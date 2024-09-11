What England must prove against Australia to extend white ball cricket ‘dynasty’

England have changed coach since exiting the T20 World Cup to India (Getty Images)

The Bazball 2.0 white-ball venture has been confirmed for the start of 2025, but before that England take on Australia in a white-ball series packed into September.

By the time Australia land, England will have played six Test matches, a white-ball series against Pakistan, a T20 World Cup, and most of the domestic cricket season, including The Hundred.

Nonetheless, the appetite for England against Australia matches remains high, and many venues are sold out, despite the changeable weather, unlike the bleak picture on day four of the Test match at Lord’s.

It might not spark the same intensity as the Ashes last summer, which captured the attention of the nation as England battled back from 2-0 down to draw the series in a dramatic conclusion at the Oval, but there will always be some rivalry when the two sides meet on a cricket pitch.

The focus will be on the home side as they enter a rebuilding phase after crashing out of the 50-over World Cup last year and only just qualifying for the Champions Trophy, then being comfortably beaten by India in the T20 semi-finals this summer.

Brendon McCullum, who led the transformation of England’s Test fortunes, is next in line to take the white ball job in addition to his red ball duties, and has extended his contract until 2027, but it will be another difficult task.

There are serious question marks over Jos Buttler’s leadership following England’s poor recent performances, but McCullum has decided to stick with the wicketkeeper-batter.

“I’m very confident (over Buttler as captain),” McCullum said speaking at the Oval just days after his appointment was announced.

“When I started with the Test side (Ben) Stokes and I knew each other, we had a natural respect for each other, but I wouldn’t say we were mates.

“What we’ve developed over the last couple of years is a very close friendship to the point I call him a very close mate.

“Jos and I actually start from a stronger base. We know each other, we’re mates, we have similar styles of play in our game. What I want from Jos is for him to enjoy the next few years.”

Jos Buttler has come under pressure as England captain after the last two World Cups (Getty Images)

McCullum added: “He’s been a little bit miserable at times…I think he’s not naturally as expressive as what some may be. But I think he’s done a great job right? He won a World Cup as captain.

“He’s been part of a World Cup-winning team previously as well. He’s an incredibly gifted player. He’s a fine leader.

Australia won the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023 (Getty Images)

“My job is to get the best out of him so that all those that sit in the dressing room feel like they can be 10 foot tall and bulletproof when they walk out to play, and they know that the skipper is going to give them that extra pat on the back and enjoy the ride with them. So it’s a great challenge.”

Buttler, who turns 34 in September, will be absent for the three T20Is and is a doubt for the five ODIs that follow against Australia with a calf injury that ruled him out of the Hundred and has affected him since July.

Brendon McCullum has been appointed England’s white abll coach in addition to his Test role (Getty Images)

England’s T20s against Australia will be a chance to see what the side looks like without Buttler at the helm. Marcus Trescothick is the interim head coach, and Phil Salt will be captaining the side, for a difficult challenge against a side that lifted the 50-over World Cup a year ago. England remain in transition but are capping five new players and moving on from Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow.

“We need to acknowledge the white ball side has been a dynasty, from the time Eoin Morgan came in, they’ve won a couple of World Cups, we’ve seen some once in a generation players come through,” McCullum said.

“Some guys are coming towards the end and there’s a natural regeneration and that’s the big thing that excites me, within English cricket, particularly white-ball, they’ve learned from those once in a generation players…so it’s a great compliment to them and I think we’ve got some opportunities to introduce some of that talent and blend it with the guys who have experience and been part of that success.

“We try and bring the positivity and style that I like to operate in across all formats and I think it will give us a good chance of being successful.”