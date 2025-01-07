Emma Raducanu handed boost after Elena Rybakina practice session following injury

Emma Raducanu serves during a practice session ahead of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu practised at Melbourn Park in a boost ahead of the upcoming Australian Open.

The 22-year-old was forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic in Auckland last week with a back problem. She also suffered a foot injury in September and returned in 2024 after three surgeries.

“Tried my best to be ready,” Raducanu said on the WTA website. “I love Auckland and the fans here but unfortunately picked up a back niggle and won’t be ready in time.”

But she is hoping to be ready for the first major of the tennis calendar after hiring renowned fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura to help end her litany of fitness issues since winning the US Open in 2021.

Raducanu was seen hitting with France’s Caroline Garcia and the world No 6 Elena Rybakina at the Melbourne venue, raising hopes that the 22-year-old will be ready to play when the tournament gets underway on Monday.

“I just needed a more tailored approach and I needed someone more dedicated to me alone as an individual and I’m looking forward to what comes with this,” Raducanu said earlier this month, explaning her decision to bring Nakamura on to her team.

“It definitely adds another dimension to the way me and [coach] Nick [Cavaday] work. It’s all become, in a very positive way, integrated and together and connected, and we can see already things transfer on to the tennis court that we do in the gym.”