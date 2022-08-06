Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova live: score and latest match updates from the Citi Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rob Bagchi
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player
  • Yoshihito Nishioka
    Japanese tennis player
  • Liudmila Samsonova
    Liudmila Samsonova
    Russian female tennis player
emma raducanu vs liudmila samsonova live score updates citi open&nbsp; - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
emma raducanu vs liudmila samsonova live score updates citi open - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

01:59 AM

Evans takes second set

Jamie Johnson reports: Evans takes the second set 6-4 with a blistering cross-court forehand which flew past an approaching Nishioka so fast that he had to duck out of the way.

It was a very impressive set from the British No 2, who won 85 per cent of points on his first serve.

A third set will decide this quarter final.

01:34 AM

Evans ahead in second set

Jamie Johnson reports: Looking to make amends, Dan Evans is 4-1 up in the second set, having broken Nishioka twice.

The Briton is on serve and the crowd is filling up for what will likely be a deciding set.

01:10 AM

Stay up for the headliner

So, while Dan Evans presumably chomps angrily on bit of banana, a reminder that following this match is tonight's headliner: Emma Raducanu and the Blisters. Which I am 100 per cent calling as a band name. That's mine, you can't have it. It's also a little homage, as we're in Washington, to the iconic DC punk scene. Let's hope that Raducanu's opponent Liudmila Samsonova has Bad Brains and is only a Minor Threat to the US Open champion.

01:03 AM

Evans will have to do it the hard way

Jamie Johnson reports: Nishioka takes the tie break 7-5 and let’s out a mighty roar. The Briton is shaking his head in frustration, knowing he should have finished the job much earlier.

12:52 AM

Evans into first-set tie break

Jamie Johnson reports: Evans raced to a 40-15 lead in the first game after the restart but was brought back to deuce after he found the net at the end of a 20+ shot rally.

He took advantage but not the game as Nishioka whipped a backhand across court and out of his reach.

With two quick aces Nishioka took the game and there’s now a tie break in the first set. 6-6.

12:39 AM

Dan Evans back on court

Jamie Johnson reports: Dan Evans is back on court with a crucial game against Yoshihito Nishioka - who is on serve - coming up.

The temperature has dropped but it’s still 23C in Washington, and fans are trickling in for what looks set to be a long evening session.

12:32 AM

Ponchos were free in my day

Organisers in DC are rushing to offer assistance to wet patrons - including charging them $5 for a poncho. Which seems a bit naughty.

12:28 AM

Play to resume

Good news and bad news. The good news is that play is set to resume very shortly, which means Emma Raducanu could be on court quite soon.

The bad news is that the deluge has washed away Rob Bagchi and left you instead with me, Josh White, to take over live blog duties tonight, the equivalent of a sort of muddy, slushy post-rain residue.

Officials are out checking the courts and we are minutes away from play restarting.

Daria Saville and Rebecca Marino are on court inside the main stadium. Saville, who is Australian, is 6-1, 3-0 up.

Dan Evans meanwhile is waiting to get back out to the John A Harris stadium, where he is 6-5 up in the first against Yoshihito Nishioka. At the conclusion of that match, it’ll be Emma Raducanu vs Ludmila Samsonova.

11:44 PM

The Lord Giveth

11:32 PM

Better news

Jamie Johnson reports:

A note from the organisers: Courts are being dried. Matches to resume shortly.

Dan Evans resumes 6-5 ahead in the first set against Yoshihito Nishioka in their three-set quarter-final. Emma Raducanu vs Liudmila Samsonova will follow the completion of that match. Josh White will be here to helm our coverage whenever that match begins.

11:19 PM

Long day's journey into night ahead

Jamie Johnson reports from Washington DC

The rain is easing off in Washington, where it’s still 23 degrees. Staff are hard at work with rollers on the courts, mopping up the surface water.

There’s still a lot of tennis to come this evening, with Dan Evans, Emma Raducanu and Nick Kyrgios all expected out on court if the weather holds.

Organisers are prepared to push as late as possible this evening to get the matches completed.

11:14 PM

Good news - the storm has passed

10:51 PM

A further update from the organisers

It's still raining and there is no chance of play before 11.30pm UK time. But if she does get on tonight, we will cover it. Might not be me ... but global  team Telegraph will be blogging the match from the other side of the pond.

