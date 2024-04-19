Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek LIVE: Updates and scores from Tennis Grand Prix quarter-finals in Stuttgart

Emma Raducanu finally looks to have put her injury concerns behind her for now and has regained some of the power and confidence in her game which marked her out as an early star - and a surprise US Open winner. Two years of knocks, strains and operations put the brakes on but the Brit’s game is in good shape once more as she heads into the Porsche Grand Prix quarter-finals.

There she will face Iga Swiatek, world No1 and reigning French Open champion, a massive step-up in quality of opposition for Raducanu - but she should be boosted after recently beating Linda Noskova and Angelique Kerber, following on from two wins in Billie Jean Cup qualifiers representing Great Britain.

Swiatek saw off Elise Mertens in straight sets in the last 16 after receiving a first-round bye, with the winner of this tie facing Elena Rybakina in the semis after she beat Jasmine Paolini earlier on Friday.

Follow the match in our live blog below

Raducanu vs Swiatek - LIVE

Emma Raducanu faces the world No1 in Stuttgart quarter-finals

How to watch Raducanu vs Swiatek at Stuttgart Open

Brit has been in good form with four straight wins; Swiatek also won twice at recent BJK Cup qualifiers

Swiatek 0-1 Raducanu*

16:28 , Karl Matchett

Off and running in the third quarter-final. Second serve is too much for Raducanu to return, into the net, before the world No1 then emerges on top after the first rally of the game.

The Brit gets into her stride to send Swiatek first left and then right, sending a shot into the net on the stretch, then sends a fizzing shot past the Pole for 40-30. The next shot is a brilliant return which clips the line and Raducanu has gone from 40-0 to deuce.

She doesn’t stop there either and immediately breaks Swiatek with another shot which sends her the wrong way. Great start!

16:24 , Karl Matchett

Here we go! Ready to start, Swiatek serving first.

16:23 , Karl Matchett

Story continues

Gauff vs Kostyuk will not start between 6:30pm, it has been confirmed - though of course that one will depend on this match and how long it goes on for.

We’ve had two lengthy quarter-final encounters already.

16:19 , Karl Matchett

The pair begin their final warmup, hitting long balls to each other for a few minutes.

Elena Rybakina awaits in the semi-final on this side of the draw for whoever emerges triumphant.

16:18 , Karl Matchett

OK, our stars are on court. Raducanu emerges first with a young mascot, followed by the world No.1 wearing headphones. A wave to the crowd from each and they met at the net in the centre of the court.

Raducanu opts for tails at the coin toss and opts to receive first - we’re about ready to get underway.

16:11 , Karl Matchett

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarter-finals:

Rybakina bt Paolini

Vondrousova bt Sabalenka

Raducanu vs Swiatek - next

Kostyuk vs Gauff - later.

Full coverage of Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek is coming up shortly in Stuttgart.

16:06 , Karl Matchett

Sabalenka’s turn to produce a big response and she picks up a couple of early points following a great return down the line. Vondrousova’s second serve is big enough to force Sabalenka wide and hit out for 30-30 and the tension continues to rise.

The Czech forces match point and serves another hard-hitting delivery - Sabalenka puts it back into the net and that’s the match!

Voudrousova wins 3-6 6-3 7-5 and heads into the semi-finals.

16:01 , Karl Matchett

And indeed she wraps it up with another big hit that Sabalenka cannot quite control the return on and it’s 5-5.

No nerves on show and Vondrousova follows that up with a powerful riposte of her own to break Sabalenka - she’ll now serve for the third set and the match.

15:58 , Karl Matchett

Vondrousova now serving to stay in the match, Sabalenka 5-4 up.

It’s 40-30 in the current game after a couple of very big serves from the Czech.

15:49 , Karl Matchett

This match-up between Raducanu and Swiatek was due to start from 4pm - naturally, it’ll be delayed according to when the currently ongoing match finishes up.

Vondrousova has broken Sabalenka and is now serving to go 5-3 up in the third set.

15:42 , Karl Matchett

Earlier today, two matches have been taking place in the Porsche Grand Prix, with one semi-finalist already known and a second on the way shortly.

Elena Rybakina beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3 5-7 6-3 in the first encounter, and she’ll be facing the winner of Raducanu and Swiatek in the semis.

