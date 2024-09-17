Emma Raducanu makes winning return in tense triumph over Peyton Stearns at Korea Open

Emma Raducanu is aiming to bounce back after her first-round US Open exit - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Forty-eight days after Emma Raducanu’s last victory on the tour, she finally has another – and both wins happened to come against the same opponent: 22-year-old American college graduate Peyton Stearns.

On Tuesday, these two young players fought out a sweaty, tense and unpredictable match in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Seoul.

Despite some excellent points here and there, it wasn’t the cleanest of contests, with the combined total of unforced errors running to a hefty 110 in just two sets.

But Raducanu showed no little grit to edge through in a pair of tie-breaks: 7-6, 7-6. On a physical level, she must have been desperate to avoid a deciding set, because those first two had already occupied a draining two hours and 43 minutes.

“It was tough,” said Raducanu, who will now face China’s Yue Yuan in the second round on Thursday. “It was very humid. The balls were bouncing around a lot. I haven’t played many matches in the last few months. She’s a really good player in really good form.”

Stearns certainly has plenty of upside, including one of the biggest forehands on the tour. But she also shows a tendency to become tight and tentative, especially when serving.

Throughout this match, there was zero advantage in being the server. Both women finished with a 50 per cent success rate in their own games, as well as matching tallies of eight double-faults apiece.

The seesawing nature of the contest can be judged from the way the first set tilted one way and then the other. Having won four of the first five games against a misfiring opponent, Raducanu was caught unawares by a Stearns resurgence, losing the next four games on the bounce.

Neither woman seemed comfortable being the front-runner, which explains the regular swings in momentum. Raducanu also served for victory in the second set at 5-3, but as we have seen, holds were hard to come by. The result thus came down to the two tie-breaks, and it was Raducanu who had the cooler head in those moments.

Her reward will be a decent boost on the rankings ladder, whatever happens against Yue on Thursday. Her area of the table is so crowded that the 60 points she earned by reaching the last 16 will carry her up something like ten places, to around No.60 in the world.

Raducanu had only played two other matches over the seven weeks since her last meeting with Stearns, which delivered a 7-6, 6-2 win in Washington. She was eliminated in the next round of that tournament by eventual champion Paula Badosa, and then opted out of playing qualifying in either Toronto or Cincinnati.

After going to New York for the US Open, Raducanu was beaten in straight sets by former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. In a tearful post-match press conference, she acknowledged that she had gone into the tournament with a shortage of matches, and said “I think I can learn from it and manage my schedule slightly differently.”

Raducanu edges past Stearns: As it happened

11:53 AM BST

The winning moment

11:44 AM BST

Raducanu reacts

I’m proud to have made it through to the next round. It was tough. It was very humid, the ball was bouncing around a lot. It was a tough match to get through. I haven’t played many matches in the last few months and Peyton, she’s a really good player and on really good form. I’m really pleased.

11:34 AM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 6-6 Stearns (7-5)

Forehand too short by Stearns and she is punished by a Raducanu forehand winner, 4-2. Another Sterns error, 5-2.

Sterns produced a forehand winner 5-3. Late call but Raducanu’s forehand is called out, 5-5.

Brilliant from Raducanu as she drills a forehand down the line for a winner, 6-5. Match point.

Raducanu with sublime forehand return. 7-5 Game, set and match to Raducanu.

11:28 AM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 6-6 Stearns – match tiebreak

A brilliant backhand return by Raducanu – blasts past Stearns 1-0. The Briton’s forehand down the line catches the line for a winner 2-0.

Brilliant striking from Stearns who wins the point with backhand winner 2-1. Great composure from the American as she drills the forehand down the line for a winner 2-2.

Then Raducanu responds with a backhand winner to make it 3-2.

11:20 AM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 6-6 Stearns*

Brilliant from the American as she blasts a forehand return down the line for a winner, 15-30. A wild backhand from Raducanu goes into the tramlines – 15-40.

Raducanu goes for too much with a backhand on the first. Stearns’ return is short, Raducanu should finish the rally but she doesn’t do enough and the American stretches to hit a brilliant backhand pass.

11:14 AM BST

Raducanu* 7-6, 5-5 Stearns

Lovely point by Sterns as she gets Raducanu on the defensive and finishes with a forehand winner, 40-15.

The American wins the point when Raducanu’s backhand return down the line goes long.

11:06 AM BST

Raducanu* 7-6, 5-4 Stearns

Brilliant backhand by Raducanu, 0-15. The Briton has great balance and feel on the shot. Big hitting by Raducanu and Stearns puts a forehand long, 0-30. Then, a backhand long after Sterns digs in and refuses to miss. Three break points for the American.

Raducanu saves the first. Then the second when Stearns just misses the baseline with a backhand down the line. However, the Briton cannot save the third as Stearns wins the point with a crosscourt groundstroke.

Yet another momentum shift as Stearns breaks.

10:57 AM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 5-3 Stearns*

Great hustle from Raducanu and Stearns net, 15-30. Backhand to backhand exchange, cagey rally and Raducanu nets.

Raducanu will be happier now after Stearns struggles with her serve to give Raducanu a break point.A sublime forehand from Sterns that blasts past Raducanu.

