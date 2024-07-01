England Euro 2024 LIVE: Latest news and updates as injury rocks Gareth Southgate’s plans for Switzerland

Southgate has tried to evoke the spirit of 1966 (REUTERS)

England enjoyed the narrowest of lucky escapes to secure a 2-1 win over Slovakia in their Euro 2024 last-16 clash after a last-gasp bicycle kick by Jude Bellingham took the match to extra time, before Harry Kane headed the winner.

England were absolutely abject against a Slovakia team who were aggressive from the start and pressed their opponents relentlessly, taking the lead with an Ivan Schranz strike from a counter-attack in the 25th minute.

Declan Rice hit the post from long range as England desperately sought an equaliser but it wasn’t until five minutes into added time that Bellingham finally found the net to undeservedly save the Three Lions. It was a first shot on target in the game for Gareth Southgate’s men and Kane then headed home in the first minute of extra time.

Southgate will have a number of questions to answer ahead of the quarter-final, but will face an anxious wait over the fitness of Kieran Trippier, who was contending with injury in the build up to the game, and was taken off in the 66th minute after a heavy challenge.

England will face Switzerland in the quarter-finals after they knocked out defending champions Italy with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction after England’s last-16 fixture:

England Euro 2024 latest

14:21 , Sonia Twigg

Stones said after the Slovakia win that England could “kind of take the handbrake off” after Sunday’s emotional win – comments that seemed to surprise Southgate.

“(Last night) was an example of cup football,” he said. “Sometimes cup football is about character, heart, the spirit.

“We didn’t defend well at the start and we didn’t play through their press, which was really well organised, and we struggled to break that first line of pressure.

“That wasn’t a handbrake. That was we had a problem that we couldn’t solve getting the ball into the second line of the pitch and there’s a big difference.

“I think the game against the Swiss will throw completely different tactical problems – just as difficult, just as complex and a different solution to solve.

“But we’ve got a few days to recover and that’s going to be important because the energy levels that were required, whether we’ve got any injuries, we need to assess.

“Obviously we lose Marc (Guehi) for the next game as well, so plenty for us to think about.”

Bellingham will react to things the same as other young people - Gareth Southgate

13:47 , Sonia Twigg

Young star Bellingham epitomised that spirit when acrobatically striking home in stoppage time to salvage England’s campaign before hitting back at those talking “rubbish” about them afterwards.

“He was 21 yesterday and he’s doing unbelievably well,” Southgate said. “I understand his world better than a lot of people, I think. His world is different to pretty much every other 21-year-old in the world.

“He’s had an incredible impact on his clubs, his national team already, but he’s still a young man and he is going to say things, react to things, in a way that young people will.

“But what he can provide us are these moments where he grabs things by the scruff of the neck and his character, and his personality creates moments that can change a big game.

“That’s what he has given to us again. Two hugely important goals for us in this tournament already. He’s a great boy, he’s super to work with, wants to do well.

“Also, I think he knows that we’re trying to help him through all of these challenges and hurdles that the different environment of the national team brings because it is a different environment.”

Few understand that better than defender John Stones, who has gone from perennial Premier League champions Manchester City to his fifth major international tournament.

Switzerland will pose ‘big tactical challenge’ for England – Gareth Southgate

13:26 , Sonia Twigg

The fighting spirit was as impressive as their overall performance was alarming in Gelsenkirchen, with far better needed from the Euro 2020 runners-up against the Swiss on Saturday.

“You build on the spirit that they’ve shown, the belief that they’ll have gained from that,” Southgate said.

“Equally, we’re not naive. We’re going to play a team that have looked outstanding, not just in this tournament but for quite a while as well. That’s going to be a big tactical challenge for us.

“We know that the level of our game will need to be higher, but there was a spirit and there was a togetherness that has been building.

“We’ve had a lot of problems to solve through this whole lead into the camp, through the tournament.

“We’re putting a plaster over different things and giving young players opportunities. We’re somehow finding a way.

“I can imagine how everybody is going to react to that, even though we’ve won. But we’re still in there and the one thing that can’t be questioned is the desire, the commitment, the character.”

13:07 , Jack Rathborn

Jude Bellingham has denied claims that he disrespected Slovakia fans after England scraped through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

After full time, Bellingham was filmed walking with Harry Kane, kissing his own hand and grabbing his crotch while looking into the crowd. That led some to believe that the 21-year-old was disrespecting Slovakia fans, but the midfielder has now moved to dismiss that notion.

Here’s what he had to say:

Switzerland will pose ‘big tactical challenge’ for England – Gareth Southgate

13:02 , Sonia Twigg

Gareth Southgate knows stumbling but spirited England have to raise their game if they are to stand a chance of beating “outstanding” Switzerland in Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final.

