Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson catapult England to precipice of victory over New Zealand

Jacob Bethell already looks a natural at Test level - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

A consoling pat on the back from Ben Duckett sent a downcast Jacob Bethell on his way back to the pavilion four short of what would have been a special Test century.

You could feel the disappointment in the air, hear the groans from the travelling supporters, when Bethell edged behind for 96, falling agonisingly short of becoming England’s youngest centurion since Len Hutton and Denis Compton before the Second World War.

It would have capped a remarkable day of derring-do by England’s young thrusters following Gus Atkinson’s hat-trick in the morning. He became the first England bowler since Moeen Ali in 2017 and the 15th overall to record a Test hat-trick when he sent back Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and Tim Southee in an electrifying first hour of the day.

With New Zealand all out for 125, conceding a 155 deficit, England had the rest of the day to plunder at just under 5 an over. By the close, fielders were spread, and Ben Stokes was trying to hit every ball for six, his team 378 for five, 533 ahead. Thanks to Bethell’s 96, Duckett’s 92, and help-yourself-fifties from Harry Brook and Joe Root, a brutalised New Zealand need a world record run chase.

As the end of 2024 looms, this will be viewed as a year of England regeneration when new talent broke through. After the 4-1 defeat in India Brendon McCullum said Bazball (not that he ever utters the word) would be “refined”. It was taken then to mean they would temper some of their lavish ways. Actually, the coach was referring to personnel.

Gone are Ollie Robinson, Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson. Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith and now Bethell have sprung fresh faced into the limelight. Atkinson’s personal honours board reads like a storied career already: a hat-trick, a century, plus a ten wicket haul and five in an innings at Lord’s. All this in just ten games.

Carse has carved through teams, adding another gear and bite to England’s attack. Smith took to Test cricket like a natural; adept at repairing an innings at seven or Bazballing with the tail.

Now Bethell, the greatest punt of them all, has added depth to the talent pool and carries the demeanour of a player who instantly looks as if he belongs at this level. The dyed blond hair, boy band look is backed up by a natural self-confidence. What happens when Smith returns from paternity leave? Who keeps wicket? Ollie Pope or Smith? Who bats at no 3? Bethell or Pope. Nice problem for England to have a year out from an Ashes.

Bethell was a Warwickshire No 7 thrust into No 3 in the England side with a first-class average of 25. In four innings he has looked unfussed by the step up. He has got out twice for low scores in the first innings of both Tests but not without appearing to have a defence around which to build his game. When freed by England on top when batting second, he has hit 50 in Christchurch and a crisp 96 from 118 balls with ten fours and three sixes at the Basin Reserve.

He pulled Smith for two sixes and Glenn Phillips for one, latching on to anything short, and drove punchily but did enjoy a little luck with edges past the cordon. His previous highest first-class score was 93 so it was no wonder he looked shaky in the 90s. In five balls from a huffing-puffing, fading Tim Southee he was struck on the bicep, top edged a pull to midwicket and almost inside edged onto his stumps. A glance for four through third man put him one shot away from a hundred but the party was pooped when he flashed a drive at his next ball and nicked off.

Bethell trudged away with his head down and Duckett’s slap on the back turned out to be portentous. He too fell in the 90s, and the match referee almost had to whip out the shepherd’s crook to get him off the field, such was his disappointment. Duckett had freewheeled as usual but slowed in the 80s, and, knowing him, will blame tentativeness for his downfall.

Jacob Bethell fell agonisingly close to his first first-class century - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

For Atkinson, the hat-trick was a lift after looking a little down on pace and rhythm on this tour. He was thankful Carse had opened up the innings, removing Kane Williamson and Darly MItchell on the first evening and then popped open the tail with two in three balls in the fourth over of day two, bowling Tom Blundell with a beauty and going full to nightwatchman Will O’Rourke.

Atkinson had a bit of fortune when Smith was bowled trying to leave but his first ball to Henry was on the money, angling into the body and fended to gully. For the hat-trick ball, Stokes set the field for the bumper, luring Southee in, only for Atkinson to go full. Southee was pinned on the back leg, Atkinson sprinted off in celebration, chased by his mates.

In the first hour six wickets fell, Zak Crawley clipping Henry to midwicket to end a crazy passage of play. Crawley is four for nought in the series against Henry alone. It is the only low note in a series full of highlights for England.

05:31 AM GMT

England finish day two in 378/5

This could well be the last over of the day. These two know each other so well that the running between the wickets is very good. A quick two is followed up by a single which brings up the 50 partnership in no time at all.

The last ball is a dot and that concludes day two in Wellington. England close on 378/5 with a lead of 533. A completely and utterly dominant day for Ben Stokes’ side and they are in a terrific position to win this match and wrap up the series with a game to spare.

05:25 AM GMT

OVER 75: ENG 373/5 (Root 70 Stokes 33)

Stokes is losing his shape a little here and perhaps trying to just hit the ball too hard.

Southee strays onto Root’s pads and it is flicked away fine for four down to fine leg.

The England lead now stands at 528.

05:21 AM GMT

OVER 74: ENG 364/5 (Root 65 Stokes 30)

It looks like there is going to be no declaration tonight and perhaps there was never a plan to declare today.

Stokes attempts another big heave but it flies off the outside edge down to third man for a single.

Smith bangs it in short and Stokes goes for the pull. It goes high in the air but falls short of Ravindra at deep backward square leg. It looked like Ravindra did not pick it up initially.

