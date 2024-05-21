England Euro 2024 squad LIVE! Marcus Rashford OUT as Gareth Southgate explains decision to back young stars

England Euro 2024 squad announced - LIVE!

Gareth Southgate has today named his provisional England squad for Euro 2024, with Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson among those missing out There are just a few weeks to go until the tournament gets underway in Germany. Having reached the final at the last European Championship, and then been narrowly beaten by France at the World Cup two years ago, there is pressure on the Three Lions to finally go all the way this summer, ending the 58-year wait for a major trophy.

There are plenty of tough calls for Southgate to make, with none bigger than the decision to leave out Rashford. The Manchester United has paid the price for his poor form this season, with Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Reece James and Henderson among those also overlooked. Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze are all selected. Adam Wharton is included too, along with Luke Shaw, despite his injury issues. Liverpool duo Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones make the cut, along with Ivan Toney and Jack Grealish.

The England boss has named a group of 33 players, before he has to trim that down to a final 26-man squad by June 7. He could opt to do that sooner, though, with friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland to come. England then face Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group-stage at Euro 2024. Follow the full squad announcement and Southgate’s press conference with our live blog below!

14:46 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate has revealed that he did not contact Ben White over a potential call-up to England’s Euro 2024 squad.

The Arsenal defender has not featured for the Three Lions since leaving the 2022 World Cup camp early due to “personal reasons”, which have been subject to much speculation.

England boss Southgate said earlier this year that Gunners director Edu had informed him that White did not want to play for his country at this time.

And the decision continues to stand, as confirmed by Southgate.

“As far as I’m aware, he’s not available to us,” he told reporters at Tuesday’s squad announcement.

It has been reported that White was upset by a comment from Southgate’s assistant, Steve Holland, over his well-known indifference to football outside of his job during the World Cup campaign in Qatar.

(Various)

England squad in full

14:40 , Matt Verri

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

(John Walton/PA)

Rashford responds to Euros disappointment

14:34 , Matt Verri

A hugely frustrating afternoon for Marcus Rashford, and he has taken to social media for the first time since the confirmation he had missed out on the Euros.

He shared the England squad in an Instagram story and wrote: “Wishing Gareth and the boys all the best for the up and coming tournament.”

Rashford pays the price for poor form

14:29 , Matt Verri

Marcus Rashford’s disappointing form for Manchester United meant he could not be picked for England’s Euro 2024 squad, Gareth Southgate has confirmed.

Rashford, 26, has earned 60 caps for his country, scoring 17 goals, including three at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But his form for United has been underwhelming this season with only seven Premier League goals.

"These are difficult calls, you are talking about players who are very good players who have been an important part of what we have done,” the Three Lions boss told reporters.

"With Marcus, I feel players in the same area of the pitch have had better seasons, it's as simple as that.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Why so many injuries this season?

14:27 , Matt Verri

“The job here is to adapt to the hand of cards you're dealt with.

“The injuries are a very complex thing. Sometimes players have had to play more than they might have done. Some players have come back earlier than they might have done. There's definitely been a lot of matches in the calendar.

“But it's too easy to say it's just the [fault of a] winter World Cup. It's lots of different reasons."

Can England win the Euros?

14:25 , Matt Verri

“Everybody is waiting for that headline!

“I’d be an idiot if I said no. Equally, if I say yes it doesn’t mean there isn’t a hell of a lot of work ahead of us.

“There’s no doubt what’s possible. The team have been very close already, they know what’s possible.

“In knockout football... you’d argue that Arsenal and Man City were in the best three teams in the Champions League this year. Neither got to where they would have hoped.

“Are we one of those teams that can win, of which there are a few? Yeah, absolutely we are.”

Southgate on style of play

14:22 , Matt Verri

“We’ve got a pretty set style of play now.

“I think the players enjoy that, we’ve had good results doing it, so we’re not going to move far away from what we’ve been.

“Clearly the profile of our midfield for example looks different, and the team will evolve because of that.”

Southgate: Past tournaments not a focus

14:19 , Matt Verri

“We’re really happy where the squad are at.

“Of course, everything starts from zero. It doesn’t matter what we’ve done in the past, we have to go and grab the opportunity that lies in front of us.”

White not available

14:16 , Matt Verri

Southgate is asked if he has spoken to Arsenal defender Ben White.

“No,” he says.

“As far as I’m aware, he’s not available to us.”