A trip to Dusseldorf awaits after Jude Bellingham came to the rescue with a 95th-minute overhead equaliser against wily Slovakia on Sunday before Harry Kane sealed a 2-1 extra-time win.

England were seconds away from their tournament coming to an end in humiliating fashion, only to squeak through to a fourth successive major quarter-final under Southgate.

12:36 , Sonia Twigg

England fans threw their pints into the air at BoxPark Wembley to celebrate after Jude Bellingham‘s injury time equaliser against Slovakia in the Euros last 16 on Sunday, 30 June.

The midfielder’s overhead kick five minutes into stoppage time sent the match to extra time with captain Harry Kane’s header sealing a 2-1 victory a day after Bellingham’s 21st birthday.

Bellingham celebrated his goal by raising his arms and shouting “Who else?” before seemingly gesturing a talking expression with his hand.

England will next face Switzerland in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

England train after Slovakia win

12:19 , Sonia Twigg

Reportedly only nine outfield players took part in the training session on Monday.

The nine are: Ollie Watkins, Lewis Dunk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Jarrod Bowen, Adam Wharton, Anthony Gordon, Joe Gomez and Conor Gallagher

12:02 , Sonia Twigg

Gareth Southgate has explained why he showed England players a presentation about the 1966 World Cup win as their Euro 2024 campaign continues.

Speaking after their 2-1 victory against Slovakia on Sunday, 30 June, the under-pressure England boss said that he wanted to highlight how tournaments “take you in strange places and difficult routes.”

It came after Southgate revealed that Ivan Toney “had the hump” with him for bringing him on in the 94th minute.

“We wanted to highlight the value of the squad. The fact that some of the players you think are going to be in like a Jimmy Greaves then ends up playing a different role and the support of players like Jimmy Armfield,” Southgate added.

11:37 , Sonia Twigg

Time for a look at what happened in the game after England last night:

Two sides who could scarcely have more different tactical ideas and playing styles. Two sides who have polar opposite histories, in international footballing terms, too.

Georgia’s men’s side had never been to a major international tournament before this summer, let alone scored a goal or won a game. Or even, if we can entertain such fanciful notions, of reaching the knockout stage. Spain won the European Championship as recently as 2012, reached the semis last time out and were world champions only 14 years ago.

Football heritage and history isn’t only made up of the men’s Euros and World Cup, though, so the true contextual national gap is even wider: Georgia’s women have never been to a tournament either, whereas La Roja are the reigning world and Women’s Nations League champions. There is quite simply an enormous gap between the two, a chasm so large in football terms that it almost defies explanation.

11:14 , Sonia Twigg

England midfielder Declan Rice was involved in an altercation with the Slovakia manager after the Three Lions progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on a dramatic night in Gelsenkirchen.

Rice was shoved in the chest by Francesco Calzona after the Slovakia manager angrily approached the referee Umat Meler at the end of extra time.

Rice appeared ready to shake hands with Calzona but was not pleased with the opposition manager raising his arms and looked to shove back.

What is the full quater-final draw?

10:42 , Sonia Twigg

July 5

Quarter-final 1, Stuttgart: Spain v Germany (1700)

Quarter-final 2, Hamburg: Portugal/Slovenia v France/Belgium (2000)

July 6

Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England v Switzerland (1700)

Quarter-final 3, Berlin: Romania/Netherlands v Austria/Turkey (2000)

When will England play next?

10:23 , Sonia Twigg

Saturday July 6

Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England v Switzerland (1700)

Who do England play next?

Having beaten Slovakia in the last-16, England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals. After looking impressive in the group stages, Switzerland defeated holders Italy 2-0 in the last-16.

If England win in the quarter-finals, they will play either Netherlands, Romania, Austria and Turkey in the semi-finals.

England are no longer on course to face France in the semi-finals. That’s after France finished second in Group D. Germany, Spain, Portugal and Belgium will be in the other half of the draw too.

09:57 , Sonia Twigg

England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after Jude Bellingham saved Gareth Southgate’s side with a dramatic overhead kick against Slovakia in the last-16.

England were heading for one of their worst ever defeats at a major international tournament as Slovakia led to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half.

Southgate’s job was on the line, but the manager’s lack of changes were vindicated as his biggest stars finally delivered to turn defeat into a priceless victory that keeps England’s hopes alive.

Bellingham’s stunning overhead kick in the 95th minute forced extra time, where captain Harry Kane put England in front. The Three Lions managed to hang on to reach the last-eight in Germany.

England have landed in the more favourable side of the Euro 2024 knockout draw, with Germany, France, Portugal, Spain and Belgium all in the other half.

09:23 , Sonia Twigg

Gary Neville urged Gareth Southgate to “rip up the script” after England went into half time 1-0 down against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last-16, as the pundit said Trent Alexander-Arnold starting the knockout tie on the bench was “illegal”.