05:17 AM GMT

OVER 73: ENG 361/5 (Root 64 Stokes 28)

Phillips is off and Tim Southee is back on. He nearly has Stokes caught in a deeper gully position but Phillips cannot get to it diving forward.

Later in the over Southee sees Stokes coming and sends it wide so he cannot reach it. Southee tries it again but this time it is a wide.

England’s lead is up to 516 runs.

05:11 AM GMT

OVER 72: ENG 357/5 (Root 63 Stokes 26)

Nathan Smith is back into the attack. After a few big swings result in missing the ball, Stokes plays smart cricket as he dabs into the legside and him and Root are on the same page as they come back for two.

Six from the over.

Good running between the wickets - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

05:06 AM GMT

OVER 71: ENG 351/5 (Root 62 Stokes 22)

Stokes advances at Phillips and gets a thick outside edge, which he gets two from. He then smashes Phillips down the ground for his second six in his first six balls.

A single from Root down to long on brings up the 350.

All eyes on whether England will declare but Stokes decides to bat on. For all we know they may have no intention of declaring tonight.

Stokes is looking to hit every ball for six here. He will be eying his own record for the fastest England fifty - 28 balls - and someone just mentioned Gilbert Jessop.

05:01 AM GMT

OVER 70: ENG 340/5 (Root 61 Stokes 12)

Captain Stokes is out in the middle so no declaration (for now at least!). He charges Henry off his first ball and blasts him through midwicket for four. Does that suggest there could be a declaration tonight?

A few balls later and Stokes smashes Henry over deep midwicket for six. Stokes retains the strike with a single off the last ball.

Smashing it from the start of his innings - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

04:56 AM GMT

Wicket

Pope c Mitchell b Henry 10 Pope just guides one straight into the hands of Mitchell at first slip. Will Stokes declare or come out to bat? FOW 327/5

Ollie Pope gone - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

04:54 AM GMT

OVER 69: ENG 327/4 (Root 60 Pope 10)

A lot of focus is on the England dressing room at the moment to see if a declaration is coming. Ben Stokes has his pads on as he is next in. The bowlers are still in training gear and sat down so you can probably draw your own conclusions.

04:51 AM GMT

OVER 68: ENG 322/4 (Root 58 Pope 7)

Root pulls Henry behind square and good running allows them to come back for two.

England’s lead up to 477 runs.

04:47 AM GMT

OVER 67: ENG 318/4 (Root 55 Pope 6)

Three from the over.

04:42 AM GMT

OVER 66: ENG 315/4 (Root 53 Pope 5)

Matt Henry is introduced back into the attack.

England’s lead is now up to 470. Looking at the England dressing room it does not look like a declaration will come tonight but maybe England are keeping New Zealand guessing and will spring a surprise. I do not think England will declare today.

04:37 AM GMT

OVER 65: ENG 313/4 (Root 52 Pope 4)

Just two runs come from Phillips’ latest over.

04:34 AM GMT

OVER 64: ENG 311/4 (Root 51 Pope 3)

Ben Stokes has his pads on so that would suggest there are no thoughts of an imminent declaration inside the England dressing room.

04:30 AM GMT

OVER 63: ENG 309/4 (Root 50 Pope 2)

Ollie Pope joins Root in the middle and he is off the mark second ball with a single down to long on.

Root pulls away for a single to bring up his half century and for the 100th time in Test cricket he goes past fifty. Only three men ahead of him now; Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting.

Another 50+ score in his career for Joe Root - Kerry Marshall/AP

04:27 AM GMT

Wicket

Brook c O’Rourke b Phillips 55 Brook comes down the ground to Phillips and tries to belt him back over his head for six but the contact is not pure. It goes high in the air and O’Rourke takes the catch at long off. FOW 306/4

End of Harry Brook’s innings - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

04:25 AM GMT

OVER 62: ENG 306/3 (Root 49 Brook 55)

Tim Southee is coming on. Broom goes for the scoop but fails to make contact with it. I think you can do that when you are so far ahead of the game and you are Harry Brook, scoring runs for fun.

Classic Root. He waits for the ball and cuts late past gully for four to take him to 49. Classy shot.

04:21 AM GMT

OVER 61: ENG 300/3 (Root 44 Brook 54)

Root and Brook continue to milk the runs and you wonder if Tom Latham could do something to change it up to pose a different challenge to this pair because at the moment it looks too easy for them.

A single off the last ball brings up the England 200 and they lead by 455 runs. Five runs from the over.

04:14 AM GMT

OVER 60: ENG 295/3 (Root 41 Brook 52)

This is looking very easy for this duo at the moment, who look comfortable and under no pressure whatsoever. Both batsmen are now into the 40s.

Brook guides one cutely through backward point for two.

Off the final ball of the over he gets one just over the slips for four to bring up his 10th Test fifty.

Time for drinks.

More runs for Harry Brook - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

04:10 AM GMT

OVER 59: ENG 286/3 (Root 39 Brook 45)

Root plays the most delicate of reverse sweeps and comes back for two.

04:06 AM GMT

OVER 58: ENG 281/3 (Root 35 Brook 44)

Brook hits a full toss up to mid-on and the throw hits the stumps but Brook was in comfortably.

The lead is now 436 runs.

