Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers start time: When is Australian Open match?
Emma Raducanu returns to the grand slam stage on Tuesday after an eight-month injury absence as 21-year-old takes on Shelby Rogers in the opening round of the Australian Open.
Raducanu missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open last season after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle, but returned to the court last week and looked impressive despite her defeat to Elina Svitolina.
The former British No 1 was in a positive mood ahead of her return to the Australian Open and takes a player in Rogers who was also sidelined by injury last season. The American, who Raducanu beat on her way to winning the US Open in 2021, has not played since Wimbledon.
“I feel a lot lighter now than I did for a long time after US Open,” Raducanu said. “I feel like I’m not playing with a backpack of rocks. I feel pretty light and happy.”
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers?
Raducanu takes on Rogers on the 1573 Arena on Tuesday, as the first round of the Australian Open continues. The 21-year-old’s match is scheduled fourth on the show court after two men’s singles matches and a women’s singles tie, so Raducanu could expect to begin her match at some time after 8am GMT - but it is entirely dependent on the previous matches.
Play on the 1573 Arena starts at 12am GMT with British No 1 Cameron Norrie defeating Peru’s Jaun Pablo Varillas, before former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber had her comeback put to an end by former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins.
That match was followed by another best-of-five match in the men’s singles, between Mackenzie McDonald and Juncheng Shang. McDonald and Shang have split the first two sets and were just starting the third at 6:30am GMT.
McDonald won the third set and the fourth was underway by 7:15am GMT.
Australian Open order of play – Tuesday 15 January
(all times UK / GMT)
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin
Holger Rune vs Yoshihito Nishioka
From 8am
Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova
Richard Gasquet vs Carlos Alcaraz
Margaret Court Arena
From 1am
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Casper Ruud
Camila Giorgi vs Victoria Azarenka
From 8am
Alexander Zverev vs Dominik Koepfer
Rebecca Marino vs Jessica Pegula
John Cain Arena
From 12am
Slone Stephens vs Oliva Gadecki
Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics
Not before 5am
Sebastian Ofner vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Not before 8am
Petra Martic vs Ajla Tomljanovic
1573 Arena
From 12am
Cameron Norrie vs Jaun Pablo Varillas
Danielle Collins vs Angelique Kerber
Mackenzie McDonald vs Juncheng Shang
Emma Raducanu vs Shelby Rogers
Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?
You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Australian Open 2024 tournament schedule
Sunday 14 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 15 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 16 January: Round 1, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 17 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 18 January: Round 2, men’s singles, women’s singles
Friday 19 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Saturday 20 January: Round 3, men’s singles, women’s singles
Sunday 21 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Monday 22 January: Round 4, men’s singles, women’s singles
Tuesday 23 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Wednesday 24 January: Quarter-finals, men’s singles, women’s singles
Thursday 25 January: Semi-finals, women’s singles
Friday 26 January: Semi-finals, men’s singles
Saturday 27 January: Women’s singles final
Sunday 28 January: Men’s singles final
Men’s & women’s doubles: 16-28 January
Mixed doubles: 18-27 January
Wheelchair events: 23-27 January
Junior events: 20-27 January
Australian Open 2024 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,674,000 (AU $3,150,000)
Runner-up: £925,000 (AU $1,725,000)
Semi-finals: £530,000 (AU $990,000)
Quarter-finals: £321,000 (AU $600,000)
Round 4: £201,000 (AU $375,000)
Round 3: £137,000 (AU $255,000)
Round 2: £96,000 (AU $180,000)
First Round: £64,000 (AU $120,000)