Neville called for the Liverpool right back to be introduced alongside Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer and said Southgate had to “intervene” to save England’s chances, but there were no changes at half-time.

England fans celebrate win over Slovakia

08:32 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some of the photos:

(AP)

(Ian Hodgson/PA Wire)

(Action Images via Reuters)

08:01 , Sonia Twigg

Gareth Southgate, duly, still believed. As the clock ticked into the 94th minute, and England looked like they were still going, the manager evidently wasn’t thinking about what he was going to say. He was still thinking about how they could rescue it, what could be done.

“I had belief right the way through that we’d get the goal. I didn’t think it would be as late as it was. I wasn’t ready to go home yet and clearly the players felt the same way.”

One player certainly wasn’t, and there is an argument he thinks in a different way than any previous England player. Jude Bellingham has now given the national team a moment they’ve never had. There’s never been salvation like this.

07:30 , Jamie Braidwood

England midfielder Declan Rice was involved in an altercation with the Slovaka manager after the Three Lions progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on a dramatic night in Gelsenkirchen.

Rice was shoved in the chest by Francesco Calzona after the Slovakia manager angrily approached the referee Umat Meler at the end of extra time.

Rice appeared ready to shake hands with Calzona but was not pleased with the opposition manager raising his arms and looked to shove back.

Rice was then led away by England team-mate Ivan Toney as another member of the Slovakia coaching staff confronted him and pushed him in the chest.

His Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale then arrived onto the scene to calm Rice down as the midfielder continued to exchange words with the Slovakian coaching staff.

Referee Meler reached for a yellow card amid the confrontation, but it was unclear who it was shown to.

06:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Jude Bellingham saved England from an embarrassing defeat to Slovakia with a stunning last-minute overhead kick to force extra time in the last-16 of Euro 2024 - before yelling “who else?!” to the fans.

The 21-year-old Real Madrid superstar rescued Gareth Southgate’s side with a 95th minute equaliser, scored as he leaped to connect with a remarkable overhead kick in the dying seconds of normal time.

England were heading for one their worst defeats in their history as Slovakia led thanks to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half, before Bellingham’s dramatic intervention.

How the players rated

05:30 , Alex Pattle

From the brink of one of their worst defeats in years, England somehow beat Slovakia to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Sunday – thanks to dramatic goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

England looked destined for a dismal last-16 defeat in Gelsenkirchen, having fallen behind to a first-half goal from Ivan Schranz.

And Gareth Southgate’s side looked desperately short of solutions as a humiliating loss beckoned, only for Bellingham to score a bicycle kick in the 96th minute, forcing extra time.

And just one minute into the extra 30, Harry Kane nodded home from close range to give England the lead at last, sealing their place in the quarter-finals – where Switzerland await.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

Gareth Southgate sends message to critics after England beat Slovakia in last-16

04:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Gareth Southgate sent a message to his critics after England beat Slovakia in the last-16 at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner saved Southgate’s England from an embarrassing last-16 exit on Sunday (30 June) as the Euro 2024 hopefuls fought back to beat Slovakia 2-1 after extra time.

Speaking after the match, Southgate said: “Tonight was an example of cup football.

“It’s about character, it’s about heart and spirit.

“We didn’t defend well at the start and struggled to break that first line of pressure.”

03:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Gary Neville urged Gareth Southgate to “rip up the script” after England went into half time 1-0 down against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 last-16, as the pundit said Trent Alexander-Arnold starting the knockout tie on the bench was “illegal”.

Neville called for the Liverpool right back to be introduced alongside Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer and said Southgate had to “intervene” to save England’s chances, but there were no changes at half-time.

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time stunner then saved Southgate’s England from an embarrassing last-16 exit as the Euro 2024 hopefuls fought back to win 2-1 after extra time.

02:30 , Jamie Braidwood

England will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after Jude Bellingham saved Gareth Southgate’s side with a dramatic overhead kick against Slovakia in the last-16.

England were heading for one of their worst ever defeats at a major international tournament as Slovakia led to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half.

Southgate’s job was on the line, but the manager’s lack of changes were vindicated as his biggest stars finally delivered to turn defeat into a priceless victory that keeps England’s hopes alive.

Bellingham’s stunning overhead kick in the 95th minute forced extra time, where captain Harry Kane put England in front. The Three Lions managed to hang on to reach the last-eight in Germany.

01:30 , Jamie Braidwood

England left it late, but Gareth Southgate’s side are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 after a dramatic victory over Slovakia in the last-16.

Jude Bellingham saved England from an embarrassing defeat with a stunning last-minute overhead kick, before Harry Kane scored at the start of extra time to send the Three Lions through.

It was shaping up to be another nightmare evening in Gelsenkirchen but Southgate was vindicated for his lack of changes as his biggest stars finally arrived to turn defeat into victory.

