England fans injured in attacks before Euro 2024 semi-final

A supporter is arrested before England vs Netherlands (REUTERS)

Five people were injured as Dutch fans attacked England supporters before tonight’s Euro 2024 semi-final in Dortmund, UK police said.

England fans in Dortmund before tonight’s game have warned to seek areas where there is a German police presence, a statement added.

The attacks happened at bars where England fans were drinking before the match, which takes place at 9pm local time this evening.

The statement from UK police said gangs of Netherlands supporters identified as “risk” had travelled to Dortmund ahead of the game.

“It appears that there have been several instances of Dutch fans attacking England fans in bars and attempting to steal flags,” police said.

“We understand this has resulted in minor injuries to five people.”