The Briton earns another break point when Stearns nets another forehand.

10:16 AM BST

Second Set: Raducanu 7-6, 1-0 Stearns*

How will Stearns respond now? Winning the first set should give Raducanu confidence. A service hold to 30 by Raducanu continues her momentum which Stearn must find a way to stop.

Apologies, a fire alarm at Telegraph headquarters means I have to leave the building.

Hopefully I will be back soon.

10:04 AM BST

Raducanu 6-6 Stearns – match tiebreak

A brilliant forehand return by Stearns – Raducanu has no chance 5-4. Raducanu forehand down the line catches the line for a winner 6-4.

However, Stearns reviews the point – Hawkeye confirms the ball was out. Brilliant composure from Raducanu as she drills the forehand down the line for a winner 7-4.

Raducanu takes the first set.

10:01 AM BST

Raducanu 6-6 Stearns – match tiebreak

Raducanu doesn’t do enough with her approach shot and Stearns punishes her with a forehand winner, 0-1. Then Raducanu rushed the American into an error, 1-1.

Brilliant striking from Raducanu who wins the point with a forehand winner 2-1. Hard luck for Stearns as her backhand hits the top of the net and drops out. 3-1

Point of the match ends with Stearns striking a brilliant forehand winner, 2-3. Hard luck for Raducanu as her backhand nets 3-3. Stearns return into the net, 4-3.

This time Raducanu rusheds Stearns into an error after a prolonged rally, 5-3.

09:54 AM BST

Raducanu* 6-6 Stearns

Trouble for Stearns, as she nets a forehand, 15-0. She then nets a backhand to make it 30-0.

Longest rally of the match so far, Raducanu holds her own and the American blinks first when she pushed a backhand long 40-0.

Oh no, Raducanu’s error, as she puts the easiest volley into the net – Raducanu forehand into the net, 15-40

A series of errors from Raducanu – opens the door for the American. Another first serve found by Raduacnu when she is in trouble and Stearns nets the return – 30-40.

Terrible time for Raducanu to double fault to make it 40-40 – then Stearns produces two sublime crosscourt groundstrokes to secure the point.

09:45 AM BST

Raducanu 6-5 Stearns*

Raducanu hits a forehand winner down the line, 30-15. The Briton believes she has a hit a crosscourt winner but it is called out and Hawkeye confirms it.

Excellent hitting from the Briton and she finished with a backhand winner as Stearn goes the wrong way.

Raducanu goes ahead once again in this match, 6-5 when Stearns goes long with her forehand.

09:39 AM BST

Raducanu* 5-5 Stearns

A brilliant response from Raducanu after having difficulty holding onto serve. A change up from the Briton as she hits a slice down the line, Stearns moves across to it and hits a forehand but nets.

Her first serve is still gone AWOL in this game and her frustrations to coach Nick Cavaday are getting louder. However, the Briton gets over the line and secures the point.

09:34 AM BST

Raducanu 4-5 Stearns*

Raducanu’s game is unravelling here – massively overhitting to make it 15-0. She then goes for too much with her forehand return 30-0.

Stearns is feeling it now and the momentum has swung towards her, She races to 40-0 with a forehand winner before Raducanu pegs her back to 40-30.

Brilliant defence from the Briton and Stearns nets a forehand, deuce. The American eventually gets over the line and leads for the first time in this match.

09:26 AM BST

Raducanu* 4-3 Stearns

Raducanu chases down a short ball and catches Stearns in the body with her forehand put away. Fortunately the American seems to be ok and is all smiles between both players, 15-0.

Raducanu is still struggling with her ball toss – 30-30. Stearns forehand long, 40-30. Raducanu gets a drive volley but miscues it and her forehand flies well long, deuce.

Stearns secures the point when Raducanu hits a backhand well long. Strange end to the game, a loss of focus and overhitting from Raducanu.

09:23 AM BST

Raducanu 4-2 Stearns*

Stearns gets back on track as Raducanu’s game breaks down and the American takes advantage to break back.

The American moves to 30-0 when the Briton drags a forehand – she finishes off the point in style with a sublime crosscourt stroke.

You feel the momentum is slightly shifting here.

09:17 AM BST

Raducanu* 4-1 Stearns

Serving at 30-15, Stearns needs to get this game wrapped up and put some pressure back on. But she’s put a crosscourt groundstroke into the net. The American has a chance at 30-30, on top in the point, but she puts it into the net.

Deuce. Unforced error from Stearns. Another break point for Raducanu. However, the American defends gamely to stay in a long point at 40-A.

However, a clever change of pace from the Briton and Stearns makes a mistake with her backhand.

09:11 AM BST

Raducanu 3-1 Stearns*

Stearns need to stay in touch with Raducanu in this match. The American’s forehand is long, 30-0. Big point coming up now...

A wild forehand by Stearns goes long – the American needs to dig in here and get through this game.

Raducanu continues to go on the attack and is drawing errors from the American – 40-15. Loose backhand into the net by Stearns and Raducanu secures the point.

At times, Stearns is looking a little lost out there and needs help from her coach.