04:02 AM GMT

OVER 57: ENG 278/3 (Root 33 Brook 43)

Phillips drops a bit short and offers width to Brook, who cuts away through point. Conway does well to make the stop from deep backward point but England come back for three.

03:58 AM GMT

OVER 56: ENG 272/3 (Root 31 Brook 39)

New Zealand have been unable to bowl a maiden over in this innings, which emphasises how they have found it difficult to keep England under control.

Root gets the reverse ramp out and misses, or does he? New Zealand appeal for caught behind but it is given not out. New Zealand, with just one review left, think about it and go for it. They will either lose the review or get Root out.

There is no noise on UltraEdge and New Zealand have no reviews remaining.

Joe Root pulls out his customary ramp shot - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:53 AM GMT

OVER 55: ENG 271/3 (Root 31 Brook 38)

Brook gets it over Henry at short fine leg and it runs away for four despite a diving effort from Henry on the boundary.

England lead by 426 runs.

03:49 AM GMT

OVER 54: ENG 266/3 (Root 31 Brook 33)

Matt Henry is brought back into the attack. Root tries to pull Henry away but only succeeds in getting a top edge. It falls short of O’Rourke at fine leg.

These two continue to rotate strike very well.

03:45 AM GMT

OVER 53: ENG 262/3 (Root 29 Brook 31)

Spin is back on as Phillips, who has bowled six overs so far in this innings, is brought on.

A single from Brook into the legside brings u the 50 partnership between the Yorkshire duo.

03:41 AM GMT

OVER 52: ENG 259/3 (Root 27 Brook 30)

Root pulls Smith behind square and comes back for two.

England’s lead stands at 414 runs. How many more runs do England need? Do they actually need any more runs? Comment at the bottom of the blog.

03:36 AM GMT

OVER 51: ENG 255/3 (Root 24 Brook 29)

A single from Root to deep square leg brings up the England 250.

Brook then gives himself room and hits an O’Rourke short ball over mid-off for two. He then plays through mid-on for three.

One of the many things these two do so well is keeping the scoreboard ticking over and the runs just keep flowing.

03:32 AM GMT

OVER 50: ENG 249/3 (Root 23 Brook 24)

It just shows the pace at which England bat that at the 50-over mark Ben Stokes’ side are just shy of 250. Three runs come from Smith’s latest over.

England have just brought up their 500,000th Test run.

How much longer will England continue to bat? - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:28 AM GMT

OVER 49: ENG 246/3 (Root 21 Brook 23)

O’Rourke has the field set to bang it short and plenty of fielders are ready for the pull shot yet Brook finds a gap behind square and gets four.

Brook goes for the pull again and it goes over Blundell’s head off the back of Brook’s bat for a single.

Root’s pull in front of square does not come out of the middle of the bat but he does get two, which takes England’s lead to 400 runs.

03:24 AM GMT

OVER 48: ENG 238/3 (Root 18 Brook 18)

Brook plays a glorious cover drive off Smith for four. He is in fine form during this series.

He is lucky at the end of the over as a miscue falls short of mid-on.

England’s lead is now up to 393 runs.

03:19 AM GMT

OVER 47: ENG 232/3 (Root 17 Brook 13)

Brook charges at O’Rourke and gives himself room outside leg and his flashing drive flies over the slips for four. He charged a number of times in the first innings and played some phenomenal shots. That was not one of them but still gets four.

Off the final ball of the over Brook comes back for two after clipping through the midwicket region.

03:15 AM GMT

OVER 46: ENG 224/3 (Root 16 Brook 6)

New Zealand appeal for LBW against Brook but it looked in real time like the impact was outside the line of off stump. With just one review left, Tom Latham has a think about it and then sends it upstairs for a review. The impact was umpire’s call so the not out call stands. New Zealand do keep their final review.

Not out - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

03:10 AM GMT

OVER 45: ENG 222/3 (Root 15 Brook 5)

O’Rourke has the field set for short-pitch bowling to Brook, who pulls behind square very hard. Smith pulls off amazing diving stop to keep it to one as Brook had blasted that.

With a more conventional field to Root O’Rourke beats the outside edge with a beauty.

03:05 AM GMT

OVER 44: ENG 220/3 (Root 14 Brook 4)

Natham Smith will bowl the first over after tea. Brook gets England going in this session with a single up to mid-on.

Root gets the first boundary of this eveing session with an elegant drive through mid-on for four, one of the hardest shots to play and he made it look easy.

03:00 AM GMT

Evening session

Joe Root and Harry Brook are back out in the middle for the final session of the day. The question is will England declare at some point during this session?

02:53 AM GMT

‘From Boycott to Bethell: The moments I knew these six batsmen would be England greats’

Our very own Scyld Berry has seen plenty of England Test matches over the years and numerous England superstars. You can read Scyld’s views on some of England’s greatest batsmen and already sees something in Jacob Bethell.

02:49 AM GMT

02:42 AM GMT

Tea on day two

Duckett has just got out chopping onto his own stumps and Root nearly suffers the same fate.

O’Rourke has the field set for short-pitch bowling to Brook, who gives himself room outside his leg stump to power one through wide mid-off off the back foot for three to finish the session.

England are 215/3 at the tea break and lead by 370 runs. Will we see a declaration from Ben Stokes this evening? I think we will.

02:38 AM GMT

OVER 42: ENG 211/3 (Root 9 Brook 0)

Harry Brook joins Root out in the middle. There will probably be time for one more over before the tea break.

