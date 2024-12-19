England full-back Kildunne extends Harlequins deal

Ellie Kildunne was named player of the championship in this year's Six Nations [Rex Features]

World player of the year Ellie Kildunne has signed a new "multi-year" contract with Harlequins.

The England full-back has won four Six Nations titles in a row and played in the 2022 World Cup final.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 tries in 46 internationals and also represented Great Britain in the rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics.

Kildunne was named the game's best female player by World Rugby in November.

"We're thrilled Ellie has renewed with the club, she's central to how we want to play the game and encapsulates exactly what it means to play the Quins way," head coach Ross Chisholm told the club's website.

"She's really stepped up as a leader in this group over this season. To see her working alongside the young English talent we've got coming through is really exciting for what the future holds for this team."

Harlequins have not confirmed the length of the contract.

Kildunne was presented with her world player of the year trophy by former England and Harlequins winger Ugo Monye [Getty Images]

Kildunne began her career at Gloucester-Hartpury before joining Wasps in 2020.

A move to Harlequins followed a year later and she has made 40 appearances in the 'quarters' shirt.

She made her Red Roses debut in 2017 and is a two-time Six Nations Grand Slam winner.

Kildunne was named Women's Six Nations player of the year and scored 14 tries in nine Tests in 2024.

Chisholm added: "Ellie is always striving to be better, even after winning world player of the year she's talking about what she's going to do in 2025.

"We're excited to see what that'll be in a Quins shirt over the next few years."