Injury problems to consider

14:15 , Matt Verri

Southgate says “a significant number” of the 33-man squad have injury issues.

“We’ve got an important physical challenge - some players are going to need more work,” he says.

“Other plays need refreshing. I think we’ve navigated that well in our previous end-of-season tournaments.

“We’ve never had so many unknown situations.”

Was Eric Dier considered?

14:12 , Matt Verri

“He’s played very well for Bayern and I know that they are very, very happy with them,” Southgate says.

“We think he’s just behind the others guys we’ve selected. We watch every game, he’d obviously played well in some big matches in the Champions League, so conscious of that.

“But we’ve assessed all of that across the board.”

Southgate on young squad

14:11 , Matt Verri

“We’ve got young players with a lot of caps - there’s no reason why young players can’t lead.

“We’ve moved away from a defined leadership group. We’ve got so many people who lead in different ways.

“When you limit that group, it means that others don’t step forward when they might. We’ve got too many good influences around the groups, I want input from various areas.”

Southgate on Shaw injury situation

14:07 , Matt Verri

“He’s up against it. He’s missed a lot of football.

“The fact that he’s been our first-choice in that position, we’re probably giving him a bit longer than we might have done.

“I’m not sure what’s realistic at this moment in time.

“I’d have to say he’s a long shot.”

Why a 33-man squad?

14:06 , Matt Verri

“Everybody has a chance. There are definitely some players we wanted to see,” Southgate says.

“More time is going to help us make better decisions and get a better balanced squad.

“There are some injury issues that are very obvious and some that are more nuanced. We don’t have all the information on and need to work with them.

“This has been as complicated a group as I can remember picking.”

Southgate explains two key decisions

14:05 , Matt Verri

On Rashford: “Just feel that other players in that area of the pitch have had better seasons, it’s as simple as that.”

On Henderson: “The 33 isn’t quite a fair definition - we’re taking a longer squad with some young players to look at.

“Hendo has given himself every chance. The determining factor is the injury he picked up around the last camp. He’s missed five weeks and hasn’t been able to get to the intensity since then. That was a really difficult decision to make.”

England squad confirmed!

14:00 , Matt Verri

Here it is.

Gareth Southgate has named a 33-man squad, to be cut down to 26 ahead of the Euros.

Impressive duo miss out

13:54 , Matt Verri

Tyrick Mitchell and Morgan Gibbs-White among the Premier League’s in-form players who will miss out on selection.

Crystal Palace left-back Mitchell in particular a bit unfortunate, considering the issues England have in that area of the pitch.

Ben Chilwell not included either, meaning it’s likely to be Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw, who is currently injured, trusted at left-back, with Joe Gomez as cover.

(Getty Images)

Showdown in attack?

13:44 , Matt Verri

Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney are both set to make the provisional list.

Will they both make the final 26-man squad? Every chance it’s only of them, so the next two weeks will be a straight battle to be back-up to Harry Kane.

Marcus Rashford’s exclusion does open the door to both going to Germany, but you’d imagine the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon can provide a third option through the middle if required.

(REUTERS)

Ever-increasing list of defenders...

13:36 , Matt Verri

Ezri Konsa is expected to get the nod as well.

The Telegraph report that the Aston Villa defender has made the cut, and could provide an option at either right-back or centre-back.

With plenty of fitness concerns, Gareth Southgate has filled this provisional squad with lots of defensive options.

(Getty Images)

Official confirmation coming soon

13:28 , Matt Verri

Reminder that England will announce the full provisional squad at 2pm - just over half an hour to go.

Gareth Southgate will then hold a press conference, explaining all his key decisions.

We’ll be bringing you everything the England boss has to say.

(REUTERS)

Merson: I would have picked Rashford

13:21 , Matt Verri

Paul Merson has been giving his reaction to the reports coming out on the England squad, and believes Gareth Southgate has made a mistake in leaving out Marcus Rashford.

“Been in tournaments, scored goals, he can rely on him,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“Gareth picks people if they’re out out form, he’ll pick people even if they’re not in their team. I’m really shocked.

“He hasn’t been good, but tournament football is so, so much difference to any other football. I’d have taken him, 100%.

“As a player, he's played in tournaments before. It's so important.”