02:33 AM GMT

Wicket

Duckett b Southee 92 Another England batsman falls in the 90s. Duckett has batted superbly but his innings comes to an end as he plays onto his own stumps. A second England batsman who will rue not converting that innings into a century. FOW 211/3

Ben Duckett had to drag himself off after that dismissal. He knows he has let a couple of hundreds slip this year and that was another one. Out for 92 off 112 balls, he had actually slowed down and became more circumspect in the 80s, which he will probably see as his mistake. It was a bit of a nothing shot, a prod at a ball from Southee that he dragged on.

Ben Duckett will be gutted to have missed out on a Test hundred - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

02:31 AM GMT

OVER 41: ENG 209/2 (Root 9 Duckett 90)

Beautiful from Root as he flicks O’Rourke off his pads for four through square leg.

O’Rourke then gives Root too much width and is punished as Root late cuts away for four despite the efforts of a diving Conway.

02:27 AM GMT

OVER 40: ENG 200/2 (Root 1 Duckett 89)

Root is off the mark with a single into the offside but he was nearly run out trying to come back for two when Duckett was not interested in it.

Duckett hits uppishly towards cover but it falls just short. It is semi-stopped but he is able to come through for a single which brings up the 200.

02:22 AM GMT

OVER 39: ENG 197/2 (Root 0 Duckett 87)

Joe Root is in at number four and New Zealand think they have him. O’Rourke bowls a beauty that nips back into Root and they appeal for caught behind. It is given not out but they send it up for a review. Replays show it did not hit Root’s bat but instead his jumper. New Zealand lose a review and they have just one left.

The last ball of the over is delayed by O’Rourke having to change a shoe after it split.

02:14 AM GMT

Wicket

Bethell c Blundell b Southee 96 Gutting for Bethell. He looked a little nervy as he got into the ‘nervy 90s’ and he falls just short of a maiden Test hundred. He goes for a drive and only succeeds in getting an outside edge through to Blundell. Perhaps his eyes lit up when he saw that delivery. He can be proud of that knock but he will be devastated that he has fallen four runs shy of a maiden Test and first-class century. FOW 196/2

A crying shame for Bethell. He was four short of becoming the youngest England Test centurion since before the second World War. He had looked a little shaky in the 90s but then again he had only ever been in that territory once before in his career. At least he has his highest first-class score and is another selection punt that has paid off.

So close to a maiden Test hundred for Jacob Bethell - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

02:09 AM GMT

OVER 37: ENG 187/1 (Bethell 90 Duckett 83)

Phillips is off and Will O’Rourke is back on, with the field set for a short-pitch barrage. Surely both of these players will take on the short ball.

Bethell gets back to defend a ball and it does loop into the air but lands safely not far in front of him, giving O’Rourke no chance of a caught and bowled.

England’s lead is up to 342 runs.

02:04 AM GMT

OVER 36: ENG 186/1 (Bethell 90 Duckett 82)

Tim Southee is back into the attack. Bethell is into the 90s for the first time in his Test career. His highest first-class score is 93 so there will definitely be nerves.

02:00 AM GMT

OVER 35: ENG 183/1 (Bethell 89 Duckett 80)

Phillips gets one to turn and bounce as Duckett tries to sweep. That will give the hosts just a little bit of encouragement. A few slightly nervy moments for Duckett in that over.

01:58 AM GMT

OVER 34: ENG 180/1 (Bethell 88 Duckett 78)

The runs just keep coming for England as they now lead by 335 runs. I think there is a chance, despite three days following this one, that England might declare before the close with the rate they are batting.

01:54 AM GMT

OVER 33: ENG 176/1 (Bethell 86 Duckett 76)

This is a great opportunity for a Test hundred and, for Bethell, it would be his first. This is too easy for this pair and Tom Latham has to do something different here or else it is just insanity. These two do not worried whatsoever.

Phillips drops too deep and Bethell rocks onto the back foot to pull over mid-on for six.

01:51 AM GMT

OVER 32: ENG 166/1 (Bethell 78 Duckett 74)

These two just continue to milk the runs. Henry foes get one to move back into Bethell a little and an inside edge cannons into Bethell’s knee, which has caused a bit of pain that needs to be walked off.

There could be a contest brewing for who could get to their hundred first.

01:47 AM GMT

OVER 31: ENG 164/1 (Bethell 77 Duckett 73)

Three runs from Phillips’ fourth over.

England’s lead currently stands at 319 runs.

01:42 AM GMT

OVER 30: ENG 161/1 (Bethell 75 Duckett 72)

Bethell hits through the covers for three. That brings up the 150-run partnership between this pair.

Time for drinks.

Southee has run out of puff and the right thing to do would be to leave him out next week for the third Test in Hamilton but are New Zealand that ruthless? He announced before the series that he will retire after the Hamilton Test but New Zealand are carrying him. He has bowled 18 wicketless overs in this Test at 5.3 an over after going at 4.8 in Christchurch. His pace is down and with New Zealand so far behind, they cannot afford to bowl him.

01:37 AM GMT

OVER 29: ENG 156/1 (Bethell 71 Duckett 71)

Four runs come from Phillips’ third over.

01:35 AM GMT

OVER 28: ENG 152/1 (Bethell 69 Duckett 69)

Matt Henry is brought on to bowl. The England 150 is brought up with a single for Duckett into the legside.