Right now, Marketa Vondrousova and Aryna Sabalenka are locked in a battle in the other quarter-final and it’s one set apiece...and 3-3 in the deciding set.

Later this evening, Marta Kostyuk plays Coco Gauff in the last of the last-eight clashes - the winner plays Vondrousova or Sabalenka.

How can I watch it?

15:36 , Mike Jones

The Stuttgart Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek?

15:30 , Mike Jones

The Stuttgart Open quarter-final is set to begin from 4pm BST (UK time) on Friday 19 April.

Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek’s match is scheduled third, following the meeting between Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova - so it may start slightly later depending on the earlier matches.

15:24 , Mike Jones

Iga Swiatek has defeated Emma Raducanu twice in the only two encounters between the players. The first was here in Stuttgart in 2022 with the world No. 1 taking the match 6-4, 6-4 before the pair met at Indian Wells in 2023 with Swiatek winning 6-3, 6-1.

Raducanu is playing her best tennis for a while and will have good memories about her previous match against Swiatek in Stuttgart despite the defeat.

Taking four matches in each set off Swiatek is not easy and only one swing of momentum is needed to turn a set Raducanu’s way. Will she make it happen today?

15:18 , Mike Jones

Swiatek started her Stuttgart title defence with a 6-3 6-4 win against Elise Mertens.

The 2022 and 2023 champion was making her first appearance on clay this season after a first-round bye. She proved to be too good Mertens, winning in an hour and 33 minutes.

“I’m really happy with the way I played. Elise was really good on defence. I’m happy with the way I handled it,” said Swiatek.

“There’s always pressure when you’re favourite in every match. In Doha, it was hard to let the pressure go... in the past two years, it’s never easy. I’m not taking anything for granted. Keep my focus, it’s the only way.”

15:12 , Mike Jones

There’s been a steeliness to Emma Raducanu in her most recent matches which whould hold her in good stead going forward for the rest of the season.

Take a look at her putting away Linda Noskova in the previous round:

That one feels good 😅@EmmaRaducanu defeats talented teen Noskova to set up a quarterfinal match against Iga Swiatek 👀#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/6i6BRtjPdh — wta (@WTA) April 18, 2024

Raducanu on facing Swiatek

14:36 , Mike Jones

“We played here two years ago in the quarters, I have come a long way in two years, and she has achieved a lot, I have nothing to lose, I can swing and enjoy it.

“Hopefully recover in time. I’m good.”

(AP)

14:24 , Mike Jones

Emma Raducanu puts her red-hot form to the ultimate test as she takes on World No 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open.

The 2021 US Open champion has won four matches in row - her best run of results since her shock grand slam victory as a 18-year-old wildcard - with her two wins at the Billie Jean King Cup at the weekend followed up by comprehensive wins over Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova.

Raducanu, who missed most of last season due to injury after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle, set up a mouthwatering clash with Swiatek after beating Noskova 6-0 7-5 on Thursday night.

Raducanu and Swiatek have twice before - with the four-time grand slam champion winning both - but the Briton will be full of confidence after her recent run despite entering the tournament with a world ranking of 303.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What has Raducanu said ahead of facing Swiatek?

14:18 , Mike Jones

“This isn’t my best I still have a long way to go. I am just really happy the rewards are starting to come on the match court.

“You know how it is when you are training day in, day out you feel like the results aren’t going your way. It is never that far away, that is something I am learning.

“Going through everything I have been through gives you a different appreciation, there is nothing like playing in front of fans and playing good tennis.”

14:00 , Mike Jones

Emma Raducanu’s resurgence in form faces its biggest test this afternoon as she faces World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the last eight at the Stuttgart Open.

Raducanu has won her last four matches, including comprehensive wins over Angelique Lerber and Linda Noskova, and it seems as though she is finding her feet again after missing most of last season with injury.

Surgery on her wrists and ankle kept her on the sidelines for most of the year and when she did return to court she was not able to match the levels that saw her win the US Open in 2021.

Now though, Raducanu meets Swiatek as the 303rd ranked women’s player in the world - a ranking that doesn’t match her potential quality - and will be confident enough to at least challenge the Pole.

It will be a difficult match but can Raducanu pull off the ultimate shock?