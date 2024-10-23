Emma Raducanu withdraws from another tournament to raise Billie Jean King Cup doubts

Raducanu played a key role in Great Britain’s victory over France earlier this year (Getty Images for ITF)

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of another tournament due to a foot injury and remains a doubt for next month’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The 21-year-old said she pulled out of next week’s Hong Kong Open because of a shortage of match fitness since spraining ligaments in her foot.

The former US Open champion has now missed five tournaments since suffering the injury in her Korea Open quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina.

Raducanu, who is half Chinese, had targeted an end-of-season run on the hardcourts in Asia but missed the WTA 1000 events in Beijing and Wuhan.

She also withdrew from the Ningbo Open and the Guangzhou Open and will have spent almost two months on the sidelines by the start of the Billie Jean King Cup.

Great Britain take on Germany at the start of the Finals on November 15 and Raducanu was included in Anne Keothavong’s squad for the tournament.

Raducanu said she is “doing what I can” to be ready for the team event after playing a starring role in Great Britain’s victory over France earlier this year.

“I’m sorry to say that I will not be able to play in Hong Kong next week,” Raducanu said on Twitter/X.

“Whilst my foot is making good progress, I need a little more time before I am match fit. I hope to be able to come back and play this tournament in the future!”