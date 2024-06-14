England: 'Incredible' Marc Guehi backed by team-mates past and present to shine at Euro 2024

Crystal Palace team-mates past and present have backed the "incredible" Marc Guehi to step up and solve England's centre-back crisis as the Three Lions launch their quest for European glory this weekend.

Gareth Southgate's side meet Serbia in Gelsenkirchen in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday, but with Harry Maguire injured, will do so without one half of the defensive pairing that has formed the bedrock of their past three major tournament campaigns.

Maguire, though often criticised over his sketchy club form, has been a hugely reliable figure in an England shirt and a Southgate favourite. However, the 31-year-old was cut from the squad, having failed to recover from a calf injury in time and leaves big boots to fill.

Guehi only returned from his own injury absence just in time to finish the season with Palace, but now looks the front-runner to make his first major tournament appearance alongside John Stones, having started the warm-up friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland last week.

Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher (The FA via Getty Images)

"He's an incredible player, an incredible person," said Palace star and fellow tournament novice Eberechi Eze. "He's just ready. You can see it in the way he plays, in the way he carries himself. He's a leader. And for someone his age, he's extremely mature. I have no questions about him, I know he's capable to do whatever he's called upon to do."

Stones's own struggle for form and fitness in the latter part of the campaign has added to Southgate's headache going into the tournament. The Manchester City defender started only one of the champions' last 10 league matches and has seen his preparations since joining up with England disrupted by illness and an ankle injury, though he returned to training on Thursday.

The Crystal Palace fab four (The FA via Getty Images)

A Serbian attack spearheaded by ex-Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will provide a stern early test and, if picked, there will be pressure on Guehi, despite his inexperience, to hit the ground running.

But Conor Gallagher, who spent a season on loan at Palace in 2021-22, has no doubts he is up to the task.

"He'll be brilliant if he does [start]," said the Chelsea midfielder. "He's a top guy and a top player and I couldn't be happier if he managed to start some games at the tournament. He's been brilliant for Palace and England when he's played, so he's more than ready. He's very professional, very hard-working, a great leader, too. He's got everything you need to be a top defender."