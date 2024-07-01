England player ratings vs Slovakia: Off-colour Jude Bellingham delivers magic moment as Kobbie Mainoo shines

England scraped through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 by beating Slovakia 2-1 after extra-time.

Gareth Southgate’s side were heading for a humiliating defeat until Jude Bellingham scored a brilliant 95th-minute bicycle kick to force an additional 30 minutes.

Harry Kane scored early in extra-time to send England through and spare Gareth Southgate’s blushes.

Here’s how England rated in Gelsenkirchen...

Jordan Pickford 5

Is always annoyed about something, but had particular right to be here. Effectively a fan on the pitch for much of the game, tearing his hair out at the lack of movement ahead.

Kyle Walker 3

All at sea against Haraslín in the first-half and so loose in possession, too. Should really have been dragged at the break. A shocker for 90 minutes, but long-throw caused havoc for the leveller. Recovered composure in extra-time with some important bits of defending.

John Stones 4

Lack of communication with Guehi in the air led to Slovakia opener. Did as much arm-waving as anyone at lack of options. Dozing when Bellingham took quick free-kick, almost gifting Slovakia a second.

Marc Guéhi 5

Thankless task after being booked so early. Made a key block to bail out Walker but then went for same ball as Stones in build-up to opener and didn't track his runner. Great desire to win flick-on for Bellingham’s leveller, though.

Kieran Trippier 2

Hospital pass put Guehi in trouble and earned him a booking inside five minutes. Almost cleared the stand with one good opening and prompted boos when cutting back for the umpteenth time in the tournament. Limped off in the second-half.

Declan Rice 4

Game passed him by in the first-half, in both directions. Outshone by junior midfield partner until coming so close to equaliser when strike from distance hit the post. Stamina came in to its own in extra-time.

Kobbie Mainoo 7

England’s brightest player by a mile, having been brought in for Gallagher as the only change. Tried to play forwards, drove through tight gaps and threatened with strikes from range. Booked.

Bukayo Saka 5

Hesitant in the kind of areas where, in a club shirt, he doesn't think twice. Switched to left-back, two days after saying publicly that was “not the solution”, but did a decent job there for the team, and when returning to the right as a wing-back in extra-time. The only one of the front-five to last 120 minutes.

Jude Bellingham 6

So that’s why you leave him on the pitch. Looked physically spent, had hardly made a good decision all night, but produced a moment of brilliance to force extra-time with England on the brink.

Phil Foden 4

Had shown signs of growing into the tournament against Slovenia but struggled to get involved in the first-half. Thought he’d equalised but VAR spotted offside - could he have held his run? Great free-kick delivery should have made seen Kane head in.

Harry Kane 5

Wore one in the face when pressing straight from kick-off, which was about as interesting as it got in the first-half. The “peak sharpness” he’d promised did not arrive and looked to have blown England’s chance of a leveller when heading wide from Foden free-kick. Alert in extra-time to nod the winner instead.

Substitutes

Cole Palmer (Trippier 66’) 5

Should have been on earlier. Immediately whipped in a dangerous ball.

Eberechi Eze (Mainoo 84’) 5

Will never be more pleased with a horribly scuffed volley. Carried the ball well to ease pressure against tired opponents.

Ivan Toney (Foden 90’) 6

Looked on course for one of the cruelest, most pointless major tournaments debut of all-time when sent on with England seconds from elimination. Instead, made the vital goal for Kane. Hold-up play was excellent.

Ezri Konsa (Bellingham 105’) N/A

Conor Gallagher (Kane 105’) N/A

Unused: Henderson, Ramsdale, Dunk, Gomez, Shaw, Alexander-Arnold, Wharton, Bowen, Gordon, Watkins