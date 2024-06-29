England handed fitness boost on eve of Slovakia last-16 clash at Euro 2024

England have been handed a clean bill of health in a major boost to Gareth Southgate for the last-16 showdown with Slovakia at Euro 2024.

All 26 of the Three Lions’ tournament squad took part in training at their Blankenhain base on Saturday afternoon as preparations ramped up for Sunday night’s knockout clash back at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

That means that Kieran Trippier is fit to feature after sitting out team training on both Thursday and Friday amid reported fears over a lingering injury issue.

He will be expected to continue deputising at left-back against Slovakia as he has throughout the tournament so far, though first-choice option Luke Shaw will hope to earn his first minutes of the Euros on Sunday after finally shaking off a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for both club and country since mid-February.

There are no concerns over Declan Rice, who joined Trippier in working away from the main group on Thursday as England look to manage both players’ workload.

Rice is expected to be partnered in midfield on Sunday by Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, who impressed coming off the bench at half-time in Tuesday night’s turgid goalless draw with Slovenia to complete Group C.

No absentees: England had all 26 players in training ahead of their Euro 2024 last-16 tie against Slovakia (The FA via Getty Images)

That would mean dropping Conor Gallagher, whose move into the starting lineup after the abandonment of the Trent Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment lasted all of 45 minutes in Cologne.

Phil Foden also trained with England again as normal on Saturday, having also done so on Friday after returning to Germany following a brief trip home to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their third child.

It remains to be seen if the under-fire Southgate makes any changes to his misfiring attack after an underwhelming group stage showing, with Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon having also been bright as substitutes against Slovenia.

Gordon is fit to play and has trained as normal after falling off an electric bike at England’s training camp on Wednesday and suffering a large graze on his chin as well as cuts to his nose, forearm and knuckles.

The Newcastle winger has pledged to do a cycling-themed celebration if he scores against Slovakia.

"I'll put the stabilisers next to the pitch maybe and you lot (the media) will get credit for the celebration," he said. "I will do it. You've got my word."