England will still need a huge improvement in the knockout phase of the competition if they are to live up to their pre-tournament billing as one of the favourites, but they have had a stroke of fortune with the draw.

Austria’s surprise conquest of Group D has sent France over to what now looks like the toughest half, containing hosts Germany and previous champions Spain and Portugal.

England face potential quarter-final headache with Marc Guehi to face suspension

Monday 1 July 2024 00:30 , Jamie Braidwood

England already know at least one change will be required for their next encounter against Switzerland. Marc Guehi was booked just a couple of minutes after kick-off and, having already seen a yellow card shown his way during the group stage, he’ll now serve a one-match ban which will be effective from the quarter-final.

Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez are the alternatives to come in for Guehi, who has been alongside John Stones for Gareth Southgate’s team. Possible further disciplinary headaches arose with early bookings for midfielders Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham, as the Three Lions fell on the wrong side of referee Umut Meler.

(REUTERS)

Sunday 30 June 2024 23:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Football pundits Ian Wright and Gary Neville went wild as Harry Kane netted England’s winner against Slovakia to see the Three Lions progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Footage shared on social media showed the former England players jumping up and down after Kane’s extra-time winner.

Speaking on ITV after the match, Neville said: “Sweet Caroline doesn’t sound very sweet. Relief is the word of the day.

“We’ve been very, very lucky and we should thank our lucky stars because we were woeful and we’ve been woeful now for four games.

“Not even in extra time did we play well and Slovakia were unlucky at the end.”

Declan Rice: ‘We would do anything to protect this manager’

Sunday 30 June 2024 22:48 , Jamie Braidwood

England midfielder Declan Rice on fighting for Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024:

“I cannot describe the feeling representing England. European Championship round of 16 you look up at the clock and you think ‘we could be going home here’

“There are players saying to each other one minute to go and there is that inner fight and spirit in us.

“We have got that togetherness tonight, we would do anything to protect this manager. Keep going and keep fighting, it is an honour to be a part of it – we are going to keep going.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham hits back at ‘rubbish’ being spoken about England team

Sunday 30 June 2024 22:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Jude Bellingham said he was hitting back at the “rubbish” being spoken as he rescued England’s Euro 2024 campaign with a stunning last-gasp overhead kick equaliser against Slovakia.

The Real Madrid man had struggled to make an impression on the last-16 tie in Gelsenkirchen as England looked set to be heading home before his moment of inspiration, with Harry Kane then heading home in extra time to secure a 2-1 win.

Gareth Southgate’s side will now meet Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday as England look to end a 58-year wait for a major men’s trophy.

Bellingham celebrated his wonder goal by raising his arms and shouting “Who else?” before seemingly gesturing a talking expression with his hand.

“The adrenaline gets you,” he said when asked what was behind the celebration.

Ian Wright and Gary Neville lead wild celebrations as Jude Bellingham saves England

Sunday 30 June 2024 22:00 , Jack Rathborn

Gary Neville and Ian Wright led wild celebrations after Jude Bellingham saved England against Slovakia at Euro 2024 in the last-16.

The ITV Sport pundits embraced each other in behind-the-scenes footage of the studio following the 95th-minute wonder goal that forced extra-time.

Their colleague Roy Keane could be seen swiftly turning away with Wright and Neville screaming in delight.

Sunday 30 June 2024 21:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Harry Kane described Jude Bellingham’s goal against Slovakia as the “best in England’s history”.

Gareth Southgate’s underfire team came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in the last 16 of the competition on Sunday (30 June).

Bellingham equalized for the Three Lions with a spectacular overhead kick.

Speaking to ITV after the match, Kane said: “Jude does what Jude does, it was an unbelievable goal and it kept our tournament alive.

“I think it’s one of the best (goals) in our country’s history. What a player he is. He works so hard for the team.”

Gareth Southgate admits England thought after taking off Jude Bellingham

Sunday 30 June 2024 21:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Gareth Southgate admitted he was thinking of taking off Jude Bellingham before his stunning overhead kick rescued England from an embarrassing defeat to Slovakia.

“We were thinking should we take him off, but you know he is capable of those sorts of moments. We know in the game itself we needed to better with the ball, we couldn’t find the right solutions in the first half and we did it better in the second,” Southgate told ITV.

“Under that pressure they kept probing. In the end it is the old fashioned long throw that gets the goal, those moments can happen when you keep wearing a team down.”

On Harry Kane, Southgate added: “He is an extraordinary goal scorer, he is leading the team so well. He has been exceptional as a captain keeping the ship steady.

“He has been through it before and nights like tonight are which the younger ones will refer back to as that is what happens in tournaments.”

Gareth Southgaten acknowledges England fans after victory over Slovakia (The FA via Getty Images)

Sunday 30 June 2024 21:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Harry Kane said Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick was up there with England’s greatest ever goals.