Henry then appeals for LBW against Bethell but it is given not out. Henry is around the wicket to Bethell and it always felt it was going down leg so New Zealand opt not to review.

01:30 AM GMT

OVER 27: ENG 149/1 (Bethell 68 Duckett 67)

A two for Duckett to wide long off takes England’s lead past the 300-run mark. Is it ridiculous to think with the speed at which England are batting that Ben Stokes might declare before the end of the day to put New Zealand in with say half an hour left today?

Another six runs from Phillips’ over.

01:27 AM GMT

OVER 26: ENG 143/1 (Bethell 66 Duckett 63)

Duckett hits O’Rourke through mid-off for four as Williamson could not catch up to it. It was not the purest contact from Duckett but enough for a boundary.

A few balls later O’Rourke finds the shoulder of Duckett’s bat and it loops into the air on the offside but it lands safely.

These two continue to run well between the wickets and the runs are flowing with ease.

01:22 AM GMT

OVER 25: ENG 135/1 (Bethell 64 Duckett 57)

Spin is introduced for the first time in this innings as Glenn Phillips is brought into the attack. Just one run comes from the over as England take a look at Phillips in his first over.

01:19 AM GMT

OVER 24: ENG 134/1 (Bethell 64 Duckett 56)

Bethell gets a couple down to wide third man.

O’Rourke’s bouncer is too short and goes flying over Blundell’s head for five wides. New Zealand are struggling here and they do not look like they know where the next wicket is coming from.

Bethell then pulls O’Rourke in front of square with ease for four.

England’s lead is up to 289 runs.

01:14 AM GMT

OVER 23: ENG 122/1 (Bethell 58 Duckett 55)

Skillful from Duckett, who guides one under control over Blundell’s head behind the stumps for four. England just continue to pile on the runs and New Zealand do not have an answer, either for taking a wicket or stemming the flow of runs.

Ben Duckett going along nicely - Kerry Marshall/AP

01:10 AM GMT

OVER 22: ENG 116/1 (Bethell 57 Duckett 50)

Duckett gets a single into the legside and he moves to his 13th Test half century. It comes off 59 balls with four fours and one six.

Ben Duckett moves to fifty - Marty Melville/Getty Images

01:06 AM GMT

OVER 21: ENG 114/1 (Bethell 56 Duckett 49)

Duckett gets a top edge on a pull of Smith but it lands short of O’Rourke at fine leg.

England’s lead is now up to 269 runs.

01:02 AM GMT

OVER 20: ENG 112/1 (Bethell 55 Duckett 48)

Will O’Rourke is brought into the attack and he finds the inside edge of Bethell’s bat. It somehow misses the stumps and runs down to fine leg for four.

Duckett cuts the final ball of the over behind square on the offside and it runs away for four to bring up the 100 partnership between this pair off just 112 balls.

100 partnership brought up - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

12:57 AM GMT

OVER 19: ENG 103/1 (Bethell 50 Duckett 44)

Bethell drives up to wide mid-off for a single to bring up a second Test fifty, which comes up in 52 balls. He scored a blistering half century in the second innings in Christchurch and he has another one here.

Fifty for Jacob Bethell - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

12:52 AM GMT

OVER 18: ENG 101/1 (Bethell 49 Duckett 43)

Bethell edges again and it runs away once more for four. Southee finds the edge but it goes through a gap in the gully region for another boundary.

Really good running allows Duckett to come back for two and that brings up the England 100.

Their lead is 256 runs.

12:48 AM GMT

OVER 17: ENG 93/1 (Bethell 44 Duckett 40)

Nathan Smith will open from the other end and that was a fairly chaotic start to the over. Bethell drills it back down the ground at Smith and the New Zealand bowler fires a throw back. Bethell gets back in and Blundell has to dive to his right to prevent overthrows.

Next ball Bethell drives aerially just past Smith’s right hand for four.

A few balls later Smith finds the outside edge of Bethell’s bat but it goes in between Blundell and Mitchell at first slip, running away for four. It was too tight to cut and Bethell gets away with it. Mitchell tried to dive to his right to take the catch but could not get a hand on it.

Is this Jacob Bethell’s day? What would a hundred from him mean for England’s long term selection planning? What an opportunity he has here. Restarting on 34, sunny day and England well ahead. There have been some lovely strokes but also a little bit of luck. Already since lunch we have seen a straight drive for four, a shy at the stumps and edge past slip at Bethell’s end.

12:44 AM GMT

OVER 16: ENG 84/1 (Bethell 35 Duckett 40)

Tim Southee will start up after lunch and Duckett gets going immediately with a single into the offside to take him into the 40s.

New Zealand appeal for LBW off the last ball but they were never truly convinced with that appeal. There was an inside edge so a wise decision not to review.

Two runs come from the first over after the lunch break.

12:39 AM GMT

Time for the afternoon session

Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell are back out in the middle. England are 237 runs ahead with nine wickets remaining in their second innings and will want to continue building out their lead this afternoon.

12:28 AM GMT

Leading England cricketers ready to boycott next year’s Hundred

A group of around 50 leading English cricketers are considering boycotting next year’s Hundred in protest against the crackdown on playing in overseas franchise tournaments. Last week, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced an overhaul of its policy regarding “no-objection certificates” (NoC) – the documentation a player needs from their home board to play in a tournament overseas. The headline changes were that the ECB would not issue NoCs for tournaments that overlap with the English summer, unless the player is on a white-ball only deal with their county. This includes the Pakistan Super League, which moves to a slot concurrent to the Indian Premier League (which is controversially exempt from the policy) in April and May next year.

