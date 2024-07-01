Emma Raducanu vs Renata Zarazua LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Emma Raducanu vs Renata Zarazua - LIVE!

Emma Raducanu kicks off her Wimbledon campaign as she faces Renata Zarazua on Centre Court this afternoon. The 21-year-old missed the entirety of the grass-court season last year due to injury, making this her first SW19 appearance since losing in the second round in 2022.

There have been promising signs for Raducanu in recent weeks, with a run to the semi-finals in Nottingham and then an Eastbourne quarter-final, having beaten Jessica Pegula for a first win over a top-ten opponent. That lifted Raducanu’s world ranking to 135, as she bids to rediscover her form from the summer of 2021.

The Briton was set to face Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 22nd seed, in the second match on Centre Court, but the Russian withdrew this morning with illness. Lucky loser Zarazua will instead be Raducanu’s opponent, as the world No.98 features in the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

