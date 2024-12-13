🎥 England boss Thomas Tuchel reacts to the World Cup qualification draw

New England head coach Thomas Tuchel says he is taking nothing for granted when it comes to his side's qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions were drawn against Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra in Friday's draw, with qualification set to begin in either March or June, since England have been placed in a five-team group.

Thomas Tuchel reacts to the @FIFAWorldCup qualifying draw 🤳 pic.twitter.com/SawM7lO24o — England (@England) December 13, 2024

And reacting to the draw, Tuchel insisted he is wary of potential surprises.



"I have huge respect for Serbia and for Albania, they can always surprise [you]," he told Sky Sports. "They have a strong history of technical football, emotional crowds, two legends as managers.

"England have never played Latvia so it's a new experience for all of us and we have Andorra where we are huge favourites. But we have to qualify, this is the most important. There cannot be any other approach that take it seriously and with respect."

The German will officially begin his tenure as England boss on 1 January 2025.