For more from Will Macpherson, click here.

12:19 AM GMT

Four moments of aggression from Carse that show he can be a threat in Australia

Charging the bowler first ball

Carse could be one of the best No 10s that England have ever had, though he will surely not remain so low for long; he has a first-class average of 31.6, and already made useful contributions with the bat in his embryonic Test career. His batting method is as fearless as the rest of his cricket.

Here is just a taste of Tim Wigmore’s piece on Brydon Carse, who has made a terrific start to his Test career.

12:13 AM GMT

Atkinson’s hat-trick

Gus Atkinson continued his meteoric rise in Test cricket with England’s first hat-trick for seven years as New Zealand were knocked over on a gloriously sunny morning in Wellington.

Atkinson removed Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and Tim Southee in successive balls to register England’s 15th Test hat-trick and first since Moeen Ali against South Africa at the Oval in 2017.

With Brydon Carse taking two wickets in three balls, England finished off New Zealand’s last five wickets in 8.5 overs in the first hour of day two to take a 155 run lead at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand were all out for 125 in 34.5 overs after Harry Brook’s 123 underpinned England’s first innings total of 280 on day one. With a 1-0 lead, Atkinson’s hat-trick has ended England a series winning opportunity.

This was New Zealand’s shortest Test innings at home for 30 years. Atkinson backed up the excellent work of Brydon Carse who took two wickets in three balls to open up the innings after New Zealand resumed on 86 for five. Carse finished with 4 for 46 after bowling Tom Blundell for 16 with a ball that nipped late off the seam, and pinning nightwatchman Will O’Rourke leg before two balls later.

Atkinson had looked a little down on pace and form in this series after a startling summer in which he scored a Test century and took a ten wicket haul at Lord’s. But he clicked this morning. Smith was bowled trying to leave, Henry fended to Ben Duckett at gully and Southee was kidded into believing the hat-trick ball would be a bumper with Stokes setting the field back only to be undone by a full ball swinging into the pads.

12:06 AM GMT

12:00 AM GMT

Lunch on day two

This will be the final over before lunch. No thought about lunch from Duckett as he uppercuts for a single down to third man. Most cricketers would not even contemplate a shot like that on the stroke of lunch but not Duckett.

There is lunch and England are 82/1. They lead by 236 runs and are in such a commanding position through just four sessions of this Test match. They will know if they bat well this afternoon they will be getting closer to a series win.

11:55 PM GMT

OVER 14: ENG 81/1 (Bethell 34 Duckett 38)

Tim Southee is brought back into the attack and what a delivery to bowl on your return. He gets one to lift at Duckett out of nowhere and it takes the edge of the bat but goes over Blundell’s head and away for four.

Bethell finishes the over with a lovely drive through mid-on for four. Glorious cricket.

11:51 PM GMT

OVER 13: ENG 72/1 (Bethell 30 Duckett 33)

As well as bludgeoning boundaries, these two are keeping the scoreboard ticking over but rotating strike well.

Around 10 minutes to go until lunch.

11:47 PM GMT

OVER 12: ENG 69/1 (Bethell 29 Duckett 31)

As they usually do England are flying along. Duckett swings on the pull once more and this time top edges straight over the keeper’s head for four. A bit of fortune for Duckett but you earn your luck to some extent.

O’Rouke finishes the over by beating Bethell on the inside edge with a beauty.

11:43 PM GMT

OVER 11: ENG 62/1 (Bethell 28 Duckett 25)

Bethell needs to be careful about leaving his crease to Smith after what the New Zealander did to Harry Brook in the first innings fielding off his own bowling.

Smith then finds the outside edge of Bethell’s bat and it drops short and to the left of Latham at second slip, running away for four.

Bethell finishes the over by belting Smith in front of square on the pull for six. Tremendous shot.

England building their lead nicely - Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

11:38 PM GMT

OVER 10: ENG 51/1 (Bethell 18 Duckett 24)

Will O’Rourke is into the attack for the first time in this innings. Duckett goes again for the ramp shot and once again misses out.

Just the one run from the over.

11:33 PM GMT

OVER 9: ENG 50/1 (Bethell 18 Duckett 23)

Dropped chance? It goes a long way down the legside but it is signalled as a run. Duckett did get a bit of bat on it but Blundell could not hold onto a tough chance diving to his right. That run brings up the England 50.

11:29 PM GMT

OVER 8: ENG 49/1 (Bethell 18 Duckett 22)

Duckett flicks behind square on the legside for a couple.

Henry then bangs one into Duckett, who unsurprisingly takes it on and pull it over deep backward square leg for six. That takes England’s lead above 200 runs.

11:24 PM GMT

OVER 7: ENG 40/1 (Bethell 18 Duckett 13)

First change of bowling for New Zealand in this innings as Nathan Smith replaces Southee. Bethell picks him up on the pull that sails over fine-leg’s head for a big six. That was some connection. Just think around this time yesterday England were in real trouble at 43/4.

11:20 PM GMT

OVER 6: ENG 34/1 (Bethell 12 Duckett 13)

Duckett attempts a ramp over the keeper but misses. He is then given width by Henry and slashes through the covers for two.

England’s lead currently stands at 189 runs.