“When it is that late in the game and 1-0 down in knockout football you need to find a way to claw yourself out of the hole you were in. It is not easy to get through in any stage and to get to a quarter-final is very pleasing. Hopefully we can use the momentum and take it forward now,” he told ITV.

“It’s right up there. To score that type of goal in that moment to keep our dreams alive is one of the best. What a player. Credit to him for being ready in that moment. It wasn’t easy. To score that type of goal in that moment just shows the type of person he is.”

Jude Bellingham: ‘I can deliver in those moments but we won this together’

Sunday 30 June 2024 20:40 , Jamie Braidwood

England’s hero Jude Bellingham, speaking to ITV:

“I know what I can deliver in those moments. Regardless of what people say, I’ve done it this year for Madrid, I’ve done it for England before. Just happy to help the team.

“A good win, through to the next round. Very happy. It’s been tough the last week or so to keep the negative energy out of the camp. I think today they will have been ready for us. We showed the character that England’s missed. It’s very important to get through.

“I think the performance was really good until their goal and even after. We had massive control of the game, always threatening in the final third, maybe just lacking the final touch to create big chances. It’s going to be important for us going forward, definitely.”

“Look at who came on. We’ve won this game together. Not me, not Harry, not the individual moments. It’s the likes of Ivan Toney, Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer - Bukayo Saka going to left-back. It’s the sacrifice you make for the team and that’s the energy we need to keep regardless of what goes on.”

Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time overhead kick saved England from an early exit (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate’s straitjacket suffocates England again – but one lesson emerges

Sunday 30 June 2024 20:35 , Richard Jolly in Gelsenkirchen

There was a minute left to run on Gareth Southgate’s reign, the clock ticking down on a dismal tournament that seemed a demoralising end to the second-finest tenure of any England manager. Until an airborne Jude Bellingham intervened. Until Bellingham underlined that he has that combination of talent, technique and temperament to offer the promise of greatness. There had been reasons for Southgate to replace him: booked for a rash lunge at Lukas Haraslin, he had been unwise enough to lay his hands on the referee. He had endured a poor game.

But there was an instance of brilliance; a bicycle kick, an injury-time equaliser, a lifeline, a goal that may reshape England’s history as well as Southgate’s time in charge.

Gareth Southgate’s straitjacket suffocates England again – but one lesson emerges

Sunday 30 June 2024 20:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Jude Bellingham saved England from an embarrassing defeat to Slovakia with a stunning last-minute overhead kick to force extra time in the last-16 of Euro 2024 - before yelling “who else?!” to the fans.

The 21-year-old Real Madrid superstar rescued Gareth Southgate’s side with a 95th minute equaliser, scored as he leaped to connect with a remarkable overhead kick in the dying seconds of normal time.

England were heading for one their worst defeats in their history as Slovakia led thanks to Ivan Schranz’s goal midway through the first half, before Bellingham’s dramatic intervention.

Sunday 30 June 2024 20:03 , Jamie Braidwood

England midfielder Declan Rice was involved in an altercation with the Slovaka manager after the Three Lions progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on a dramatic night in Gelsenkirchen.

Rice was shoved in the chest by Francesco Calzona after the Slovakia manager angrily approached the referee Umat Meler at the end of extra time.

Rice appeared ready to shake hands with Calzona but was not pleased with the opposition manager raising his arms and looked to shove back.

Rice was then led away by England team-mate Ivan Toney as another member of the Slovakia coaching staff confronted him and pushed him in the chest.

His Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale then arrived onto the scene to calm Rice down as the midfielder continued to exchange words with the Slovakian coaching staff.

Referee Meler reached for a yellow card amid the confrontation, but it was unclear who it was shown to.

Jude Bellingham’s divine intervention saves Gareth Southgate to reveal England truth

Sunday 30 June 2024 20:00 , Miguel Delaney in Gelsenkirchen

The sort of moment that makes it all worth it, and maybe helps England find their true worth as a team.

If Gareth Southgate’s side had to put everyone through one of the worst displays of his entire tenure, that looked set to also end it, that at least produced one of the great tournament moments. Jude Bellingham‘s divine intervention also keeps them in Euro 2024, after a scarcely credible 2-1 extra-time win over Slovakia. “Who else?” the 21-year-old said in celebrating his spectacular 95th-minute winner. How else? Can there be a better way to offer a moment of salvation than a spectacular overhead kick with almost the final touch of the game?

Bellingham’s divine intervention saves Southgate to reveal England truth

England fans celebrate Harry Kane’s extra-time winner

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:56 , Luke Baker

Here’s how England fans reacted to Harry Kane’s extra-time goal that ultimately sent the Three Lions through

How the players rated

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:52 , Alex Pattle

From the brink of one of their worst defeats in years, England somehow beat Slovakia to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Sunday – thanks to dramatic goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

England looked destined for a dismal last-16 defeat in Gelsenkirchen, having fallen behind to a first-half goal from Ivan Schranz.

