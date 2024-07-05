Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates after Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari - LIVE!

Emma Raducanu faces her toughest test yet at Wimbledon as she takes on ninth seed Maria Sakkari on Centre Court this afternoon. It has been an impressive week so from Raducanu, who dropped just three games when cruising past Elise Mertens to book her place in the third round.

It is the 21-year-old’s first appearance at this stage of a Grand Slam since she won the US Open in the summer of 2021, and there are positive signs in terms of form and fitness to suggest Raducanu is now ready to consistently produce her best tennis. The Briton reached the semi-finals in Nottingham last month, before making it to the Eastbourne quarter-finals a week later.

Sakkari was swept aside by Raducanu on that extraordinary run to the title at Flushing Meadows three years ago, but she will be eyeing revenge here. The 28-year-old is ranked ninth in the world, despite not making the fourth round of a Grand Slam since the 2022 Australian Open. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog belo!

Raducanu vs Sakkari latest updates

Start time: Approx 5:15pm BST

How to watch: BBC

Standard Sport prediction

Previous meeting in US Open semi-final

They've come a long way!

16:44 , Matt Verri

It’s another big day for British tennis.

We’ve obviously got Emma Raducanu looking to book her place in the fourth round, but so too is Sonay Kartal.

The 22-year-old came through qualifying and so has already won five matches to reach this stage - been a serious battle!

Not going to get any easier either, as she faces Coco Gauff on Court One this evening.

Raducanu and Kartal both very familiar with each other...

When @EmmaRaducanu & Sonay Kartal met in the Junior National final as under 12s ⏪



Today, they both compete in 3rd round matches at @Wimbledon! 🤩



🎥 @SkySportsTennis pic.twitter.com/pn8jh7c4mG — LTA (@the_LTA) July 5, 2024

One previous meeting...

16:34 , Matt Verri

And it was a big one!

Raducanu faced Sakkari in the semi-finals at the US Open in 2021, as the Brit made a remarkable run all the way to the title.

A similar result and performance this evening and the expectation really will start to grow again...

Last night at Wimbledon

16:18 , Matt Verri

Andy Murray may yet have at least one more match to play but Wimbledon bid farewell to the two-time champion in an emotional tribute on Centre Court on Thursday night.

Past champions from Novak Djokovic to John McEnroe graced the court, so too the British men tasked with taking over Murray’s mantle at SW19 in Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans.

Sue Barker was brought out of retirement to interview him on court while video messages played out from the likes of Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

It almost seemed immaterial that Murray had just played a match – his first at Wimbledon with brother Jamie – so too that he lost it 7-6, 6-4 to John Peers and Rinky Hijikata.

The Australian duo must almost feel like villains for defeating the British pair in echoes of Federer bowing out on the losing side of his doubles match with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup - also in London - at the end of last year.

Read more on that here!

You made us dream.

You made us believe.

You made us cry.

And you made us proud. pic.twitter.com/yNsnkEsEhc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2024

Wait could go on...

16:08 , Matt Verri

Those on Centre Court today are certainly going to get value for money!

Frances Tiafoe has just won the third set, he’s now two sets to one up on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. Potentially a huge shock on the cards there.

If Tiafoe is to be denied, it’s going to have be some comeback from Alcaraz... and means there is plenty of tennis still to be played.

Raducanu and Sakkari could be on in 45 minutes or so, it could be two hours away. They’ll both be watching on as they go through their warm-ups.

Standard Sport prediction

15:56 , Matt Verri

Tough, tough match to predict.

Sakkari is the ninth seed and has not dropped a set yet this week, so really should be a firm favourite against an opponent who needed a wildcard to get into Wimbledon.

But that opponent is Raducanu, who has been in fine form on the grass in recent weeks and has experience of delivering on the biggest stage.

With confidence high and the Centre Court crowd firmly behind her, Raducanu can keep her run going.

Raducanu to win in three sets

Centre Court schedule

15:42 , Matt Verri

As we mentioned earlier, Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari are the second match on Centre Court this afternoon.

The first is Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe and that has been a real battle already, with two hours on the clock. They are locked at one-set all, with it still on serve in the third.

Fair way to go in that match still, so Raducanu and Sakkari could have a bit of a wait on their hands.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Raducanu vs Sakkari

15:30 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the BBC once again has exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights for Wimbledon this year.

On Friday, coverage begins at 11am BST on BBC Two and continues on that channel right through until 9pm, when the ‘Today at Wimbledon’ highlights begin.

BBC One will also have concurrent live coverage from Wimbledon between 1:45pm-6pm and again from 7pm.

Live stream: You can watch all the action from Wimbledon live and for free online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer apps and websites.

Live blog: Follow it all right here with us!

Good afternoon!

15:13 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari!

The British star is back in action as she looks to continue a strong week by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Raducanu has been hugely impressive so far but this is her toughest test yet, up against ninth seed Sakkari.

We’ll have all the build-up and then full coverage of that match, which is second on Centre Court. Currently looks likely to be up and running at around 4:45pm BST.