Going for the ramp - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

11:16 PM GMT

OVER 5: ENG 30/1 (Bethell 11 Duckett 10)

Slight miscommunication nearly causes problems for Duckett and Bethell running between the wickets for a quick run but they come through in the end.

That is emphatic from Duckett. He charges at Southee and smashes him back over his head for four. That is smart cricket as Duckett finishes the over with a quick single.

11:12 PM GMT

OVER 4: ENG 23/1 (Bethell 10 Duckett 5)

Duckett charges Henry and hits him back over his head. The contact is not the purest so it does not run away for four but they come back for three.

Bethell then clips beautifully through mid-on for four for his first boundary of this innings. Wonderful, controlled shot from Bethell.

Henry drops too short and Bethell punishes him by pulling in front of square for another four.

11:08 PM GMT

OVER 3: ENG 12/1 (Bethell 2 Duckett 2)

We are only just over an hour into the day’s play and we have had six wickets already in this morning session to add to the 15 wickets that fell on day one.

Southee gets one to come back in a lot to Bethell and New Zealand appeal for LBW. Not out is the original decision but Tom Latham decides to review. It looked like he hit and it was given as a run in real time. That is a pretty terrible review as Bethell clearly got an inside edge on it.

11:03 PM GMT

OVER 2: ENG 10/1 (Bethell 1 Duckett 1)

Jacob Bethell is in at three and is off the mark third ball with a single through the backward point region.

10:59 PM GMT

Wicket

Crawley c Conway Henry 8 Matt Henry will open from the other end and he has Crawley again! The first ball he bowls to him in this innings Crawley flicks it straight to Conway at midwicket, who takes a good catch as it was travelling at him at some speed. Henry now has Crawley four times out of four in this series without conceding a run against the Kent opener. Crawley’s place in this team has to be under threat, surely? FOW 9/1

Zak Crawley vs Matt Henry

Overall: 19 runs, 6 dismissals, 3.16 average

This series: 0 runs, 4 dismissals

Zak Crawley’s miserable series continues - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

10:57 PM GMT

OVER 1: ENG 8/0 (Crawley 8 Duckett 0)

Reminiscent of his shot against Pat Cummins off the first ball of the 2023 Ashes, Crawley drills Southee through cover for four first ball. He then repeats that feat next ball with another boundary.

10:53 PM GMT

England’s second innings

The visitors start their second innings with a 155-run lead. There is a fair amount of pressure on Crawley, who badly needs a score here. He averages under 10 against New Zealand in Test match cricket.

Tim Southee will bowl the first over of this England second innings.

10:52 PM GMT

Recent hat-tricks for England

Moeen Ali: 2017 vs South Africa

Stuart Broad: 2014 vs Sri Lanka

Stuart Broad: 2011 vs India

Ryan Sidebottom: 2008 vs New Zealand

Matthew Hoggard: 2004 vs West Indies

10:50 PM GMT

Hat-trick for Atkinson

Fantastic bit of kidology there from Atkinson and Stokes grabs the hat-trick, the first by an England bowler since Moeen Ali at the Oval in 2017. Stokes set the field for the bouncer to Southee, Atkinson pitched up and hit him bang in front lbw. Terrific passage for England, New Zealand last five knocked over in 8.5 overs. A big boost for Atkinson too. He had looked a little down on pace this tour but started with a bit of luck when Nathan Smith misjudged a leave, the ball to Matt Henry was superb line and bouncing into the ribs of the tailender who fended to Duckett at gully and then the cool finish to Southee. What a start he has had to his Test career - Lord’s hundred, Lord’s ten for and a hat trick.

10:43 PM GMT

New Zealand all out for 125

Southee LBW Atkinson 0 Atkinson is on a hat-trick and he has got him! The field is set for short-pitch bowling and Atkinson fools him completely. It is a full delivery that pins Southee bang in front and Atkinson has his hat-trick. Southee ends up reviewing, knowing his fate as it is absolutely plumb. The England players knew it was out and were already walking off before the review was completed. New Zealand are all out for 125 and trail on first innings by 155 runs. FOW 125 all out

10:40 PM GMT

Wicket

Henry c Duckett b Atkinson 0 Henry goes first ball and Atkinson is on a hat-trick. Atkinson finds the edge and Duckett pouches the catch at gully. FOW 125/9

10:38 PM GMT

Wicket

Smith b Atkinson 14 Another wicket falls for the hosts. It looks like Smith is trying to leave the ball but ends up playing onto his stumps. FOW 125/8

England on a roll - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

10:35 PM GMT

OVER 34: NZ 121/7 (Phillips 16 Smith 10)

Chris Woakes is brought into the attack for the first time today. Phillips drives well past Woakes and away for four through mid-off. Woakes then offers too much width up and Phillips pushes through backward point for four. Unsurprisingly Phillips is going at a run-a-ball at the moment.

10:30 PM GMT

OVER 33: NZ 113/7 (Phillips 8 Smith 10)

Atkinson gives Phillips some width and he punishes it by hitting through point for four.

New Zealand still trail by 167 runs.

10:26 PM GMT

OVER 32: NZ 108/7 (Phillips 3 Smith 10)

Carse bowls a beauty into Phillips, that clips off the back thigh. Phillips then punches off the back foot but cannot come back for the two he wanted.

Smith then gets off the mark as he gets his bat down in time to a full delivery from Carse and drives through mid-off for four to bring up the 100 for New Zealand.