And Gareth Southgate’s side looked desperately short of solutions as a humiliating loss beckoned, only for Bellingham to score a bicycle kick in the 96th minute, forcing extra time.

And just one minute into the extra 30, Harry Kane nodded home from close range to give England the lead at last, sealing their place in the quarter-finals – where Switzerland await.

But how did each player perform? Here are The Independent’s player ratings:

Harry Kane speaks to ITV after England’s dramatic win

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It looked tough for us there, but you keep going. We’d worked on so many details during the week, and we said we might need a long throw. Jude did what Jude does - he’s kept our tournament alive.

“It’s one of the best goals in our country’s history, I reckon. What a player he is. It shows what he can do - in the big moments, he steps up.

“In this competition, you find a way to win. That’s what we’ve done today. We know we will do whatever it takes. Of course, we could have played better, but ultimately it’s a results business. Hopefully we’ll take the momentum into the rest of the tournament.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

FT: England 2-1 Slovakia (a.e.t.)

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two shots on target in two hours of football were enough for England — though the same problems that plagued them during the group stage remain. Will a lucky escape galvanise them for a last eight encounter with Switzerland?

FT: England 2-1 Slovakia (a.e.t.)

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Handbags at the whistle, Declan Rice and Francesco Calzona having a tete-a-tete as the Slovakia manager charges over towards the referee. Rice’s anger soon fades, replaced by joy and, you’d imagine, a deep sense of relief.

Gareth Southgate wanders about embracing his players, knowing he has got away with one. But England, somehow, plough on into the quarter-finals.

(The FA via Getty Images)

FULL TIME! ENGLAND 2-1 SLOVAKIA (a.e.t)

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

England 2-1 Slovakia, 120 + 1 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slovakia head vaguely goalwards, but Jordan Pickford is across to claim it with a roar. That should be it...

England 2-1 Slovakia, 120 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Almost the clincher! England counter past trudging Slovakian defenders, and Ivan Toney has a clear sight of goal from 20 yards. It’s crisp and clean, but off target.

Into one added minute.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 119 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

David Hancko gets up over Kyle Walker but the right-back’s presence forces his header high and wide. England creep closer and closer to the last eight.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 117 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are two balls on the pitch briefly but Slovakia are permitted to play on, Umut Meler bringing his whistle to his lips but not producing a peep. Robert Bozenik’s effort would have counted, then, but the striker can’t force a finish home from a tight angle. Into the side netting.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 115 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A booking for poor Norbert Gyomber, introduced with three minutes of stoppage time left and the score 1-0. Can Slovakia manufacture their own late turnaround?

England 2-1 Slovakia, 113 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sharp from Walker again. A left-footed cross from the right is bending but not enough to trouble Jordan Pickford, which Walker realises in time to sway away and let it bounce through harmlessly for a goal kick.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 112 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slovakia’s next free kick is deeper, and Eberechi Eze is watchful, turning out of play on the right with Slovakia hoping to isolate him.

That’s rather more dangerous, a hopeful heave forward hacked hurriedly away by Kyle Walker.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 110 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England concede a free 30 yards out, which Tupta will line up. He clears the four-man wall, and the crossbar, a leaping Jordan Pickford making absolutely certain before withdrawing his hands.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 108 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Denis Vavro wipes out Eberechi Eze, who had beaten him with a swish of the hips. The Slovakia centre half is shown yellow.

Peter Pekarik departs, the right-back replaced by a forward still seeking his first international goal. Now would be a good time to get it.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 106 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ezri Konsa is on the left of what appears to have remained an England back five.

HT (ET): England 2-1 Slovakia

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Conor Gallagher has been readied with Gareth Southgate freshening his midfield legs. Ezri Konsa has stripped off, too - and it’s the goalscorers off, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane slumping into seats.

Kyle Walker has taken the armband. Back underway.

HALF TIME IN EXTRA TIME: England 2-1 Slovakia

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(The FA via Getty Images)

England 2-1 Slovakia, 105 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Spooned over the crossbar! Peter Pekarik can’t direct his effort on target after a whipped ball travels right across the face of Jordan Pickford’s goal. Eberechi Eze had tracked him well and it might just have brushed his thigh beforehand, but an agonised, lunging Pekarik can’t believe his missed.

