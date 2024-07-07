Emma Raducanu out of Wimbledon after painful defeat to qualifier Lulu Sun

At least Emma Raducanu knew the feeling, of being the unknown, overlooked quantity and stepping onto the big stage to attack with merciless intent. But at Wimbledon, the strategy that won Raducanu the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier has now been used against her.

As New Zealand player Lulu Sun thundered another crushing forehand winner past Raducanu on Centre Court, the world No 123 advanced to the quarter-finals having started the tournament in the first round of qualifying two weeks ago.

A 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 scoreline illustrates one story from this match, a one-sided first set, a battle in the second, a challenging third after Raducanu slipped on the grass and called a medical timeout that rather stalled her comeback.

But a winners’ count of 52 for Sun to Raducanu’s 19 tells another tale. The Sun, really, was on fire, as the last British player in the singles draw was wiped off Centre Court by a barrage of forehand strikes from the 23-year-old only making her second appearance at a grand slam.

Having beaten the ninth seed Maria Sakkari in the previous round, Raducanu had herself warned that her next opponent could be more dangerous – and so it proved. Sun now has seven wins in a row at the All England Club and, having beaten the only player to have previously won a grand slam from qualifying, will believe she can go all the way. Certainly, she played well above her ranking of 123 after taking to Centre Court for the first time.

Lulu Sun, the world no 123, reacts on match point (Getty Images)

Raducanu, though, will regret how quickly she lost the momentum she had worked so hard to generate. After forcing the third set with an inspired return game, Raducanu slipped at the start of the decider and landed awkwardly with her legs apart. She took a medical timeout for treatment on her left leg and lower back and lost the decisive break of serve immediately after the restart. Sun was in tears after winning match point, barely able to speak to Centre Court.

But this was a painful defeat for Raducanu and one that is unfortunately timed given her decision to pull out from her mixed-doubles match with Andy Murray. The 21-year-old’s withdrawal created noise that detracted from the Briton’s improved form on the grass. She matched her best result at Wimbledon by reaching the fourth round, having set her expectations at merely surviving her opening match but this was a missed opportunity to reach the quarter-finals of her home tournament and take advantage of an open draw.

Raducanu knows more than anyone that qualifiers with nothing to lose can be the trickiest opponents to face, as Sun walked out on Centre Court before taking the opening three games against the home favourite, including two early breaks of serve. The New Zealander’s lefty forehand, serve and brilliant volleys were huge weapons, all firing from the opening game, while Raducanu made consecutive forehand errors into the net. After saving all seven break points she faced in her win over Sakkari, Raducanu immediately found herself behind.

Raducanu shakes hands with Sun after her fourth-round defeat (Getty Images)

Raducanu managed to pull a break back but scrambled for answers against an opponent who constantly looked to impose herself. Raducanu resorted to hanging up a series of loopy defensive lobs to disrupt Sun’s rhythm. In response, Sun punished the ball to reassert her double-break. Sun served it out 6-2 eith another forehand winner.

Raducanu faced pressure points early in the second set, having to save break point as Sun pushed for the lead with consecutive winners onto the line. Desperate for momentum, Raducanu was handed a reprieve as Sun spurned a golden opportunity to break with a simple drive at the net which she fired long. Raducanu then missed two backhand returns on break point and it was the Briton who was forced to hang on throughout the second.

Raducanu did so, just, saving multiple break points in consecutive games with forehand winners. Serving down 6-5 in the second, Sun finally showed a hint of nerves as she sent a smash into the net. Raducanu was denied on the first set point but a sparkling forehand winner up the line had Centre Court on its feet. On the next point, Sun missed again and Raducanu roared in delight at forcing a third set.

The joy was short-lived; as soon as the match was back on, Raducanu found it slip away from her grasp. A fall behind the baseline and awkward twist of her left leg while retrieving a Sun forehand resulted in her taking a medical timeout, receiving treatment on her back as well as left side. Raducanu continued but was immediately broken, handing Sun the advantage. Raducanu’s forehand was underpowered and slumped into the net on break point.

Raducanu receives treatment at the start of the third set (AFP via Getty Images)

Sun showed some nerves while serving out the win of her life, but returned to her attacking game even after making errors. Raducanu faded and only saw break points in the decider as Sun served for the match, but was unable to take advantage. Sun, who won 23 of her 28 approaches, was constantly able to find a way past Raducanu’s efforts to cling on. Sun revealed she had never set foot on Centre Court before but was not overawed by the occasion.

Raducanu’s departure was swift, her head lowered beneath her visor. Her Wimbledon is now over following her decision to withdraw from her mixed-doubles match with Murray, citing soreness in her wrist following her impressive victory over Sakkari. It is hard to imagine a more unpopular move than denying the two-time champion his last-ever appearance at Wimbledon and further attention was generated by his mother Judy Murray calling the decision “astonishing” in a post on social media – although she later clarified that she was being sarcastic.

But while the timing was unfortunate, Raducanu was entitled to decide what was best for her tournament. “I think it was the right decision,” she said. “I stand by the decision. Obviously it was a tough decision, though, because it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. I didn’t want to take his last match away from him. But at the end of the day I think a lot of the players in a similar situation would have done the same thing, prioritising their body. I still stand by making the right call.” That can hardly provide much solace, though, after such a bruising night.