England Euro 2024 squad: When does Gareth Southgate announce who's going to Euros today?

England players will today discover if they are going to Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate has a huge task at hand to whittle down his hugely talented selection of players to a 26-man squad, although it was originally set to be just 23 until an intervention from a number of national team managers earlier this year. The Three Lions boss could announce a provisional selection of 30 players.

In goal, England’s No1 is set at Jordan Pickford but Jack Butland, James Trafford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson all fancy their chances of filling the two back-up spots - with each squad required to have three keepers.

Injuries are dominating Southgate’s selections in defence. Reece James has just returned for Chelsea but Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are still yet to make their comebacks for Manchester United.

Central midfield is looking a bit bare with Southgate favourite Kalvin Phillips ruled out and Jordan Henderson enduring a mixed season. Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton are two more youthful options to make the Euros.

England’s selection dilemmas are as prominent in attack as anywhere on the pitch. Cole Palmer has made himself a shoo-in yet strong seasons from Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Ollie Watkins are hard to ignore. Under pressure are the tournament stalwarts Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

When is England’s Euro 2024 squad announcement?

The England Euro 2024 squad will be announced on Tuesday, May 21 at 2pm BST.

However, this will only be a preliminary squad as Southgate will then have time to pick and choose who is fit and who is firing before the tournament itself.

England’s first game at Euro 2024 is against Serbia on June 16, but first they play Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3 before Iceland on June 7 in warm-up friendlies.

UEFA have mandated a deadline of June 7 for teams to name their final squads, but Southgate will hope to have his 26 locked in as soon as possible.