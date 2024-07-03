Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest result and reaction after dominant win

Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens - LIVE!

On the court where Emma Raducanu breathlessly exited her first Wimbledon, she breezed into the second round against Elise Mertens on Wednesday. Any suggestions there might be ghosts on No1 Court from her mid-match withdrawal to Ajla Tomljanovic on debut in 2021 when she suffered breathing difficulties were quickly eroded as she raced to a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

And Raducanu didn’t necessarily have to do anything particularly prolific to win in an hour and a quarter. She was solid throughout while her opponent, a former grand slam semi-finalist and twice into the fourth round here, struggled to make anything work across the two sets. The 22-year-old was the aggressor throughout, unfazed when the occasional groundstroke from the back of the court went waywardly long.

Mertens had her chance after she was broken in her first service game with a break point in the next game but could not convert it, and from there her rival disappeared into the distance. She finally held serve for the first time in game six at the third time of asking but, by then, the second set was already a formality. Mertens’ opening service game of the second set saw her drop to 0-40 and, while she saved all three break points, she could not as Raducanu conjured up a fourth. From there, the Briton dropped just two games to wrap up the most comfortable of wins.

18:46 , Matt Verri

"My doubles record is not the longest but I couldn’t say no. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It’s a dream of mine since I was a young girl watching the Olympics.

"Andy’s a hero to us all, so for me it’s a real gift and a real honour that he asked me. I’m just super excited and hopefully I can learn a thing or to about coming to the net or something."

That'll do!

18:29 , Matt Verri

Raducanu looks in supreme form.

She is into the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since she won the US Open in 2021.

The perfect tennis performance doesn't exi- 😮@EmmaRaducanu produces a masterclass to win 6-1, 6-2 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/aa1KZBpK6K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2024

GAME, SET AND MATCH!

18:23 , Matt Verri

Raducanu 6-1 6-2 Mertens

Raducanu can only loop the ball up as it catches the baseline, Mertens strides forward and sends the backhand past the Brit. 0-15.

But it’s a brief moment of joy, with Raducanu swiftly back in control as the backhand kicks into gear again.

Ace down the T brings up two match points.

One will do! Raducanu CRUISES into the third round, superb display.

Raducanu 6-1 *5-2 Mertens

18:19 , Matt Verri

Raducanu pushing to get this done, forces the forehand a bit too match as it lands just long.

And Mertens then flattens out the backhand nicely, with Raducanu wrong-footed. 40-0.

A hold to love - a real rarity for Mertens. Raducanu will serve for the match.

Raducanu 6-1 5-1* Mertens

18:16 , Matt Verri

Raducanu is winning near enough all the long rallies.

Mertens hangs in the point for as long as she can, but a flat backhand winner from Raducanu catches the line. Confidence is flowing.

Tame return from Mertens, basically gives up on that and just flicks it long. Roar of delight from Raducanu.

One game away.

Raducanu 6-1 *4-1 Mertens

18:12 , Matt Verri

Unsurprisingly, Raducanu basically going for everything with her confidence up. Big second-serve sails out, though.

Mertens should then put away a forehand at the net, but that’s long. 15-30 and this is really getting away from her.

Raducanu swings at thin air in frustration after netting forehand, but she has a break point after Mertens’ backhand clips the net and drops back on her side of the court.

Saved - good defence from Raducanu but eventually Mertens smashes her way to deuce.

Another break point to come, as Mertens dishes up her 21st unforced error.

Double break! Brilliant drop shot and Raducanu takes another big step towards the third round.

Raducanu 6-1 3-1* Mertens

18:06 , Matt Verri

Lovely drop volley from Raducanu, she’s looked really confidence at the net. Good news for the mixed doubles partnership with Andy Murray.

And now a superb backhand winner down the line. Relentless from Raducanu, 40-0 and playing so, so well. Not even an hour on the clock yet.

Ace out wide - Raducanu consolidates the break.

Raducanu 6-1 *2-1 Mertens

18:03 , Matt Verri

Rare drop shot from Raducanu, Mertens slices it back at her feet and the lob that follows arrives at chest height. Easily slapped away.

More like it - brute force. Second serve jumped on, returned thundered down the line. 15-30.

Two break points, poor backhand from Mertens. More Raducanu fist pumps.

Bit too keen there, is Raducanu. Backhand sails beyond the baseline.

But she takes the second one! Crosscourt pass is perfect and Raducanu is a set and a break up.

Raducanu 6-1 1-1* Mertens

17:58 , Matt Verri

Challenge from Mertens, who stops the point just as Raducanu is about to smash a forehand at the net.

Put that down as a ‘hopeful’ challenge - bang on the baseline.

Mertens then puts a routine backhand in the net, there’s been too many errors from the Belgian.

And another one, forehand the problem this time. Easy hold for Raducanu.