One added minute.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 104 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cole Palmer skins a couple of Slovakian tacklers up the right, too nimble for even their attempts to hack him down. His eventual cross is woeful but falls at the feet of Bukayo Saka, who hits the deck in the Slovakia box. Nothing doing, according to referee Umut Meler - rightly, just a collision.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 102 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Much more like it from Jordan Pickford, leaping over Peter Pekarik to take a diagonal. Pekarik was offside, anyway.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 100 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A wobbly moment for Jordan Pickford, fumbling a take having come out confidently to collect, but there’s no Slovakian in close enough attention to take advantage. He settles his side, and himself, down by taking a pause before prompting England into a period of possession play.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 97 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Actually, it’s a back three for England with Eze and Saka the wing-backs, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham with Declan Rice in midfield and two up top.

England 2-1 Slovakia, 95 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How do Slovakia lift themselves off the canvas now? They pop the ball about with relative poise but limited purpose. Eberechi Eze, by the way, appears to now by England’s left-back, with Bukayo Saka back in his preferred position on the right.

GOAL! ENGLAND 2-1 Slovakia (Harry Kane, 91 minutes)

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England, improbably, are in front!

Football, eh? Nothing for 95 minutes and then two goals in a matter of moments as England twist the tale. A wild shot from distance spins on to the head of Ivan Toney, who cannily directs back across goal. His strike partner is there to meet it, Harry Kane leaping and planting it past Martin Dubravka.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Underway in extra time

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We’re up and running again in Gelsenkirchen...

Who else?

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:03 , Miguel Delaney in Gelsenkirchen

Big players produce something out of nothing and well... Bellingham did enough and then said enough. "Who else?" He'd had a poor personal performance, in what was a dismal collective performance. This is why Southgate kept him on, though. The scene in the stadium was sensational, even if you could feel the relief at one end. England had been building but it really didn't look enough. Slovakia even seemed comfortable. So, Bellingham produced something sensational. A stoppage-time bicycle kick to keep a team in a tournament really is up there with anything.

(Getty Images)

FT: England 1-1 Slovakia - off to extra time

Sunday 30 June 2024 19:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Blimey. England scrape into extra time with a moment of magic that they had lacked throughout the 94 minutes and 30 seconds beforehand. Seconds from disaster, and now with every chance with a tiring Slovakia punctured by England’s only shot on target.

FULL TIME: England 1-1 Slovakia

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

England 1-1 Slovakia, 90 + 6 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s that. Extra time.

GOAL! ENGLAND 1-1 Slovakia (Jude Bellingham, 90 + 5 minutes)

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

AN OVERHEAD KICK TO EQUALISE IN STOPPAGE TIME! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?

My word. What a moment. England were seconds from disaster and their golden boy has saved them. Kyle Walker hurls in a long throw in hope rather than expectation, and Marc Guehi’s flick-on doesn’t augur much more promisingly. But Jude Bellingham conjures something quite remarkable, throwing himself up into the air and contorting a limb up to meet the ball as it floats, sending it scorching into the bottom corner. Up he gets to tear away with the rest of his team mates - England have, somehow, salvaged it.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 90 + 4 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England bring on Ivan Toney, who has 120 seconds to save his side.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 90 + 3 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The last few grains of sand are slipping away on England’s tournament. Slovakia introduce Norbert Gyomber.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 90 + 1 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eberechi Eze wins a corner, which he then takes. Martin Dubravka claws it away.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 90 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jude Bellingham runs 50 yards to put pressure on Martin Dubravka, the goalkeeper slicing for the sideline. That’ll do for Slovakia, who have six more minutes to survive as the fourth official’s board goes up.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 89 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slovakia are strong and stern from the corner. Eberechi Eze pushes Stanislav Lobotka to concede a soft, needless free kick. England can’t really afford those at this juncture.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 88 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England navigate neatly up the right. Phil Foden’s cut back is turned behind.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 87 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Time running shorter and shorter for England. Stanislav Lobotka’s speculative effort is comfortable enough for Jordan Pickford. That’s the second shot on target of the match.

Will this Harry Kane miss prove costly for England?

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(The FA via Getty Images)

England 0-1 Slovakia, 85 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jude Bellingham is tugged back as he looks to burst away up the right. 25 yards, wide out, Phil Foden to take...

Curled much too close to Martin Dubravka, who punches it back from whence it came.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 83 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Eberechi Eze is Gareth Southgate’s second roll of the dice. Kobbie Mainoo practically sprints off. Eze seems to have gone to the left with Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham now more central.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 82 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Matus Bero and Laszlo Benes are thrown into the fray as Francesco Calzona seeks to protect Slovakia’s lead.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 80 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

OFF THE POST! Declan Rice rifles from 25 yards and almost finds the corner, a skip off the surface beating Martin Dubravka but not the woodwork. Harry Kane hooks the follow-up over the bar.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 79 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More activity over in the technical areas, Slovakia seeking fresh legs, England fresh bite and belief.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 77 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Peter Pekarik treads on the toe of Phil Foden, conceding a free kick and going into the referee’s book.