(AP)

Latest England squad forecast

13:13 , Matt Verri

GK: Pickford, D. Henderson, Trafford, Ramsdale

DEF: Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Branthwaite, Guehi, Colwill, Trippier, Quansah, Dunk

MID: Rice, Bellingham, Wharton, Jones, Eze, Maddison, Mainoo

ATT: Kane, Saka, Palmer, Foden, Bowen, Toney, Grealish, Gordon

TBC: Konsa, Gomez, Lewis, Watkins, Gallagher

Dunk expected to be selected

13:04 , Matt Verri

Lewis Dunk struggled in the England friendlies against Brazil and Belgium back in March, but he retains the trust of Gareth Southgate.

He will reportedly make the provisional squad, along with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Levi Colwill and Jarell Quansah.

Feels like it’s all to play for in terms of making the final 26-man squad.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Grealish makes the cut

12:53 , Matt Verri

Speaking of...

Jack Grealish is set to be named on Gareth Southgate’s long list.

Just three goals and three assists in all competitions for Manchester City this season, but Grealish is expected to be selected, according to The Athletic.

(Getty Images)

Southgate moves away from familiar names

12:48 , Matt Verri

Gareth Southgate has been accused of showing too much loyalty to certain players in the past, but it’s shaping up to be a more ruthless squad selection this time.

Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson, Ben Chilwell and Reece James all expected to be left at home.

No word yet on Jack Grealish.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Rashford set to miss out!

12:40 , Matt Verri

Huge call from Gareth Southgate.

According to The Athletic, Marcus Rashford has been left out of the England squad.

It’s expected more than 30 players will be named in the initial list today, but Rashford set to be left out.

He’s had a poor season, and the likes of Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen have been preferred.

(REUTERS)

Four goalkeepers in initial squad

12:30 , Matt Verri

Aaron Ramsdale is in line to join Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and James Trafford in today’s provisional squad.

Means Nick Pope will miss out, having just returned from injury.

Reports from talkSPORT suggest Trafford will be on the one to be dropped for the final 26-man squad.

(Getty Images)

Disappointment for James

12:21 , Matt Verri

As expected, Reece James will not be included in the England squad.

The Athletic report that the Chelsea captain has missed out on selection, after an injury-hit campaign.

James returned to action with an impressive cameo against Nottingham Forest, but was then sent off for kicking out against Brighton and missed the final day of the season.

Southgate already has plenty of injury concerns, so no risks taken with James.

Looks like it will be Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw as the full-back options, with Levi Colwill capable of filling in at left-back.

(AFP via Getty Images)

White stance on England

12:13 , Matt Verri

Ben White not expected to be involved in the Euros squad, after he told England earlier this season he did not want to be considered for selection.

The Arsenal defender has not been named in a Three Lions squad since he left the World Cup in Qatar in November 2022 for personal reasons.

White has been in brilliant form for Arsenal this season but was left out by England boss Southgate when he named his squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Southgate revealed that he received a call from Arsenal sporting director Edu saying that White had not made himself available.

“Clearly on form I cannot say he does not deserve to be in,” Southgate said in March.

“We had a call from Edu last week saying that Ben did not want to be considered for England squads at this time.

“For me, that is a great shame. He is a player I really like. He is a player I took to the Euros when he was at Brighton, a player we took to the World Cup.

“I spoke to him post-Qatar because I was keen to pick him and there was clearly reticence on his side. I do not know fully why that is but I have to respect that.”

(Getty Images)

Good news for Toney!

12:04 , Matt Verri

This squad is filling up...

The Mail report that Ivan Toney will be named in the England squad.

Not looking too positive for the likes of Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

(Getty Images)

Maddison and Mainoo to be picked

11:55 , Matt Verri

A couple of hours until we get official confirmation, but Kobbie Mainoo and James Maddison are both expected to be named in the squad.

No surprise with Mainoo, who has enjoyed a hugely impressive campaign for Manchester United and shone when making his England debut earlier this season.

Maddison’s form has dipped off in recent weeks so his place in the squad was in doubt, but he is set to make the cut.

(Getty Images)

Plenty of options in attack...

11:48 , Matt Verri

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are obvious selections. Jarrod Bowen will also reportedly be picked, and Cole Palmer can surely expect to be involved.

One of Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins will play back-up to Kane this summer - remains to be seen if they both make the provisional squad or not.

Out wide, Anthony Gordon will hope he’s done enough for Newcastle to earn a spot. Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford, you’d imagine, will be feeling fairly nervous.

(Getty Images)

Latest England squad forecast

11:42 , Matt Verri

Here’s how the England squad is potentially looking at the moment.