09:04 AM BST

Raducanu* 2-1 Stearns

Chance for Raducanu to break straight back as she moves to 15-30 when Kenin hits a forehand long.

However, no such problems for Stearns on the serve as Raducanu struggles to find the court with her return – 30-30.

Too good from the American, dragging Raducanu to the net with drop shot which Raducanu fails to read – 30-40.

However, Raducanu stays in the game with a brilliant forehand return to make it deuce.

The pressure is building for the American as Raducanu breaks her serve when Stearns pushed a backhand long. Brilliant hitting from Raducanu, leaving work to do for the American.

08:55 AM BST

Raducanu 1-1 Stearns*

Good width on her shots by Raducanu and she finishes with a forehand winner, 15-15. Raducanu leaves a forehand short, Stearns steps in and blasts a forehand winner into the corner, two break points.

The Briton is trying to bring in some variation, slices the ball and using the angles to save the first break point. But not the second as Raducanu hits a double fault.

Raducanu seems to be struggling with her ball toss at the moment. Several aborted ball throws as she tries to find her rhythm.

08:52 AM BST

First Set: Emma Raducanu* 1-0 Peyton Stearns (*denotes next server)

Clean ball striking from Raducanu puts Stearns on the backfoot from the start – to make it 30-0.

However, Stearns is a grinder, who defends well and is able to get the ball back into play. The Briton will have to stay patient and not overhit if she wants to control this match.

Good second serve by Stearns and Raducanu goes long with a forehand return, 15-30. But then, the American doesn’t do enough with her backhand approach and Raducanu’s backhand pass is too strong for her at the net – 15-40. First break point for Raducanu in this match.

Timely ace by Stearns to see off that break point. And but then Raducanu produces a sublime forehand to take the opening game when Kenin’s return goes long.

08:41 AM BST

Here we go!

It’s showtime on the centre court at Seoul as Raducanu and Stearns walk out for their match. Raducanu definitely got the bigger cheers from the crowd. Stearns won the toss and opts to serve first. So, pressure on the American right from the off.

It would be great if the Briton could make a real impact in this tournament.

08:38 AM BST

Raducanu is on court next

Hayley Baptiste advanced to the second round by beating Sloane Stephens in straight sets. Baptiste, ranked world number 10-5 will face top seed Daria Kasatkina next.

08:30 AM BST

Raducanu’s 2024 results so far

WTA Auckland: Second round

Australian Open: Second round

WTA Abu Dhabi: Second round

WTA Doha: first Round

Billie Jean King Cup: Qualified for final

WTA Stuttgart: Quarter-final

WTA Madrid: First round

WTA Nottingham: Semi-final

WTA Eastbourne: Quarter-final

Wimbledon: Fourth round

WTA Citi Open: Quarter-final

US Open: First round

08:25 AM BST

How has Raducanu performed this year?

The Briton has had broadly positive results since returning from a lengthy injury lay-off last year. She helped steer Great Britain to a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup as they beat France and carried on that form in Stuttgart in April.

She eventually lost to Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals but did beat three-time major winner Angelique Kerber in the opening round.

However, it has not been all plain sailing for Raducanu since her return to the WTA tour. She has failed to win any back-to-back matches until reaching the third round of Indian Wells.

On grass, the Briton was impressive this summer by reaching the semi-finals in the Nottingham Open where she was beaten by fellow British player Katie Boulter. She made the round of 16 at Wimbledon following wins over Elise Mertens and Maria Sakkari before being defeated by qualifier Lulu Sun.

At the Citi Open in Washington DC, she narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot after losing to Paula Badosa in a three-set match having dispatched eighth seed Mertens earlier in the tournament.

08:04 AM BST

Raducanu aiming to bounce back after US Open exit

Good morning, welcome to our live blog of Korea Open action. Britain’s very own Emma Raducanu plays this morning.She will be on once Sloane Stephens and Hayley Baptiste have finished. After a dismal first-round exit at the US Open, Raducanu is looking to make amends in Seoul.

The world number 70 did not even make the original Korea Open main-draw list, but thanks to Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Karolina Pliskova and Emma Navarro withdrawing, Raducanu earned a golden ticket to her first competition since Flushing Meadows.

The Briton has fond memories of Seoul – the Korean Open was the site of her first semi-final appearances on the WTA tour, winning three matches in a row before coming unstuck against Jelena Ostapenko in 2021.

Raducanu faces Peyton Stearns, who has had a moderate year. Currently ranked world number 48, she has made progress by claiming the Morocco Open this season but has yet to secure another title.

Her grand slam performances have been less impressive, with early-round exits in all four majors. The American will be eager to get back to winning ways against the Briton.

Raducanu and Stearns will be squaring off for the second time in a matter of weeks after never previously crossing paths on the WTA tour before this year.

Instead, the duo faced each other at the end of July in the last 16 of the Citi Open, where Raducanu was victorious in straight sets.

The Briton saved five of the six break points that Stearns managed to fashion, and that two-set victory actually represents Raducanu’s most recent win on the WTA tour – the Briton subsequently lost a three-set thriller to Paula Badosa in the quarter-finals.

Who do you think will come out on top? Stay with us for all the action.