New England Revolution host Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action

Atlanta United FC (6-8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (6-11-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE New England +108, Atlanta United FC +213, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United visits the New England Revolution in Eastern Conference action.

The Revolution are 4-11-1 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution have a 6-4 record in one-goal matches.

United is 6-6-3 against Eastern Conference teams. United has a 3-0-0 record in games it records at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has five goals and four assists for the Revolution. Giacomo Vrioni has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Thiago Almada has scored six goals and added two assists for United. Tristan Muyumba has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 5-5-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Peyton Miller (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Henrich Ravas (injured), Tomas Chancalay (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

United: Tyler Wolff (injured), Edwin Mosquera (injured), Bartosz Slisz (injured), Luis Abram (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured), Saba Lobzhanidze (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press