Raducanu 6-1 *0-1 Mertens

17:53 , Matt Verri

Gutsy hold that, from Mertens.

A couple of big first serves get her out of the game and on the board in the second set.

Raducanu 6-1 0-0* Mertens

17:52 , Matt Verri

Here we go again, 0-30 on the Mertens serve and Raducanu is straight back at it.

Make that 0-40 and three break points. First is saved, Raducanu nets the return on the stretch. And so is the second, Raducanu unable to make the backhand pass this time.

Three break points come and go! Superb forehand winner down the line from Mertens. Deuce.

But that’s sensational from Raducanu, perfect lob clips the back of the line. Break point number four.

This one saved too - Raducanu throws the kitchen sink at the forehand but Mertens whips the forehand winner crosscourt. Back to deuce.

Raducanu 6-1 Mertens

17:45 , Matt Verri

Latest in a long line of ‘come on’ shouts from Raducanu as she gets to 30-15, but error there pegs her back slightly.

And it’s break point now, as the backhand lands beyond the baseline.

Saved! Mertens twice lands it bang on the baseline, but Raducanu hangs in the point and then makes the backhand pass. Deuce.

Set point coming up, tame forward into the net from Mertens.

That’s the set! First serve doesn’t come back, job done for Raducanu after 37 minutes.

Raducanu *5-1 Mertens

17:40 , Matt Verri

Rare loose backhand from Raducanu, can be forgiven after this start.

Mertens, at long last from her perspective, enjoying what looks set to be a relatively comfortable game on serve. 40-15 as she puts away the forehand behind a first serve.

And that’s her first game of the match, lovely volley as she moves forward.

Mertens is the top seed in the women’s doubles for a reason...

Raducanu 5-0* Mertens

17:35 , Matt Verri

We’ve played a little over 20 minutes and Raducanu is marching towards the opening set. She’s 30-0 up in no time at all.

Long with the backhand, though, and Mertens’ drop shot is then good enough. 30-30.

Forehand winner from Raducanu is followed by a lovely Mertens backhand down the line, deuce.

No drama - timely first serve and Raducanu is within a game of taking the first set.

Raducanu *4-0 Mertens

17:29 , Matt Verri

Raducanu challenges a Mertens ace out wide... just about clipped the line.

The Brit is swiftly back on the front foot, great depth with her groundstrokes so far and it’s forcing the mistakes from Mertens. 15-30.

Two break points - Raducanu on the charge.

First one saved, serve out wide followed by a nice forehand from Mertens.

SHOT! Sensational crosscourt pass from Raducanu and she has the double break.

Raducanu 3-0* Mertens

17:23 , Matt Verri

Ace from Raducanu has her in control of the game, but Mertens dominates the next point nicely, before flicking a backhand winner down the line. 30-30.

And some problems now for the Brit, she misfires with the forehand and Mertens has the chance to break straight back.

Great second serve on break point, and Mertens sends a slice low into the net. Deuce.

Big first serve, error from Mertens on the forehand... Raducanu holds.

Raducanu *2-0 Mertens

17:18 , Matt Verri

Really good from Raducanu, runs down the drop shot and slices it back deep. Mertens tries the lob, but Raducanu puts it away.

Chance at 15-30 and even more now it’s two break points, Mertens with another unforced error. She hasn’t really got going yet.

One down, one to go as Raducanu goes for too much and sends the forehand sailing long.

And she then wastes a big chance to take the second, dominating the point but slaps a forehand into the net when in control. Deuce.

Third break point coming up, Raducanu again getting the better of the longer baseline exchanges.

Taken! Not the greatest of drop shots from Raducanu, but good enough as Mertens’ slice doesn’t clear the net. Perfect start.

Raducanu 1-0* Mertens

17:11 , Matt Verri

Double fault from Raducanu, immediately under pressure at 0-30.

Loose backhand from Mertens is met with the first ‘come on’ from Raducanu, and the Belgian then dumps another one low into the net.

A battling hold to kick things off.

17:07 , Matt Verri

Raducanu to serve first.

PLAY.

Here we go!

17:02 , Matt Verri

Big roars as Raducanu and Mertens stroll out onto Court One.

Maybe about half full for now, with plenty still getting something to eat and drink after the Alcaraz match.

Open draw?

16:54 , Matt Verri

This does look to be a relatively good section of the draw for all those involved.

Winner of this match will face ninth seed Maria Sakkari or Arantxa Rus in the third round, with 25th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova potentially after that.

Wouldn’t be a British sporting event without getting excited about the draw...

16:45 , Matt Verri

Players due on court at 5pm.

Gauff and Alcaraz too good this afternoon, they’ve had to slow things down.

Can’t be having everyone home by 7.

Raducanu time!

16:36 , Matt Verri

Job done for Carlos Alcaraz.

