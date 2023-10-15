England rugby fans dressed as Lord Nelson involved in chaotic fights during World Cup clash

England rugby fans dressed as Lord Nelson were thrown out of the World Cup quarter-final against Fiji after fights broke out in the stands in Marseille.

Video surfaced on social media that showed multiple fans involved in scraps at the Stade Velodrome, with one supporter being picked up and launched down several rows of seats amid the scuffles.

The fight appeared to involve a group of men in fancy dress and was during a thrilling quarter-final clash, which England won 30-24 after surviving a late Fiji comeback.

World Rugby confirmed those involved in the fights were ejected from the stadium.

Unsavoury scenes at Stade Velodrome as several England fans are removed for fighting.#RWC2023 #ENGvFIJ pic.twitter.com/ouuLhq7Ps0 — The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (@GoodBadRugby) October 15, 2023

It is unclear if there were any injuries, but the fight appeared to unfold in front of a child who was in that area of the stadium, while the man who was thrown crashed into another group of spectators who were trying to watch the match.

On the pitch, England were steered into the semi-finals of the World Cup after by the boot of captain Owen Farrell after Steve Borthwick’s side faced down a Fiji fightback in a dramatic victory in Marseille.

England appeared to be cruising into the next round when they led 24-10 heading into the final quarter thanks to tries by Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant and Farrell’s pinpoint kicking at Stade Velodrome.

But their foundations shook when Peni Ravai went over in the 65th minute and a nerve-jangling finish beckoned as Vilimoni Botitu crossed to level the score soon after.

Farrell landed a drop-goal to usher in the unbearably tense closing minutes and with Fiji throwing the kitchen sink at them, they picked off a loose pass and sped downfield through Joe Marchant.

Farrell landed his fifth penalty and despite one final assault from the Islanders, the white wall held firm to secure a semi-final against either France or South Africa.

The Independent has contacted World Rugby for comment