England boost as John Stones shakes off injury scare to make Euro 2024 trip

John Stones is part of the England squad due to travel to Germany for Euro 2024 on Monday, despite suffering an injury scare against Iceland.

Stones will join the other 25 members of the final squad on the flight to Leipzig, having been forced off at half-time at Wembley on Friday with a knock.

The Manchester City centre-back, who is expected to be key to England's chances of success in Germany, turned his ankle in the first minute of the 1-0 friendly defeat but played until the interval and is understood to be unscathed.

Jude Bellingham was on Sunday the final player to join up with the squad after an extended break to recover from competing in the Champions League final with Real Madrid, while Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, who had remained on standby after being among the seven cuts from the final squad and was on the bench against Iceland, has been released.

Luke Shaw remains England's biggest injury doubt, with manager Gareth Southgate hoping his only recognised left-back will be fit to play some part in their second group game, against Denmark on June 20.

England will travel south from Leipzig to their training base, the luxurious Weimarer Land Golf Resort and Spa near Erfurt, on Monday and get settled before beginning preparations for Sunday's opening group game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

They will also face the Danes and Slovenia in Frankfurt and Cologne, respectively, in the group stage.

England endured a miserable send-off in Friday's 1-0 defeat by Iceland at Wembley but captain Harry Kane believes they deserve to be judged on performances at the tournament and says they are hungry to go one better after finishing as runners-up at the last Euros.

"We are going in there as one of the favourites and that is a responsibility that we have to take forward now, because we have earned the right to be there," Kane said.

"We will never take it for granted. I have said many times to judge us on the tournament form, on the tournament football. Of course there will be some noise about Friday but I think there is a lot of optimism from the fans and rightly so.

"Ultimately it is down to us to make sure we get it right on the pitch. This could be a nice wake-up call for everyone to realise it is not going to be as easy as people think. There is a lot of work to do.

"Being so close in the last Euros, there is a real hunger to be back. It comes around quick, if I’m honest. We had the World Cup and we are back here again.

"I feel like we are on the right path. But as we all know as well, it is really difficult to win these tournaments.

“There are a lot of things that you have to do right and prepare right, and you need a bit of luck here and there. Every winner does.

“We have that mindset that we can achieve it. We also know there is a lot of hard work from now until the final in July."