Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova start time: TV channel and free live stream for Wimbledon today

Emma Raducanu makes her Centre Court return today as she takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova at Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old missed the grass-court season last year after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle, and it means this is just her third appearance in the main draw at SW19.

Raducanu was beaten in the second round by Caroline Garcia in 2022, a year on from the fourth-round run that preceded her remarkable US Open triumph.

The Briton needed a wildcard into the tournament this year but there have been promising signs on the grass courts, with a semi-final appearance in Nottingham and a win over Jessica Pegula, her first against a top-ten opponent, to reach the quarter-finals in Eastbourne.

It is a tricky first-round test at Wimbledon, though, against Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. The 29-year-old reached the fourth round at SW19 last year, before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

How to watch Raducanu vs Alexandrova

Raducanu is scheduled to be second on Centre Court on Monday, July 1, following the conclusion of Carlos Alcaraz vs Mark Lajal. That match will begin at 1:30pm BST.

It means Raducanu vs Alexandrova is likely to get underway at approximately 4pm.

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live in the UK free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage running through to 6pm. Should Raducanu and Alexandrova still be playing, that match will conclude on BBC Two.

Live stream: This match, as well as tennis from across the courts at Wimbledon, can be followed live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow Raducanu vs Alexandrova in full with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog!