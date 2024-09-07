England cruise to 14th successive win over France but tougher tests lie ahead

Jess Breach celebrates her first try as England dominated the match in Gloucester - Getty Images/Ryan Hiscott

England 38 France 19

It might still be relatively early on in the season but the relentless Red Roses machine is already up and running. Under overcast skies in Gloucester they put a scratch France side to the sword for the second time in less than five months without barely breaking sweat to extend their stranglehold over their European neighbours with a six-try victory.

This was England’s 14th consecutive win over France, who will be spared another meeting with the white juggernaut in the upcoming WXV competition, which begins later this month. They must be sick at the sight of their English foes even when they are not at their lethal best.

This was far from a complete performance from the Red Roses by their ridiculous high standards, but they were nevertheless their usual class above. The real litmus test will come next Saturday at Twickenham, when they face world champions New Zealand, this being a half-decent dress rehearsal for that blockbuster fixture.

The hosts looked fitter, sharper and more switched on at both ends of the field against a France side that looked like it had spent more of the summer watching the Olympics than trying to break their seemingly endless duck against their cross-channel foes. Bereft of attacking creativity and continuously outmuscled at the scrum, the sense of deja vu for Les Bleues has never been this acute.

England were forced to withstand some early French pressure early on before clicking into gear, with Holly Aitchison, Tatyana Head and Maddie Feau’nati England’s brightest creative outlets that caused chaos on the pitch.

On her first Test start, Feau’nati is already growing into the role of blindside flanker – she spent large parts of the afternoon exploiting France’s gappy defence. It can be difficult to stand out as a leading light in a pack bursting at the seams with talent, but Feau’nati did just that. The Exeter Chief increasingly looks like the Test animal that head coach John Mitchell warned she would be after being the surprise pick of England’s Six Nations squad earlier this year.

Mitchell bullishly declared before this match that he did not believe in friendlies. Given his previously stated desire for his team to “walk towards pressure” – and given there was no jeopardy riding on this match – you wonder whether the New Zealander could have tinkered somewhat more with his starting personnel after ringing just two changes to the side that beat France to win another Six Nations Grand Slam last April.

But such is the tremendous depth at his disposal – and such is the winning mentality of his team – that any England side is a super strength one. Against a France outfit testing out a new halfback combination of Lina Tuy and Alexandra Chambon, they quickly settled into their usual rhythm.

Captain Marlie Packer and Jess Breach scored either side of the half, with the former moving into fourth place in England women’s all-time leading list of try scorers behind Emily Scarratt with 47.

England’s midfield – which featured Helena Rowland in place of the injured Meg Jones alongside Tatyana Heard – might have lacked its usual bite but it was still a potent attacking threat that neutralised France’s backline. Heard, another one of England’s outstanding performers, demonstrated on various occasions why she is the perfect strike runner and crafted a laser pass to the Loughborough Lightning utility back for her side’s third try after quick hands recycled from another scrum. There was a distinct lack of free-flowing rugby we have grown accustomed to from England, but Lucy Packer squeezed over late on to add further gloss to what was already a comfortable victory.

France had their moments but the fact of the matter is they remain some way off England’s level. Tuy did her best to spearhead a couple of early forays into the Red Roses’ 22 but they sorely missed the services of Caroline Drouin, their usual fly-half who is still completing a rest period following the Olympics. Agathe Sochat at least made amends for a cynical yellow card in the first half by going over in the second, before Marine Menager and Pauline Bourdon-Sansus salvaged some respect for the visitors.

Match details

Scores 5-0 M Packer try, 7-0 Aitchison con, 12-0 Breach try, 17-0 Rowland try, 19-0 Aitchison con, 24-0 M Packer try, 26-0 Aitchison con, 26-5 Sochat try, 26-7 Tuy conversion, 31-7 Breach try, 31-12 Menager try, 31-14 Tuy con, 36-14 L Packer try, 38-19 Aitchison con, 38-19 Bourdon-Sansus try.

England E Kildunne; A Dow, H Rowland, T Heard (E Scarratt 62), J Breach; H Aitchison (Z Harrison 72), N Hunt (L Packer 59); H Botterman (M Carson 51), A Cokayne (L Atkin-Davies 51), M Muir (S Bern 51), Z Aldcroft, M Talling, M Feau’nati (L Ives Campion 69), M Packer (P Cleall 68), A Matthews.

France C Jacquet; C Banet, N Konde, M Menager; E Boulard (G Vernier 51); L Tuy, A Chambon (P Bourdon Sansus 51); Y Brosseau (M Bigot 59), A Sochat (A Mwayembe 59), A Khalfaoui (R Bernadou 59), M Feleu, M Fall (H Ikahehegi 49), C Escudero (T Feleu 59), E Gros (S Okemba 68), R Menager.

Booked: Sochat.

Ref: K Roche (USA)

Att: 7,590

“We knew it was going to be a tough encounter playing France. Every time we play, we know it’s going to be a battle. Right to the final whistle - you don’t get much better than playing France.”

“I think we came out the blocks firing. France and had a good 10 minutes within that but we just needed to make sure we stuck to our processes that we worked on a lot over pre-season. It’s a lot of chaos but it is coming together. I’m super proud of all the girls.”

"This is world number one against world champions. It doesn't really get much better than that. If people haven't got their tickets they need to get them now, because it's going to be a physical encounter. Both sets of packs will come alive and be electric. It's one not to miss."

FULL-TIME: England 38 France 19

Easy win for the hosts who were clinical in the France 22.

77 mins: England 38 France 19

England are yards from the try line. They have a few nibbles before they go left, but the French defence is brilliant, repelling attack after attack and then England knock on.

John Mitchell is no tinkerman

Given there was no jeopardy riding on this match you feel head coach John Mitchell could have tinkered somewhat more with his personnel. Would have liked to see Zoe Harrison given more minutes at fly-half, but the Saracen comes on with fewer than eight minutes remaining.

73 mins: England 38 France 19

There are a few errors creeping into the match - no shock as this is very early in the season. England are in working through the phases inside their own half and as I type there's a misplaced pass and France have the ball.

71 mins: England 38 France 19

Fewer then 10 minutes left, I reckon there's at least one more score to come.

TRY FOR FRANCE!

England 38 France 19

Lovely footwork and try from Sansus. Menager does well before the ball goes left and the sub cuts in from the touchline before doing over the whitewash.

68 mins: England 38 France 14

Sweet Caroline is being belted out by the crowd - am I the only person who finds it a bit tiresome? Answers on a postcard, please...

TRY FOR ENGLAND!

England 38 France 14

Every time they've been in the opponent's half England have looked like scoring and this score is Exhibit A in that argument. They're in the midfield before going left and Lucy Packer barges over from close range.

64 mins: England 31 France 14

I said this match was over as a contest some time ago, but fair play to France, they've kept plugging away and are showing plenty of character.

TRY FOR FRANCE!

England 31 France 14

Well played France. They're in the England 22 and drive over the line from a scrum. To do that against the much-heralded England pack should give them a huge boost and a lot of confidence. Menager with the score and Tuy with the conversion.

58 mins: England 31 France 7

The story of France’s day. They’re in the England half after a loose pass from the hosts, Kildunne’s pass easily read by Konde, but they cannot make it count as the move runs out of steam and ultimately ends in a knock on.

53 mins: England 31 France 7

This has the feel of a training session at the moment. England are working through the phases well, but there's no real contest now.

England well on top in the West Country

Ellie Kildunne has impressed this afternoon - Getty Images/David Rogers

50 mins: England 31 France 7

England are dominating, they're in the France 22 but Menager reads a pass well and intercepts.

TRY FOR ENGLAND!

England 31 France 7

Fine try for Breach which comes after a cute kick into the 22 from Aitchison. Kildunne picks up the fly-half's kick before England move the ball out left and the winger scores her second try.

46 mins: England 26 France 7

Important France scored there. They've had plenty of the ball and this time they were able to make it count.

TRY FOR FRANCE!

England 26 France 7

Sochat scores after a maul inside the England 22, the hooker breaks off the back of the maul and goes over the whitewash from about seven yards.

TRY FOR ENGLAND!

England 26 France 0

The hosts are in the France 22, it's simple, clinical and effective as Talling goes over from two yards. Aitchison kicks from the touchline and this match is all but over as a contest.

All a bit half-paced

It feels a bit.. pre-seasony doesn't it? England have played some decent stuff but you feel they haven't got out of second gear in this friendly and nor will they have to against this experimental France outfit. Their defence has made France's attack look really average at times. Les Bleues have had four forays into England's 22 and should be on the board but have come unstuck at the crucial moment.

HALF-TIME: England 19 France 0

England's half thanks to being clinical in the opponents' half. France have seen plenty of the ball but have looked limp in attack.

38 mins: England 19 France 0

The visitors are again in the England 22 and yet again they cannot make it count. Cokayne steals the ball and the danger is gone.

35 mins: England 19 France 0

A bit of a lull in the match at the moment, England are well on top and France are struggling to make an impression.

32 mins: England 19 France 0

The difference between the two sides so far has been that when England are in the opponents' half they look likely to score, the same cannot be said of the French.

30 mins: England 19 France 0

England miss a great opportunity for a fourth try, they move the ball inside when Dow is free on the wing. Big error.

27 mins: England 19 France 0

Yet again France's last pass lets them down. They're in the England 22 and great work from Chambon sees the visitors looking good for a score, but the pass to Jacquet is behind the France back and England turn the ball over.

Aitchison proving her class

Another England try for Jess Breach - who from memory is not far off from becoming the Red Roses' all time leading try scorer - but Holly Aitchison's sumptuous pass to Maddie Feau'nati in the build up really made that score. That's why she's England's starting fly-half.

TRY FOR ENGLAND!

England 19 France 0

Every time they've been in the France 22 England have looked dangerous. They move the ball into the midfield and Helena Rowland goes over from close range. Aitchison adds the conversion and the hosts are well in control.

23 mins: England 12 France 0

France are done to 14 as Sochat is shown the yellow for kicking out.

TRY FOR ENGLAND!

England 12 France 0

Great run from Kildunne, she breaks into the France 22 before the hosts move it right and, with numbers out wide, get the ball to Jess Breach after great work from Maddie ‘The Baddie’ Feaunati. The conversion is missed and it's a 12-point lead for England.

16 mins: England 7 France 0

The visitors have seen plenty of the ball but have struggled to make it count. They're in the England half but a knock-on gives England a break.

14 mins: England 7 France 0

France are in the England 22 and, as with their first two visits, cannot make it count as they're penalised at the scrum.

Line Tuy looking good

Been quite impressed by France's fly-half Lina Tuy so far - she's created a flurry of attacking opportunities for the visitors with crisp, incisive offloads inside England's 22 but the Red Roses' defence has weathered an early storm well. After being taken out by Tuy after she launched that upfield hack Ellie Kildunne is still moving a bit gingerly.

TRY FOR ENGLAND!

England 7 France 0

First real bit of pressure from England, they keep the ball in hand, building through the phases before going left. They come back inside and Marlie Packer goes over from short distance.

Aitchison adds the extras for a seven-point lead.

Marlie Packer gives England the lead!



6 mins: England 0 France 0

There have been a few loose passes from England. They're trying new things out but whatever you do you cannot neglect the basics...

4 mins: England 0 France 0

It's all France at the moment, they're going through the phases in the England half, patiently building. They have numbers out wide and they use them going right. They're in the hosts' 22, can they make this pressure count? No they cannot, they play a loose pass and then England turn the ball over.

2 mins: England 0 France 0

Early pressure from France, they're in the England 22 but the hosts ultimately turn the ball over and the danger is gone.

1 min: England 0 France 0

They're under way in Gloucester, England are in their famous white, and France in their traditional blue.

National anthem time

I am a big fan of La Marseillaise.

I can report that all the England players sang God Save The King...

The two teams are out on the pitch

And we're moments away from kick-off.

Ellie Kildunne on today’s match

"Is playing against France and New Zealand a warm-up game? I don't think so."

England have won 13 in a row against France

Here are the past six results between the pair.

2024: France 21-42 England

2023: England 38-33 France

2022: France 7-13 England

2022: France 12 - 24 England

2021: France 15 - 17 England

2021: England 10 - 6 France

England Red-hot favourites

It feels a bit early on in the season doesn’t it for a bit of rugby and today’s expectant crowd says as much. Kingsholm is slowly filling up but this one looks far from a sell-out. A reminder that this is the Red Roses’ first of two warm-up matches ahead of their WXV1 competition, which begins later this month. A few factoids for you - England are bidding for their 14th consecutive win against France - while Les Bleues haven’t won in England since 2015. You wouldn’t bet against the Red Roses extending their winning streak given the strength of the squad that head coach John Mitchell has named. France, meanwhile, have named a bit of a scratch starting team looking to test a new half-back combination in Alexandra Chambon and Lina Tuy. Both teams are just finishing their run throughs.

How they line up

ENGLAND XV TO FACE FRANCE: Kildunne; Dow, Rowland, Heard, Breach; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Aldcroft, Talling, Feaunati, M Packer, Matthews.

Replacements: Atkin-Davies, Carson, Bern, Campion, Cleall, L Packer, Harrison, Scarratt.

FRANCE XV TO FACE ENGLAND: Jacquet; Banet, Konde, M Menager, Boulard; Tuy, Chambon; Brosseau, Sochat, Khalfaoui, M Feleu (capt), Fall, Escudero, Gros, R Menager.

Replacements: Bigot, Mwayembe, Bernadou, Ikahehegi, Okemba, T Feleu, Bourdon Sansus, Vernier.

England gearing up for tough tests ahead

This match may be billed as a 'friendly' but England know that they have to treat it as anything but today if they are to prove themselves as the best side in the world.

Today's clash against France will provide John Mitchell's side a good test ahead of next week's match against New Zealand before WXV1 in Canada. And the England players know they'll have to bring their A-game at Kingsholm if they are to have a successful autumn.

"France are a great squad and we build our Six Nations around playing them because we know they are the best opposition we are going to get," England captain Marlie Packer said.

"They have started, over the last few years, to run over kick and that is because they have some great front five players, but their loose back row players are really handy at running and passing and getting involved in the wide channels."

The Red Roses have beaten France 13 times in a row since 2018 and in the most recent contest between the pair won 42-21 in April to clinch another grand slam.

Today's match is the first of two games – they host New Zealand on September 14 – before England's WXV 1 campaign across the Atlantic.

The WXV 1 tournament sees England facing the United States on September 29, followed by appointments with the Black Ferns and Canada.

Coach John Mitchell said: "We are excited to get started after the girls being outstanding in raising their standards and growing their resilience in pre-season.

"The girls just want to play and we have chosen to host world-class opponents for us to be challenged and to improve our game heading into WXV and an exciting 2025."

"I have fond memories of playing for the All Blacks at Kingsholm and winning my first game as Sale coach there.

"It is a special place and this weekend the girls have an opportunity to make their own memories together."