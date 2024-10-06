England handed double injury scare with Ezri Konsa and Morgan Gibbs-White doubts for Nations League fixtures

England could be without Ezri Konsa and Morgan Gibbs-White for upcoming Nations League matches after the pair suffered injuries playing for their clubs on Sunday.

Konsa sustained a hamstring injury just 12 minutes into Aston Villa’s goalless draw with Manchester United, while Gibbs-White was taken on in the second half of Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea pair Noni Madueke and Levi Colwill are also slight concerns after coming off late on at Stamford Bridge.

All four players were named in Lee Carsley’s 25-man squad for England’s Nations League fixtures against Greece and Finland next week.

Konsa started the Three Lions’ 2-0 win over Finland last time out, while Gibbs-White came off the bench to make his debut in the 2-0 victory over Ireland.

Morgan Gibbs-White appeared in significant pain at Stamford Bridge (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

“I think it is a hamstring but I don't know if big or small," Villa boss Emery said about Konsa's injury.

However, after Emery’s post-match press conference a Villa official suggested that even a small injury could rule Konsa out for two weeks, and it would not make sense for him to join up with the England squad.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was also unclear on how serious Gibbs-White’s injury was, saying: "He will be assessed and tomorrow he will do a scan to see if he can join the England squad. I hope for the best.”

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was more confident on Madueke and Colwill. He said: “I think they are both ok when they went inside [to the changing room].

“We will see but I don't think there is any problem there.”

England interim manager Carsley is looking to extend his two-game winning streak ahead of Greece’s visit to Wembley on Thursday and the trip to Finland on Sunday.