What do England need to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals?

England's hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals are in the balance after suffering a narrow seven-run defeat by South Africa in St Lucia.

Jos Buttler's side made the perfect start to the Super 8s with an excellent eight-wicket win over co-hosts West Indies, but their loss to the Proteas means there is still work to be done if they are to reach the last four.

Things got even trickier for England when the Windies demolished USA in Barbados later on Friday.

BBC Sport looks at the current state of play in Group 2 and what England need to do to qualify.

Points table

[BBC]

Fixtures and schedule

Sunday, 23 June (15:30 BST): USA v England

Monday, 24 June (01:30 BST): West Indies v South Africa

Can England still reach the semi-finals?

In short, yes.

If England beat USA on Sunday then they have a very good chance of reaching the semi-finals.

It could go down to net run-rate again though, if West Indies beat South Africa in their remaining fixture.

They could also progress on net run-rate with a defeat, though they would need West Indies to lose heavily to South Africa.

That would see South Africa top the group with six points and England, West Indies and USA all on two points.

How is net run-rate calculated?

Run-rate is the average number of runs scored per over by a team in their entire innings - so, for example, a score of 140 off 20 overs equals seven runs per over.

Net run-rate is calculated by subtracting the opposition's run-rate from the other team's run-rate.

The winning side will therefore have a positive net run-rate, and the losers a negative net run-rate.

In a tournament, net run-rate is worked out by taking the average runs per over scored by that team in each game and subtracting the average runs per over scored against them in each game.

If a team is bowled out inside their allotted overs, their run-rate is calculated by dividing the runs by the maximum overs they could have batted - 20 overs in the case of this tournament.

How can I follow it on the BBC?

Whether it is pre-match, in-game or post-match, the BBC has you covered.

There will be ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra on every game in the Super 8s.

That commentary, plus live text updates and in-play video clips, will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

Before and after every England game there will be a Test Match Special podcast available on BBC Sounds.

You will also be able to follow regular coverage on the BBC Cricket Instagram, and WhatsApp accounts.

The tournament is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports.