’re going to enjoy a bit of speculation until then to see who has or has not made a claim for Euro 2024.

The tournament kicks off next month and England are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Germany but which players are in contention to make the plane?

Stick around for all the latest updates throughout the day.