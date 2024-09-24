England prop Ellis Genge commits long-term future to Bristol

Ellis Genge is set to stay in English rugby (Getty Images)

England prop Ellis Genge has committed his future to Bristol Bears after agreeing a new long-term deal to remain at the club.

Genge, 29, rejoined his boyhood club from Leicester Tigers in 2022 and has made 45 appearances across two stints at Ashton Gate.

A key figure for his country, the loosehead is part of England’s leadership group and has twice captained Steve Borthwick’s side during his 62 international appearances.

His renewal at Bristol serves as a boost to Borthwick’s options after the departure of key leadership figures including Owen Farrell at the end of last season.

“This club and city mean so much to me, so I’m proud to be committing my long-term future here,” Genge said after signing a deal that is likely to keep him within English rugby beyond the next World Cup.

“I’ve said before that I’m as passionate about playing for Bristol as I am about playing for England, so it was an easy decision to stay.

“I’ve loved being back down here, close to my family in a city I’ve always called home, and I’m really excited about what this group of players can achieve over the next few years.”

Ellis Genge has become a key figure for England (PA Archive)

Genge missed England’s summer tour of New Zealand due to injury but is set to return to Borthwick’s squad ahead of November fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

He is a likely recipient of an “enhanced EPS” contract, a newly-introduced deal that will afford the England head coach greater control over a select group of players.

Borthwick has scope to award up to 25 of these deals, though is likely to initially hand out a smaller number. Though the final details are still to be sorted, Maro Itoje and Jamie George were announced as having been offered the contracts when renewing at Saracens last season.

The retention of Genge is a key bit of business for Bristol after an offseason in which the club slimmed down their squad and wage bill. The club surged to a fifth-placed finish last season and began the new Premiership campaign with a win at Newcastle on Friday night.

“Ellis has already achieved a lot of great things in his career, but what excites me most about Ellis committing long term to the Bears is his hunger and desire to be even better in every part of his game on and off the field,” Pat Lam, Bristol’s director of rugby, said.

“He is a passionate and proud Bristolian, which comes through massively in his leadership skills as he drives others to be at their best for the team and our community.

“We are all really pleased Ellis is staying as he is a massive part of our team, and I look forward to seeing the big things he is going to achieve for both club and country moving forward.”