Smith picks Carse up on the pull in front of square for six. That is a quality shot as Carse is steaming in and bowling brilliantly here.

10:22 PM GMT

OVER 31: NZ 97/7 (Phillips 2 Smith 0)

Two new batsmen at the crease now with Phillips and Smith at the crease. I can imagine Phillips playing only one way; aggressively. Only one run from the over.

10:17 PM GMT

Wicket

O’Rourke LBW Carse 0 Another wicket for Carse as he traps the nightwatchman O’Rourke LBW. A full delivery that came back into O’Rourke and the finger went up pretty quickly. O’Rourke opts not to review and rightly so as it was plumb, hitting two thirds of the way up middle stump. You miss, I hit! Carse now has four wickets in this innings. FOW 96/7

Two early wickets for Brydon Carse and England - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

10:15 PM GMT

Wicket

Blundell b Carse 16 Carbon copy of the delivery that dismissed Williamson yesterday but did not stand due to a no-ball. It is an absolute seed from Carse that clips the top of the off stump. Not much Blundell could do about that. FOW 95/6

10:11 PM GMT

OVER 29: NZ 89/5 (Blundell 10 O’Rourke 0)

The pitch definitely looks less green today than it did yesterday, when it looked quite like the outfield.

Just the one run from the over.

10:07 PM GMT

OVER 28: NZ 88/5 (Blundell 9 O’Rourke 0)

Brydon Carse will start from the other end to the nightwatchman O’Rourke. He goes full and nearly finds the off stump. O’Rourke could not get his bat down in time and that was not far away.

Maiden over to start with from Carse.

Will England struggle to knock over the tail again? A lovely day in Wellington, although bad weather is forecast tomorrow so the game may reach day five. Carse opening up at the Scoreboard End, which is the right call. He has just added an extra gear to this attack.

10:03 PM GMT

OVER 27: NZ 88/5 (Blundell 9 O’Rourke 0)

The Barmy Army belts out their customary rendition of ‘Jerusalem’, which receives a huge round of applause at its conclusion.

Blundell gets the first runs of the morning as he flicks down to fine leg for a couple.

09:58 PM GMT

Ready to go

The players are out in the middle and we are ready for action on day two. Tom Blundell will resume on seven not out and nightwatchman Will O’Rourke is yet to get off the mark.

Gus Atkinson will bowl the first over of the day.

09:52 PM GMT

Weather update

Blue skies and sunshine once more in Wellington. Absolutely beautiful weather like day one and we should get a full day’s play in.

09:51 PM GMT

Crawley must do more to repay England’s faith

It was history-making of the sort that England love. From the last delivery of the opening over at the Basin Reserve, in defiance of a green seaming wicket, Zak Crawley launched Tim Southee over long off for a straight six. And so Crawley became the first man to hit a six off a seamer in the first over of a Test. Only Chris Gayle, against spin, had ever struck a six so early in the first innings of a match before. Crawley’s treatment of Southee encapsulated why he has become a flag-bearer for England’s approach. That imperious lofted drive combined chutzpah, power and an unstinting commitment to aggression. The trouble was what came before and after.

For more from Tim Wigmore, click here.

Pressure on Zak Crawley - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

09:45 PM GMT

09:41 PM GMT

09:36 PM GMT

Day one highlights

09:30 PM GMT

Day two preview

England head into day two of the second Test in Wellington in a commanding position. Ben Stokes’ side were bowled out for 280 inside 55 overs but New Zealand finished the day 86/5 after two late wickets from Brydon Carse.

England had found themselves in deep trouble an hour into day one having been put into bat by New Zealand captain Tom Latham on a green pitch in Wellington. The visitors found themselves 43/4 but Harry Brook backed up his big hundred in the first Test with another century on day one. Brook, who has the second highest Test batting average away from home, is the ninth fastest to eight Test centuries by fewest innings and has the third highest Test batting average of all time (minimum 20 innings). He has labelled yesterday’s innings as his favourite century.

“I think that might be my favourite hundred so far, I enjoyed that one a lot. Most of the balls came out of the middle of the bat and it feels pretty special to be batting like that.

“We were three down when I came in and the pitch was doing quite a bit. It was seaming and swinging so I’m just glad I put my attacking mode on. I really took it to them and put them under a lot of pressure.

“They had to try and bowl at the stumps early on and I felt like the time to run down was then; cash in when it’s full. The best mode of defence for me was attack and thankfully it came off.”

Harry Brook has scored back-to-back hundreds - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Brook was ably supported by Ollie Pope, who made it back-to-back fifties in this series as part of a 174-run partnership which, considering the opportunities on offer to the bowlers, looks to have been an exceptional partnership.

Gus Atkinson got Devon Conway early as the New Zealand opener’s poor form continued. Brydon Carse then bowled Kane Williamson with a beauty only for it to not count as it was a no-ball. Stokes got his counterpart as he bowled Latham, who chopped onto his own stumps.

Carse took a sensational diving catch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra off the bowling of Chris Woakes. Carse then got his revenge on Williamson inside the final half an hour of the day as he had the New Zealand batsman caught behind. Carse then had Daryl Mitchell caught down the legside with just 10 minutes remaining to finish off a strong day for the visitors, who can wrap up the series with a victory this week.

Tom Blundell will resume on seven not out and nightwatchman Will O’Rourke is yet to get off the mark.

Play on day two gets going at 10pm UK time.