10:19 PM

But fear not - the Telegraph has a reporter on the ground

Jamie Johnson reports from Washington DC

More bad news from Washington DC where play will not resume before 6pm local time. That's 11pm in the UK. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in the area.

The player's lounge is opposite the media centre, so I can happily report that after taking photographs of the lightning, Raducanu retired inside for a hot beverage.

10:19 PM

A further announcement

No play before 11pm BST. Hard to see what conditions are like because this is what happens when it rains on Amazon, who don't have reporters and a normal studio/presenter set-up but just have the matches, as it closes the live feed and treats us to this:

Amazon Prime - Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime - Amazon Prime

10:03 PM

It's still raining

At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center and there will be no play until 10.30pm BST at the earliest. With Nick Evans' match still to be finished before Raducanu vs Samsonova can start, we might be in for a long evening.

Jamie Johnson reports from Washington DC:

A message has just come through from tournament organisers saying there will be no play before 5:30pm local time (10:30pm UK).

Raducanu has her shoes off, feet up and is on Facetime. She tells the Telegraph she's hoping to get on court this evening.

09:43 PM

There might be quite a delay

Jamie Johnson reports from Washington

Dan Evans was winning the first set of his Citi Open quarter final against Yoshihito Nishioka 6-5 … and then the storm came.

Dan Evans of Great Britain in action during his men's singles match against Yoshihito Nishioka - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Dan Evans of Great Britain in action during his men's singles match against Yoshihito Nishioka - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Play has now been suspended in Washington DC, where it is still 32 degrees, but with dark clouds overhead.

Emma Raducanu is in the player’s lounge chatting with members of her team, but it’s not looking likely that she’ll be on court soon. The heavens have just opened.

08:45 PM

Good evening

It was after take 18 of Helter Skelter that Ringo Starr uttered his famous cry: "I've got blisters on my fingers." It is not recorded how the Beatle overcame this distressing affliction for all manual workers – surgical spirit? Friar's Balsam? Elastoplast? A potion of Calamine lotion? Meths? There are myriad 'cures' for the complaint that may prove useful to Emma Raducanu who grittily came through her second round match against Camila Osorio last night, taking 165 minutes to win 7-6, 7-6, with a palm blain that was straight out of the Exorcist. A cornucopia of treatments ancient and modern but will any work in time?

Tonight, she faces the Russian  world No28 Liudmila Samsonova  who, had she retained her Italian citizenship, would have been allowed to play at Wimbledon this year, instead of being banned, where she made the fourth round in 2021 as a wildcard, just like Raducanu. She has a formidable serve and is content to stick to the baseline to wear her opponents down with powerful groundstrokes. Ordinarily Raducanu would try to manoeuvre her from side to side before unrolling one of those ... ahem ... blistering backhand winners but we just don't know if she will be physically capable of going deep in points, games and sets.

Having said that, she says she takes comfort for surviving yesterday's ordeal with her sore hand in sweltering heat. "For me it was a pretty monumental effort to really get through that," Raducanu said on Thursday.

"There were many moments in both sets where you want to go for the easy option of trying to finish the point early, but, yeah, I'm just really pleased and proud of how I dug in when it really mattered.

"It was three hours on the court, and I actually warmed up for like an hour this morning. It just gives you a lot of confidence coming through a match like that."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Hockey Canada has a long way to go to build back trust, parents and politicians say

    Parents say they're disturbed by Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations against elite players and politicians say the organization needs to do more to gain back the trust of thousands of hockey families. "It's very frustrating. Obviously, the story is pretty bad and trying to process that and talk to my own kids about it, it's difficult," said Dan Mellon, a hockey dad from Ottawa whose three kids, aged 18, 14, and 12, all play hockey. His oldest son played at a very high level, a

  • Toronto FC completes two side deals to seal return of Richie Laryea on loan

    Toronto FC confirmed the return of Canadian fullback/wingback Richie Laryea on Friday on loan from England's Nottingham Forrest. To get Laryea, Toronto made side-deals involving at least US$350,000 in general allocation money with FC Dallas and FC Cincinnati to move up the allocation order, which MLS uses as a mechanism for former MLS players returning to the league after leaving on a transfer fee of US$500,000 or more. Toronto sent US$225,000 in general allocation money ($175,000 in 2022 and $5

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Blue Jays trade grades: Rating Toronto's deadline deals

    The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w