And Harry Kane should convert it into the equaliser! It’s a delectable delivery from Foden that could not have arced more invitingly on to the striker’s head, and it’s the sort of chance the England captain normally devours. But his meaty connection sends the ball spinning wide of the near post - was that England’s big chance?

England 0-1 Slovakia, 76 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sharp thinking from Cole Palmer, taking a throw-in swiftly to put Jude Bellingham into space. But that’s diligent work from Ondrej Duda, tracking back to hassle and harry Belllingham until he coughs up the ball.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 73 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A sore one for Tomas Suslov as he gets his boot trapped in the surface while wriggling around Cole Palmer. Both sets of players take on some water while the replacement is treated - it appears he’ll be fine to continue.

(Getty Images)

England 0-1 Slovakia, 73 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bellingham bounces through a couple of tackles and stands one up into the box, but it hits the head of Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia captain has been commanding all evening.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 71 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jude Bellingham goes down in the Slovakia box having been brushed by the busy Juraj Kucka. Soft from Bellingham, looking for a penalty and understandbly told to right himself by the referee.

Time is ticking away from England.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 69 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England will be disappointed with how poorly they’ve crossed today. They’ve managed to work into advanced positions on both sides with relative regularity, yet been accurate with their delivery. Martin Dubravka still hasn’t made a save.

England 0-0 Slovakia, 70 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:29 , Jack Rathborn

Our senior football correspondent Richard Jolly responds to that Gareth Southgate change:

Finally Gareth Southgate has acted, bringing on Cole Palmer - noticeably, to the biggest cheer of the afternoon - and moving Bukayo Saka to left-back. The surprise was that he had not made a change (or several) sooner. England are starting to peg Slovakia back but, apart from Phil Foden's disallowed goal, have not fashioned many chances of note. Removing Kieran Trippier, however, means they have lost a set-piece taker.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 68 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ondrej Duda goes down away from the ball after a collision with Kyle Walker, but England play on, referee Umut Meler happy for them to do so. Slovakia concede a corner, which they defend without undue discomfort.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 65 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Juraj Kucka is riding his luck. He absolutely wallops Declan Rice as the Arsenal midfielder beats him to a bouncing ball. No booking, again.

Here comes Cole Palmer. Trippier hadn’t fully got over that knock and is sacrificed; Bukayo Saka is England’s left-back.

(Getty Images)

England 0-1 Slovakia, 63 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A few of England’s potential impact men shuttle up and down the sideline.

Kieran Trippier gets his ankle trapped between Peter Pekarik’s scissoring legs. A sore one for the stand-in left-back, who is quickly attended to by a couple of medics. Slovakia’s fans use the opportunity to taunt England with an Iceland-style thunderclap.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 63 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:23 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

England 0-1 Slovakia, 62 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here is that Slovakia double change. Robert Bozenik and Tomas Suslov are on, David Stelec and Lukas Haraslin are off.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 60 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England’s left-footer takes it. Into the wall.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 59 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kobbie Mainoo waltzes past Juraj Kucka, who trips the Manchester United midfielder. Kucka has been booked...but Umut Meler lets him off with a warning.

Still, this is beautifully placed for a right-footer. 20 yards, left of centre. Kieran Trippier and Phil Foden stand over it.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 58 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Movement on the benches, with Slovakia seemingly readying a double switch. Gareth Southgate must surely be pondering his options, too.

England 0-1 Slovakia, 54 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So nearly disaster for England! John Stones is daydreaming as Kyle Walker pats the ball across to him, and David Strelec is alive to the possibilities. The striker launches from 45 yards over a stranded Jordan Pickford and is a yard or so away from finding the target. A furious Pickford turns around to make his feelings clear to his experienced right-sided defenders. - very, very lax from Stones and the centre half was lucky to get away with it.

OFFSIDE! England 0-1 Slovakia, 51 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England have life!

Or do they? It looks like Phil Foden might just have strayed offside...and it’s ruled out! Foden had ventured a foot too far in front of a squaring Kieran Trippier after a flowing passing move had opened up an overload on the left. It was England’s best football of the day and Foden tapped it home - but the lines don’t lie. England are denied!

England 0-1 Slovakia, 46 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:07 , Jack Rathborn

Lee Dixon is baffled by Gareth Southgate’s decision to not change things at half-time:

The former England defender said on ITV Sport: “I just don’t understand the process, there’s no doubt he’s made some tactical changes off the pitch. But you can bet Slovakia won’t change anything. Their press, they’re energised and will protect this.”

England 0-1 Slovakia, 46 minutes

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How long does Gareth Southgate give his starting side to change things? There are no obvious alterations to England’s set-up, the same 4-2-3-1 with Jude Bellingham in behind Harry Kane.

Second half...

Sunday 30 June 2024 18:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The England players are back out there...and it’s the same eleven names on the back of their white shirts.

Slovakia also unchanged.

