'The end of an era' Fighters react to Demetrious Johnson's MMA retirement

Demetrious Johnson

One of the all-time great careers in MMA history came to a close Friday when [autotag]Demetrious Johnson[/autotag] announced his retirement from the sport.

The former longtime UFC flyweight champion and ONE Championship titleholder Johnson (25-4-1) made a special entrance to the cage at ONE Championship 168 at Ball Arena in Denver and told the crowd he was done fighting in MMA.

It was an emotional speech from "Mighty Mouse," who moments later became the first fighter to be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame. Johnson didn't rule out a future return in grappling competitions, but he said there is no longer a future in the combat sport where he made all his fame.

Reactions to Johnson's announcement poured in over social media, and you can check out the overwhelming praise for his legendary run below.

MMA Junkie

Mike Bohn

Demetrious Johnson just announced his retirement from MMA on tonight's ONE Championship broadcast. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 7, 2024

MMA Junkie

Demetrious Johnson says farewell to MMA in an emotional retirement speech and becomes ONE Championship's first Hall of Fame inductee 👏



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/HszCgzNlgs pic.twitter.com/KmL2ZGhWAv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 7, 2024

Terrance McKinney

What a legend Mighty Mouse 🫡 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 7, 2024

Ben Fowlkes

Truly one of the greatest but also most under appreciated talents in the history of this sport. https://t.co/oyQjAT7qhI — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 7, 2024

Yves Edwards

That officially is the end of an era in MMA! #MightMouseRetires Big Respect @MightyMouse You are the modern equivalent of Bruce Lee to a generation! — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) September 7, 2024

Ariel Helwani

Demetrious Johnson, one of the absolute greatest MMA fighters to ever compete, just announced his retirement at the ONE Championship event in Denver.



DJ, 38, walks away with a pro record of 25-4-1. He’s one of the most decorated champions in UFC history and the greatest… pic.twitter.com/7hVA39A1Zo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2024

They wanted me to the leave belt in here, I ain't doing that shit...😂pic.twitter.com/cW6cWkCK87 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 7, 2024

🫡 🐭 — Rich Chou (@rich_chou) September 7, 2024

MMA Junkie

The legendary Demetrious Johnson has announced his retirement from MMA competition. 🐐🐭 pic.twitter.com/DlT795LBtV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 7, 2024

Michael Bisping

The GOAT has retired. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/FgTEDgLiki — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) September 7, 2024

ONE Championship

Hear what Demetrious Johnson had to say at ONE 168: Denver 🗣️



Tune in to Prime Video and Sky Sports NOW to catch the rest of ONE 168: Denver!#ONE168 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

📺 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/NOuJb13LII

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉 https://t.co/0ZILlG5o3R

🇬🇧🇮🇪 Watch Live on… pic.twitter.com/5HOxf6aH4A — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 7, 2024

ONE Championship

Who but the GOAT? 🐐 Demetrious Johnson is your first inductee to the ONE Championship Hall of Fame!



Tune in to Prime Video and Sky Sports NOW to catch the rest of ONE 168: Denver!#ONE168 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

📺 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/NOuJb13LII

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉… pic.twitter.com/foCzN4Ol38 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 7, 2024

Derek Brunson

Demetrius “Mighty Mouse” Johnson has retired from mma. Will we ever see another dominate flyweight ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 7, 2024

ONE Championship

Thank you, "Mighty Mouse" 🙏 Congrats to Demetrious Johnson on a legendary MMA career!



Tune in to Prime Video and Sky Sports NOW to catch the rest of ONE 168: Denver!#ONE168 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

📺 How to watch 👉 https://t.co/NOuJb13LII

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime 👉… pic.twitter.com/GSR0zPokFt — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 7, 2024

Demetrious Johnson

Well that was emotional ❤️ thank you everyone!!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 7, 2024