This is of course not confirmed yet, but appears to be about 24 spots in the squad taken so far.

Reminder that Gareth Southgate will name a larger 30-plus man squad this afternoon.

GK: Pickford, D. Henderson, Trafford, Pope/Ramsdale

DEF: Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Branthwaite, Guehi, Colwill, Quansah

MID: Rice, Bellingham, Wharton, Jones, Mainoo, Eze

ATT: Kane, Saka, Palmer, Foden, Bowen

TBC: Konsa, Dunk, Gomez, Lewis, Trippier, James, Gallagher, Maddison, Rashford, Grealish, Watkins, Toney, Gordon, White

OUT: Chilwell, J. Henderson, Sterling

(The FA via Getty Images)

Quansah to make the cut

11:31 , Matt Verri

Another fairly surprising one - Jarell Quansah is in line to be called up.

The Times report that the Liverpool centre-back will join Curtis Jones in the 30-plus man squad.

The 21-year-old, who made 13 Premier League starts this season, is yet to make his senior England debut.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Palace quartet to get the nod

11:21 , Matt Verri

Expected to be plenty of Crystal Palace representation in the squad named this afternoon.

Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze are all set to be included in the long list.

Reward for a flying finish to the season!

(The FA via Getty Images)

Chilwell a shock absentee?

11:12 , Matt Verri

Ben Chilwell will not be going to Euro 2024.

The Guardian report that the Chelsea left-back will miss out, with Luke Shaw set to be trusted despite currently being out injured.

Jarrad Branthwaite is expected to make today’s provisional squad, along with Levi Colwill, who would also offer another option at left-back.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Sterling not expected to be included

11:03 , Matt Verri

Raheem Sterling is set to be overlooked in the provisional squad.

The Chelsea winger has missed out on recent England squads and has not done enough to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s thinking, according to The Telegraph.

No particular surprise there - so many options in those wide areas.

(REUTERS)

Full-back decisions to make

10:48 , Matt Verri

Plenty for Gareth Southgate to ponder with his full-backs.

Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be included, and the England boss is likely to trust Kieran Trippier as usual.

The Newcastle man could be forced to fill in at left-back this summer, with Luke Shaw still not fit and Ben Chilwell having plenty of injury issues himself this season.

Reece James did not return to action until late in the campaign, and then got himself sent off to further reduce his opportunity to impress.

Tyrick Mitchell has impressed for Crystal Palace - remains to be seen whether he’s done enough to be included.

(Getty Images)

Henderson set to miss out

10:37 , Matt Verri

Jordan Henderson will reportedly not be included in the provisional England squad.

An unhappy spell in Saudi Arabia has been followed by a move to Ajax, and the 33-year-old will not be involved at the Euros this summer, according to the Athletic.

It’s suggested that Curtis Jones will make the initial squad named this afternoon.

(Getty Images)

One goalkeeper spot up for grabs?

10:34 , Matt Verri

Three goalkeepers will be named in the final squad, unless Gareth Southgate is feeling very brave. Or cautious.

Jordan Pickford will be one of those and first-choice this summer, and Aaron Ramsdale should also make the cut, despite not really featuring for Arsenal this season.

That leaves one place. Nick Pope is fit again and probably the favourite, but James Trafford, Dean Henderson and Jack Butland are potential options too.

(Getty Images)

Euro 2024 dates for England

10:18 , Matt Verri

The Three Lions have two pre-tournament friendlies, against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 3 before they face Iceland four days later.

Then the serious business begins. England take on Serbia on June 16, and face Denmark on June 20.

Their group-stage campaign comes to an end when they play Slovenia on June 25.

Fingers crossed that is not the end of their time in Germany...

(REUTERS)

Deadline for final squad

10:09 , Matt Verri

With today just being a preliminary squad, Gareth Southgate will then have time to pick and choose who is fit and firing before making his final decision.

UEFA have mandated a deadline of June 7 for teams to name their final squads, but Southgate could opt to lock in his 26-man squad sooner than that.

Good morning!

09:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of England’s squad announcement for Euro 2024!

Gareth Southgate will today name a provisional list of players, which will be trimmed down in the next couple of weeks to finalise a 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Plenty of big decisions to make, which the England boss will explain in a press conference this afternoon.

We’ll have full coverage of the announcement and that press conference, with the squad set to be revealed at 2pm BST.