He wins 7-6 6-2 6-2, and it means Emma Raducanu is up next.

Two fairly routine wins so far on Court One this afternoon. Home fans will be happy if there is a third as long as it’s Raducanu coming out on top.

Stand by...

16:24 , Matt Verri

Attention could be turning to Raducanu vs Mertens very shortly.

Alcaraz is two sets up and serving to take a 5-1 lead in the third - he’s a couple of games away from victory.

Storming through the Court One schedule today.

Raducanu to end Grand Slam woes?

16:11 , Matt Verri

Emma Raducanu has not made it beyond the second round at a Grand Slam since she won the US Open in 2021.

It’s a crazy statistic, with the Briton losing at this stage in five of her appearances in Grand Slams since that improbable triumph.

Now would be a good time to get past this particular hurdle!

More from Murray on Raducanu partnership

15:58 , Matt Verri

As we covered earlier, it will be an all-British partnership of Murray and Raducanu in the mixed doubles later this week.

Here’s some more of what Murray has had to say on his decision to reach out to Raducanu.

"We’d spoken about it during the Covid year but obviously both of us were doing quite well in the singles and it didn’t happen," he said.

"Last night I messaged her coach and asked if he thought it might be something she’d be up for doing.

"He said it was worth asking, so I did. It was quite late yesterday evening when I sent the message, it would have been after 9pm so I was a bit worried she might have been in bed.

"But I got a quick reply. She said: ‘Yeah, let’s do it’. That was it."

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Court One schedule

15:40 , Matt Verri

Raducanu’s clash with Mertens is the third and final match on Court One this afternoon.

Coco Gauff cruised to victory earlier today, dropping just three points, while Carlos Alcaraz is currently in action.

He has won a first set tie-break against Aleksandar Vukic, with the second set just up and running.

Raducanu will be on court following the conclusion of that match.

Raducanu: Wimbledon was the start of everything

15:25 , Matt Verri

Emma Raducanu has credited Wimbledon with acting as the springboard to her tennis success.

The 21-year-old made a breakthrough at the All England Club in 2021, reaching the fourth round before going on her remarkable run in New York, where she won the US Open.

She returned to her home slam for the first time since 2022 this week after a lengthy lay-off following surgery, winning her opening match against Renata Zarazua 7-6, 6-3.

Today, she is the late match on Court No1 against the vastly experienced Elise Mertens and is aiming to harness the belief from her first Wimbledon outings three years ago. "As long as I keep believing, I'll be happy," she said.

"I obviously had a great run in 2021. I think that was the start of everything.

"I gained so much confidence from the wins here. I was just playing insane, like everything I touched was landing in and I was hitting some of the craziest shots. I took that into the rest of the year."

Raducanu to team up with Murray for mixed doubles

15:12 , Matt Verri

Andy Murray will play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon to prolong his farewell at the All England Club.

Murray failed in his bid to be fit in time to play in the singles competition, pulling out on Tuesday morning ahead of facing Tomas Machac on Centre Court in round one.

But he practised for an hour-and-a-half with brother Jamie at Aorangi Park on Tuesday and they have already committed to playing in the men’s doubles together.

Now Murray Jr will pair up with Raducanu in the mixed event to give fans at the All England Club more opportunity to say goodbye to the two-time singles champion.

The all-British mixed doubles pairing have received a wildcard from the tournament in order to compete.

Murray texted Raducanu last night at 9pm to ask if she wanted to play with him and replied quickly to say, “yes, let’s do it”.

“It should be fun,” he said. “Last time I played [mixed doubles] with Serena and I really enjoyed it. It’s something we rarely get to do it. It’s the last chance to do it.”

Read more on that here!

(PA/Reuters)

Standard Sport prediction

15:01 , Matt Verri

Predicting Raducanu performances and results is not a particularly simple task.

The Briton blew hot and cold in her opening match and there are likely to be similar spells here, against a potentially tricky opponent, even if Mertens’ priority over the next ten days is likely the women’s doubles rather than her singles campaign.

There has on the whole been more consistency from Raducanu in recent weeks on the grass, and we’re backing her to get the job done.

Raducanu to win in straight sets

How to watch Raducanu vs Mertens

14:49 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live in the UK free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage running through to 6pm. Should Raducanu and Mertens still be playing, which they almost certainly will be, the match will conclude on BBC Two.

Live stream: This match, as well as tennis from across the courts at Wimbledon, can be followed live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow Raducanu vs Mertens in full with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog!

Good afternoon!

14:38 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens!

The Briton continues her Wimbledon campaign, after what she described as an “ugly” opening win on Monday.

She’s over to Court One later this afternoon, taking on Mertens in the second round. Raducanu will take another ugly performance if it means progressing...

We’ll have all the build-up before full coverage right here, with the match likely to get underway at around 5pm BST.