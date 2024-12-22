England recall Root for ODIs but Stokes left out

Joe Root has an average of 47.60 in ODIs [Getty Images]

England have recalled batter Joe Root to their men's one-day international squad for the tour of India and the 2025 Champions Trophy, but the injured Ben Stokes misses out.

Root, ranked number one in the Test batting rankings, has 171 ODI caps but has not played for the white-ball side since an outing at the World Cup in November 2023.

He is part of a 15-player squad that also includes pace bowler Mark Wood following his recovery from a right elbow injury.

England Test captain Stokes has not been selected because of a hamstring injury he suffered in the third Test in New Zealand earlier this month.

The tour to India in January and February includes five T20 internationals and three ODIs before England travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Root, who turns 34 on 30 December, has only been selected in the ODI squad.

The two series will be Brendon McCullum's first in charge of the men's white ball set-up.

McCullum, who was appointed to the role in September, will combine it with his job as England Test coach.

Left-arm bowler Reece Topley and all-rounders Sam Curran and Will Jacks miss out on both squads, which will be captained by Jos Buttler.

England squad for T20 series in India: Jos Buttler (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England squad for ODI series in India and Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

England itinerary in India:

T20 series

Wednesday, 22 January, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Saturday, 25 January, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tuesday, 28 January, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

Friday, 31 January, MCA Stadium, Pune

Sunday, 2 February, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

ODI series

Thursday, 6 February, VCA Stadium, Nagpur

Sunday, 9 February, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Wednesday, 12 February, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad